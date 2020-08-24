VANCOUVER, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: September 30, 2020

Record Date: August 31, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: August 28, 2020

________________________________________

CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. ("CAGR")

[formerly Bankers Cobalt Corp. ("BANC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated August 20, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening August 26, 2020, the common shares of Central African Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Bankers Cobalt Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

22,142,184 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CAGR (new) CUSIP Number: 152376109 (new)

________________________________________

GOLD BULL RESOURCES CORP. ("GBRC")

[formerly QX METALS CORP. ("QX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated August 12, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening August 26, 2020, the common shares of Gold Bull Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of QX Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

29,264,652 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GBRC New CUSIP Number: 380556100 New

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

GREENBANK VENTURES INC. ("GBNK.H")

[formerly LEIS INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("LES.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Correction, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 21, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Effective at the opening Tuesday August 25, 2020, the common shares of Greenbank Ventures Inc. will remain halted on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Leis Industries Limited will be delisted.

________________________________________

20/08/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("ARTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated June 9, 2020 between Artemis Gold Inc. (the "Company"), its wholly-owned subsidiary BW Gold Ltd. and New Gold Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest of the Blackwater Gold Project in central British Columbia. In consideration, the Company made an initial cash payment of $140 million and issued 7,407,407 common shares to the Vendor. Additional considerations include a cash payment of $50 million payable one year following the closing and a secured gold stream participation in favor of the Vendor. Additional information can be located in the Company's closing news release dated August 21, 2020.

Private Placement-Brokered/non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 12, 2020:

Number of Shares: 64,825,925 shares



Purchase Price: $2.70 per share



Number of Placees: 99 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Beedie Investments Ltd.



(Ryan Beedie) Y 20,370,000 Sirocco Advisory Services Ltd.



(Steven Dean) Y 185,200 Chris Batalha Y 37,000 Robert G. Atkinson Y 346,000 W. David Black Y 250,000 William P. Armstrong Y 185,200 Alastair Tiver Y 18,600







Finder's Fee: $2,126,857 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$2,126,857 cash payable to BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

$249,446 cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$249,446 cash payable to National Bank Financial Inc.

$249,446 cash payable to PI Financial Corp.

$249,446 cash payable to Stifel GMP

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

BLIND CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("BCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,447,903 shares at $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $222,395.13.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors











Insider / Pro Group Participation:





























Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Tom Kennedy Y $40,000.00 $0.05 800,000 Dale Dobson Y $8,000.00 $0.05 160,000 Standard Drilling and Exploration







(Frank Callaghan) Y $150,000.00 $0.05 3,000,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the following Brokered Private Placement as announced in a news release dated July 23, 2020:

Number of Securities: 21,778,200 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.43 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 38 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Y 3,278,000





Finder's Fee: Paradigm Capital Inc. received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the private placement and broker warrants corresponding to 6% of the common shares issued at an exercise price of $0.43 per share during a period of 12 months following the closing date.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 11, 2020.

RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. (« ECR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 août 2020

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu du placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier suivant tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 juillet 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 21 778 200 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,43 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 38 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Mines Agnico Eagle Ltée Y 3 278 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Paradigm Capital Inc. a reçu une commission en espèces égale à 6 % du produit brut du placement privé et des bons de courtier correspondant à 6% des action émises à un prix d'exercice de 0,43 $ par action pendant une période de 12 mois suivant la date de clôture.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 11 août 2020.



________________________________________

CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $5.00 per share



Number of Placees: 3 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 2,500,000 Sun Valley Gold Master Fund, Ltd. Y 1,000,000 (Peter Palmedo)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 19, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 07, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 3,582,423 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.65 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 3,154,673 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.53 per non flow through share



Warrants: 1,577,336 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,577,336 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.80



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 70 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Adrian Rothwell Y 38,500 John Robins Y 471,697 George Gorzynski Y 20,000 Eduardo Yu Y 20,000 Brandon Macdonald Y 10,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees] P 765,000







Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $26,880.00 cash; 36,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $45,345.01 cash; 13,132 warrants PI Financial Corp. $10,281.00 cash; 20,400 warrants Slightline Wealth Management $3,180.00 cash; 6,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. 12,000 warrants Haywood Securities Corp. 59,054 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 12 months expiry

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 07, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 1,630,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.76 per flow through share



Warrants: 815,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 815,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.80



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee





Finder's Fee:

Cormark Securities Inc. $12,084.00 cash; 22,800 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $33,390.00 cash; 63,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.76



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 12 months expiry

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,983,455 flow through shares

6,250,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per flow through share

$0.20 per non flow though share



Warrants: 10,233,455 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,233,455 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 78 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 300,000 [3 placee(s)]











Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $80,552.53, plus 382,858 compensation options, each exercisable at a price of $0.23 for a period of 5 years into one common share and one warrant at the same terms as above, payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Ernst Schonbachler, Frank Hoegel, Leede Jones Gable Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Sherbrooke Street Capital Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:25 p.m. PST, August 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, August 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD.L ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 21, 2020 with respect to the convertible debenture in the principal amount of US$6,000,000, the conversion is clarified as follows:

Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 9,206,311 common shares at CAD$0.88

per share



Maturity date: 5 years from date of issuance



Interest rate: 8.5% per annum (reduced to 7.5% upon the announcement of a positive preliminary economic assessment study.) of which 6% is payable in cash and 2.5% payable in common shares subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.





Establishment Fee: 219,689 common shares



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news releases dated August 11, 2020 and August 19, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MILLROCK RESOURCES INC. ("MRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an exclusive rights agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 28, 2020, between Millrock Resources Inc. and the owners of the Treasury Creek property (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the exclusive option, at any time up to September 30, 2021, to enter into an option to purchase agreement for certain mining claims located in the Fairbanks Recording District, State of Alaska, at predetermined business terms. As consideration, the Company has agreed to provide the Vendors with 500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20625 and further committed to performing assessment work of approximately USD$15,000 and paying additional claim rentals of USD$25,000 for the year 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated July 29, 2020 and August 24, 2020.

________________________________________

MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amendment to an existing Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 1, 2017, between Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and Great Bear Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Vendor has agreed to accept 620,000 common shares of the Company in lieu of the final $350,000 option payment due on or before August 20, 2020 in connection with the B.A and Surprise Creek Properties, located in northwestern British Columbia.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 21, 2020.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 5,000,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 35 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Ginette G. Brisson Y 100,000 Marcel Robillard Y 100,000 Aggregate ProGroup (5 Placees) P 1,520,000







Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $32,560 and 325,600 common share purchase warrants to purchase 325,600 shares at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 4, 2020.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 5 000 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,10 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 500 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 35 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ginette G. Brisson Y 100 000 Marcel Robillard Y 100 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (5 souscripteurs) P 1 520 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 32 560 $ et 325 600 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 325 600 actions à un prix de 0,10 $ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 août 2020.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 14, 2020, between the Company and Arness Cordick (the "Vendor"), in connection with the option to acquire 100% interest in 49 claims known as the Miramichi CARDS property (the "Property"), located in New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 500,000 common shares and pay $25,000 in cash upon signing of the Agreement. The Company shall also make further cash payments totalling $50,000 in the 24 months period following the signing of the Agreement, in order to acquire 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 19, 2020.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 14 août 2020, entre la société et Arness Cordick (le « vendeur »), concernant l'option d'achat de 100% des intérêts de 49 claims connus sous le nom de Miramichi CARDS (la « propriété »), localisée au Nouveau-Brunswick.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 500 000 actions ordinaires et effectuer un paiement de 25 000 $ suite à la signature de la convention. La société devra aussi faire des paiements supplémentaires totalisant 50 000 $ au courant des 24 mois suivant la signature de la convention, afin d'acquérir 100% d'intérêt dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie de 2% sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie peut être rachetée par la société pour 1 000 000 $. La société retient un droit de premier refus sur la royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie de 1% restante, détenue par le vendeur.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 19 août 2020.

_______________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 14, 2020, between the Company and Géominex Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the option to acquire 100% interest in 52 claims known as the Sevogle CARDS property (the "Property"), located in New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 500,000 common shares and pay $25,000 in cash upon signing of the Agreement. The Company shall also make further cash payments totalling $50,000 in the 24 months period following the signing of the Agreement, in order to acquire 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 19, 2020.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 14 août 2020, entre la société et Géominex Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'option d'achat de 100% des intérêts de 49 claims connus sous le nom de Sevogle CARDS (la « propriété »), localisée au Nouveau-Brunswick.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 500 000 actions ordinaires et effectuer un paiement de 25 000 $ suite à la signature de la convention. La société devra aussi faire des paiements supplémentaires totalisant 50 000 $ au courant des 24 mois suivant la signature de la convention, afin d'acquérir 100% d'intérêt dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie de 2% sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie peut être rachetée par la société pour 1 000 000 $. La société retient un droit de premier refus sur la royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie de 1% restante, détenue par le vendeur.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 19 août 2020.

_______________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:34 a.m. PST, August 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:39 a.m. PST, August 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:27 p.m. PST, August 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RUPERT RESOURCES LTD. ("RUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective July 21, 2019, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated July 21, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario Securities Act.

The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on July 23, 2020, for gross proceeds of $16,947,197. The over-allotment option was exercised in full.

Please refer to the news releases issued by the Company on July 7, 2020 and July 23, 2020.

Underwriter: BMO Capital Markets



Offering: 5,295,999 shares



Share Price: $3.20 per share



Underwriters' Fee: The Underwriter received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering

________________________________________

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 36,390,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 36,390,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 36,390,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per share exercisable until August 18, 2023



Number of Placees: 42 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Cedar Forest Inc.



(Kevin O'Connor) Y 300,000 James Gregory Davidson Y 300,000 Brian Penney Y 800,000 Kevin Thieneman Y 270,000







Finder's Fee: $48,000 cash payable to GloRes Capital Inc, $3,600 cash payable to Golden Salmon Capital Corp., $77,625 cash payable to Ken MacLeod and $9,050 cash and 165,000 broker warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.10 per share until August 18, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 19, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SILVER TIGER METALS INC. ("SLVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated July 13, 2020:

Number of Securities: 36,666,667 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per common share



Warrants: 18,333,334 common share purchase warrants to purchase 18,333,334 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.50 per share until July 26, 2023



Number of Placees: 38 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (13 Placees) P 1,286,537







Finder's Fee: A finder received commission 2,000,000 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 28, 2020.

________________________________________

SONORO METALS CORP. ("SMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 36,363,638 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 36,363,638 share purchase warrants to purchase 36,363,638 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 121 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Koios Corporate Financial Services Ltd. Y 72,727 (Salil Dhauyma)



Western Investments Ltd. Y 300,000 (John Darch)



John Darch Y 228,000 Stephen Kenwood Y 140,000 Kenneth MacLeod Y 263,636 James G. Taylor Y 307,000 Melvin A. Herdrick Y 100,000 Neil Maedel Y 181,818 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 473,273







Finder's Fee:

Mackie Research Capital Corp. $18,634.00 cash; 84,700 warrants PI Financial Corp. $1,540.00 cash; 7,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $26,434.10 cash; 120,155 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. 1,043,802 shares; 2,087,604 warrants; Raymond James Ltd. $3,080.00 cash; 14,000 warrants Echelon Wealth Partners Inc $1,540.00 cash; 7,000 warrants Arbora A.G. $11,550.00 cash; 52,500 warrants Odlum Brown Ltd. $3,500.00 cash





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Three-Years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 300,000 flow-through common shares

2,275,000 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share

$0.03 per non flow-through common share



Warrants: 150,000 common share purchase warrants underlying the flow-through common shares to purchase 150,000 shares at a price of $0.07 per share; 2,275,000 common share purchase warrants underlying the non-flow-through common shares to purchase 2,275,000 shares at a price of $0.05 per share.



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.07 per share underlying the flow-through common shares for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement;

$0.05 per share underlying the non-flow-through common shares for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement.



Number of Placees: 10 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Jeremie Ryan Y 200,000 IM Capital Inc. (Ingrid Martin) Y 500,000 Lawrence Cannon Y 333,334 Pierre-André Viens Y 200,000







Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $1,050

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated June 11, 2020, July 9, 2020 and August 7, 2020.

RESSOURCES SPHINX LTÉE (« SFX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 août 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 300 000 actions accréditives ordinaires

2 275 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,03 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 150 000 bons de souscription sous-jacents aux actions accréditives permettant de souscrire à 150 000 actions à un prix de 0,07 $ par action;

2 275 000 bons de souscription sous-jacents aux actions non-accréditives permettant de souscrire à 2 275 000 actions à un prix de 0,05 $ par action.



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,07 $ par action sous-jacent aux actions accréditives pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé;

0,05 $ par action sous-jacent aux actions non-accréditives pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.



Nombre de souscripteurs: 10 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Jeremie Ryan Y 200 000 IM Capital Inc. (Ingrid Martin) Y 500 000 Lawrence Cannon Y 333 334 Pierre-André Viens Y 200 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 1 050 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 11 juin 2020, 9 juillet 2020 et 7 août 2020.

________________________________________

VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP. ("VONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 flow though shares

4,590,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per flow through share

$0.10 per non flow through share



Warrants: 10,590,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,590,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Dennis Moore Y 200,000 Mark Brennan Y 380,000 Casparus Johannes Groenewald Y 500,000 Clifford Hale-Sanders Y 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second, final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 454,545 shares



Purchase Price: $0.52 per share



Warrants: 454,545 share purchase warrants to purchase 454,545 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.8125 for a 3 year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 19, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

