TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

VOLT LITHIUM CORP. ("VLT")

[formerly Allied Copper Corp. ("CPR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on April 20, 2023, the Company has changed its name to Volt Lithium Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 27, 2023, the common shares of Volt Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Allied Copper Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Other Metal Ore Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

99,455,752 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 3,282,280 common shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: VLT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 92873W100 (NEW)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 23, 2022 and the Company's news release dated March 15, 2023, effective at the opening on Thursday, April 27, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

23/04/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:34 a.m. PST, April 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, April 25, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,415,293 bonus shares to certain arm's length parties and a non-arm's length party in consideration of certain promissory notes for gross proceeds of $1,203,000 (the "Notes"). The Notes bear an interest rate of 18% per annum and mature 12 months from the date of issue. The Company also issued 376,470 shares as finder's fees to an arm's length finder in relation to the Notes.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 29, 2023 and April 21, 2023.

________________________________________

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 17, 2023, the Warrant Exercise Price of the Warrants should have stated $0.69.

All other information in the bulletin remains the same.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette, correction

DATE DU BULLETIN : 25 avril 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

En lien avec le bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX du 17 avril 2023, le Prix d'exercices des bons pour les Bons de souscription aurait dû se lire 0,69 $.

Toutes les autres informations du bulletin demeurent inchangées.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 0.50% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on certain mining claims, mining leases, and mineral tenures at the Kenbridge nickel mine project ("Kenbridge Properties") in northwest Ontario.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $500,000 2,500,000 common shares N/A

The Company will also have the right to acquire an additional 0.50% GRR on the Kenbridge Properties in exchange for cash consideration of $1,750,000 within 18 months and the right to acquire a 1.0% GRR on certain properties adjacent to the Kenbridge Properties in exchange for cash consideration of $1,000,000 within 24 months.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 6, 2023.

________________________________________

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,400.00 N/A 54,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of certain mining claims located in Bird River Property, Manitoba (the "Properties"), pursuant to an asset purchase agreement, entered into between Grid Metals Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor").

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will pay the Vendor: (i) aggregate cash consideration of $1,100,000 over a 3-year period; and (ii) issuance of 1,500,000 common shares. In addition, the Company will pay the Vendor an additional $300,000 deferred cash payment upon the commencement of commercial production from the Properties.

Further, the Vendor will retain a 2% NSR on the Properties.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 13, 2023.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of certain mining claims located in Bird River Belt, Manitoba (the "Properties"), pursuant to an asset purchase agreement, entered into between Grid Metals Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor").

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will pay the Vendor: (i) cash consideration of $300,000; and (ii) issuance of 250,000 common shares. In addition, the Company will pay the Vendor an additional $350,000 deferred cash payment upon defining a greater than 2 million tonne NI 43-101 mineral resource on the Properties.

Further, the Vendor will retain a 2% NSR on the Properties. The Company will have the option to buy-back at any time 1% of such NSR for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 13, 2023.

________________________________________





HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 1, 2023 and further amended on March 8, 2023:

Number of Units: 3,812,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit



Warrants: 3,812,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,812,000 common shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the common shares of the Company trading on the Exchange is greater than $0.80 for 10 consecutive trading days after four months and one day from the closing date. In the event of acceleration, the Company may accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the reduced Warrant terms.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a two year period from the closing date of the offering



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder's

Warrants Finder's Fee: $27,224.00 N/A 136,120 Finder's

Warrants

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 until March 20, 2024.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 20, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HERCULES SILVER CORP. ("BIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 28,750,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 14,375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,375,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 99 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 7 950,000

Agent's Fee: An aggregate of $292,050, plus 1,460,250 broker warrants, each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months, payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Capital Corporation and 3L Capital Inc.

The Company issued a news release on April 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 9, 2023 and February 13, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $456,050



Conversion Price: Convertible into 6,515,000 common shares at $0.07 per share



Maturity date: November 20, 2025



Warrants 6,515,000 detachable common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share and expires on November 20, 2025. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.10.



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 528,571



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,550 NA 107,857

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 7, 2023 and April 20, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 3, 2022:

Number of Units: 10,000,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder's

Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,520.00 N/A 50,400 Finder's

Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 25, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 4, 2023, and April 6, 2023 :

Number of Shares: 3,032,654 charity flow-through shares Purchase Price: $1.32 per share Warrants: 1,516,327 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,516,327 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.10 or a two-year period and subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Shares: 1,461,090 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.96 per share Warrants: 730,545 share purchase warrants to purchase 730,545 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.10 or a two-year period and subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Shares: 3,700,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.81 per share Warrants: 1,850,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,850,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.10 or a two-year period and subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 64 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 325,042 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 50,000

Agent's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. received $298,050 cash.



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $73,278 NA NA

The Company issued a news release on April 14, 2023 and April 21, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________





MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:57 a.m. PST, April 24, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 25, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:12 a.m. PST, April 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, April 25, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 608,695 non-transferable common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to an arm's length party (the "Lender") in return for a $700,000 bridge loan (the "Bridge Loan") which is extended to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Bridge Loan Agreement dated March 28, 2023 (the "Agreement"). The Bridge Loan will bear a 10% interest rate per annum, which will accrue daily, and will mature on the earlier of the day that (i) is 6 months from the date of March 29, 2023, or (ii) the Company or any of its subsidiaries closes a financing of any kind or nature resulting in gross proceeds equal to or greater than $70,000. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.115 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 29, 2023, and April 24, 2023.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered and non-brokered Private Placement announced March 23, 2023, and March 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,956,000 common share flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company on a flow-through basis ("FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").





4,435,150 common share charity flow-through units ("Charity FT Units"). Each Charity FT Unit consists of one FT Share on a charitable basis, and one-half of one Warrant.



Purchase Price: $1.28 per FT Unit and $1.60 per Charity FT Unit.



Warrants: 6,695,575 whole Warrants to purchase 6,695,575 common shares of the Company ("Shares").



Warrant Price: $1.60 exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee(s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,869,150 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Brokers' Fees: Research Capital Corporation will receive $846,171.94 cash and 618,425 Compensation Warrants.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. will receive $149,324.46 cash and 72,756 Compensation Warrants.

Roth Canada, Inc. will receive $49,774.82 cash and 36,378 Compensation Warrants.





Compensation Warrants are exercisable by the holder thereof into Shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.28 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.





The Company issued a news release on April 14, 2023, which confirmed closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL") ("VOL.WT") ("VOL.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated March 1, 2023, as amended on April 4, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between Volatus Aerospace Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length seller (the "Seller"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire Sky Scape Industries, LLC ("Sky Scape"). Under the Agreement, to acquire Sky Scape, the Company is required to pay the Seller a total consideration of US$585,000 (C$783,900 at current exchange), consisting of 969,737 common shares at the deemed price of C$0.38 per common share and an earn out payment of US$310,000 (C$416,905 at current exchange). Pursuant to the Agreement, the earn-out payment will be payable twelve months after closing in the form of the Company's common shares issuable at the greater of C$0.65 or the prior 30-day VWAP. The earn-out payment is conditional on Sky Scape meeting certain milestones, as further described in the Company's press releases dated March 2, 2023 and April 5, 2023.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated March 2, 2023 and April 5, 2023.

________________________________________

WHITE GOLD CORP. ("WGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:31 a.m. PST, Apr. 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WHITE GOLD CORP. ("WGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, April 25, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

COSIGO RESOURCES LTD. ("CSG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 25, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 392,154 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 250,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,240 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 21, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

