TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3426
OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, November 20, 2024, the Share Purchase Rights of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Rights expire November 20, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 20, 2024.
TRADE DATES
November 20, 2024 - TO SETTLE – November 20, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the Rights shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3427
FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, Thursday, November 21, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3428
PUREWAVE HYDROGEN CORP. ("PWH")
[formerly LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by Directors November 7, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening November 21, 2024, the common shares of PureWave Hydrogen Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Longhorn Exploration Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
35,673,000 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
17,477,500 shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
PWH (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
746244102 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3429
MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Distribution per Unit: $0.0013
Payable Date: December 16, 2024
Record Date: November 30, 2024
Ex-distribution Date: November 29, 2024
_______________________________________
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3430
CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$487,432.22
|
Offering:
|
4,431,202 Listed Shares with 4,431,202 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.11 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.16 per Listed Share for a period of 36 months
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated November 15, 2024.
RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. (« ECR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 novembre 2024
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
487 432,22 $
|
Placement :
|
4 431 202 actions inscrites et 4 431 202 bons de souscription
|
Prix offert :
|
0,11 $ par action inscrite
|
Modalités d'exercice des
|
bons de souscription :
|
0,16 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 36 mois
|
Commissions en titres :
|
S.O.
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 15 novembre 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3431
DINERO VENTURES LTD. ("DNO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$330,000
|
Offering:
|
3,300,000 Listed Shares with 3,300,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share for a three-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 8, 2024, November 29, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3432
EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. ("EOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
CAD $1,777,423
|
Offering:
|
118,494,884 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
CAD $0.015 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N.A. N.A.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 30, 2024 and November 13, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3433
FRX INNOVATIONS INC. ("FRXI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$945,313
|
Offering:
|
18,906,266 Listed Shares with 18,906,266 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per warrant for a 2-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated February 29, 2024 and March 1, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3434
REX RESOURCES CORP. ("OWN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$190,000
|
Offering:
|
1,900,000 Listed Shares with 950,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated November 1, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3435
RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 18, 2024, the following should have read as follows:
BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024
All other information remains unchanged.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3436
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$666,400.20
|
Offering:
|
2,221,334 Listed Shares with 2,221,334 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.30 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.45 per warrant for a 5-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated November 15, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3437
WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's prospect supplement dated July 17, 2024 ("Prospectus Supplement") to the previously filed short form base shelf prospectus and amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated June 7, 2024 of the Company (collectively, the "Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Prospectus Supplement was filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to have been issued by the regulators in the jurisdictions if the conditions of the Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System have been satisfied.
Further to an at-the-market offering of common shares of the Company ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $690,882 pursuant to the ATM Distribution during the quarterly period beginning on July 17, 2024 and ending on September 30, 2024 ("Quarterly Period"), as set out below:
|
Agents:
|
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.
|
Offering:
|
8,816,500 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") in aggregate during the Quarterly Period.
|
Share Price:
|
Varying prices during the Quarterly Period, with an average sale price of $0.078362 per Share.
|
Agents' Warrants:
|
None.
|
Over-allotment Option:
|
None.
|
Agents' Commission:
|
Up to 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being an aggregate cash payment of $20,727 for the Quarterly Period.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement, and the news releases dated July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2024, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
_______________________________________
