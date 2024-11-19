VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3426

OMINECA MINING AND METALS LTD. ("OMM.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, November 20, 2024, the Share Purchase Rights of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Rights expire November 20, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 20, 2024.

TRADE DATES

November 20, 2024 - TO SETTLE – November 20, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the Rights shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3427

FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday, November 21, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3428

PUREWAVE HYDROGEN CORP. ("PWH")

[formerly LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by Directors November 7, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening November 21, 2024, the common shares of PureWave Hydrogen Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Longhorn Exploration Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

35,673,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 17,477,500 shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PWH (new) CUSIP Number: 746244102 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3429

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0013

Payable Date: December 16, 2024

Record Date: November 30, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: November 29, 2024

_______________________________________

24/11/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3430

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $487,432.22



Offering: 4,431,202 Listed Shares with 4,431,202 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.11 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.16 per Listed Share for a period of 36 months



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 15, 2024.

RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. (« ECR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 novembre 2024

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 487 432,22 $



Placement : 4 431 202 actions inscrites et 4 431 202 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,11 $ par action inscrite



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,16 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 36 mois Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 15 novembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3431

DINERO VENTURES LTD. ("DNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $330,000 Offering: 3,300,000 Listed Shares with 3,300,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A





Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 8, 2024, November 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3432

EUROMAX RESOURCES LTD. ("EOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: CAD $1,777,423



Offering: 118,494,884 Listed Shares



Offering Price: CAD $0.015 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N.A. N.A.







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 30, 2024 and November 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3433

FRX INNOVATIONS INC. ("FRXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $945,313 Offering: 18,906,266 Listed Shares with 18,906,266 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated February 29, 2024 and March 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3434

REX RESOURCES CORP. ("OWN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $190,000 Offering: 1,900,000 Listed Shares with 950,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3435

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 18, 2024, the following should have read as follows:

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2024

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3436

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $666,400.20 Offering: 2,221,334 Listed Shares with 2,221,334 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.30 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.45 per warrant for a 5-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 15, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3437

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's prospect supplement dated July 17, 2024 ("Prospectus Supplement") to the previously filed short form base shelf prospectus and amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated June 7, 2024 of the Company (collectively, the "Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Prospectus Supplement was filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to have been issued by the regulators in the jurisdictions if the conditions of the Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of common shares of the Company ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $690,882 pursuant to the ATM Distribution during the quarterly period beginning on July 17, 2024 and ending on September 30, 2024 ("Quarterly Period"), as set out below:

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.



Offering: 8,816,500 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") in aggregate during the Quarterly Period.



Share Price: Varying prices during the Quarterly Period, with an average sale price of $0.078362 per Share.



Agents' Warrants: None.



Over-allotment Option: None.



Agents' Commission: Up to 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being an aggregate cash payment of $20,727 for the Quarterly Period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement, and the news releases dated July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2024, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]