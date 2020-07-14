TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jul 14, 2020, 17:20 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2020
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BLUE RHINO CAPITAL CORP. ("RHNO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 9, 2020, effective at the open of market July 16, 2020 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
FARSTARCAP INVESTMENT CORP. ("FRS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Thursday, July 16, 2020, trading in the common shares of the Company will resume, an announcement having been made. On July 6, 2020, the Company announced that it has decided not to proceed with its previously announced proposed Qualifying Transaction to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of A4 Systems Corporation.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 6, 2020 and October 28, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated June 23, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Wednesday July 15, 2020, the common shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
10,599,434
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GIT
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
37636Q205
|
(new)
________________________________________
LAMASKA CAPITAL CORP. ("LCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 9, 2020, effective at the open of market July 16, 2020 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Corporate Jurisdiction
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the continuation of the Company from Ontario to the Cayman Islands as approved by the shareholders of the Company on March 26, 2020. The Company has advised the Exchange that the change was effective June 30, 2020. For information about the rights of shareholders in the Cayman Islands, see the Company's management information circular for the shareholders' meeting dated February 26, 2020.
Change of CUSIP Number
In conjunction with the change in corporate jurisdiction, the CUSIP number will be changed to 92914S118 effective at the opening on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Resume Trading
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated July 13, 2020, trading in the securities of the Company will resume at the opening on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at the opening, Thursday, July 16, 2020, the securities of Jinhua Capital Corporation. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated February 21, 2020, a news release was issued on July 7, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
________________________________________
20/07/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 3, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,014,998 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.075 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,014,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,014,998 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
15 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
William Atkinson
|
Y
|
66,666
|
Marie Cupello
|
Y
|
26,667
|
Allan Laboucan
|
Y
|
133,333
|
Bradley Newell
|
Y
|
1,333,333
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Jean-David Moore - $2,700.00 plus GST
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 10, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:37 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company for a single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:42 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:53 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:58 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ANGUS VENTURES INC. ("GUS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Property Sale Agreement dated July 3, 2020 between the Company and Precambrian Ventures Ltd. whereby the Company has acquired 17 claims located in the Mishibishu Greenstone Belt, Ontario. Consideration is $50,000 and 225,000 common shares. The claims are subject to a 2% NSR of which the Company may purchase 1% for $500,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.
________________________________________
ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,000 bonus warrants to the following insider in consideration of debentures in the principal amount of $1,744,000. The debentures mature nine months from the date of issuance. The bonus warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per share for a 9-month period. The news release dated January 30, 2020 details the terms of the debentures. Bonus warrants were issued to the following Insiders:
Larry O'Reilly – 27,500 Warrants
Rick Blum – 12,500 Warrants
Tim Casgrain – 50,000 Warrants
Con Steer – 25,000
________________________________________
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 02, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,111,111 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.315 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,111,111 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,111,111 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.525
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:54 p.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 19, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
30,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
52 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Justin Bourassa
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Jay Chmelauskas
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Keith Peck
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [11 Placees]
|
P
|
2,420,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities
|
$9,350.00 cash
|
Echelon Wealth
|
$5,500.00 cash
|
PI Financial
|
$7,500.00 cash
|
Richardson GMP
|
$2,500.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT") ("FLT.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:50 p.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT") ("FLT.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT") ("FLT.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT") ("FLT.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
27,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
13,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
51 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Mackie Reasearch Capital Corporaiton
|
$3,200.00 cash
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp
|
$1,200.00 cash; 24,000 warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$7,600.00 cash; 152,000 warrants
|
Fred Bruun
|
$4,000.00 cash
|
Hampton Securities
|
$2,400.00 cash; 48,000 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc
|
$5,760.00 cash; 115,200 warrants
|
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.
|
$46,000.00 cash; 920,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
expiry 24 months from issuance
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
FABLED COPPER CORP. ("FCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:26 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FIRST VANADIUM CORP. ("FVAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2020 and June 26, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,666,667 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,666,667 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.26 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
52 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Mracek Consulting Ltd.
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [4 Placees]
|
Y
|
1,100,000
Finder's Fee:
$13,072.50 and 87,150 broker warrants exercisable at $0.26 for a period of 3 years payable to PI Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release, dated July 9, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,500,000 common shares to an arm's length service provider to settle all claims, demand and future actions in relation to a contract dispute and monies owed by Explor Resources prior to its amalgamation with the Company.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 6, 2020 and July 13, 2020.
________________________________________
GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 222,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.15 to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for $33,300.00.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:38 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated May 15, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
15,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
7,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares
|
Warrants' Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Glencore Canada Corporation (Glencore plc)
|
Y
|
15,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated May 25, 2020 and June 29, 2020.
________________________________________
HANNAN METALS LTD. ("HAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 14, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.35
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 bonus shares to an arm's length Consultant at a deemed value of $0.22875 per share pursuant to an Agreement dated December 4, 2019 and in connection with the acquisition of a subsidiary of Cryptologic Corp.
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated March 30, 2020, April 8, 2020 and July 6, 2020.
________________________________________
KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD. ("KES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,761,665 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
5,380,832 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,380,832 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
38 Placees
|
Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,591,833
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. – $4,179.00 cash and 69,950 broker warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $23,520.00 cash and 392,000 broker warrants
|
Each non-transferable broker warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.12 for a one-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 10, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,600,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $130,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2020.
________________________________________
MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,118,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
Number of Shares
|
Alamos Gold Inc.
|
Y
|
1,118,000
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2020.
________________________________________
NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2020, June 26, 2020 and July 3, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
19,510,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
19,510,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,510,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.07 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $24,800 in cash and 496,000 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.07 for a three-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NRG METALS INC. ("NGZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 18, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
18,406,919 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.21 per share
|
Warrants:
|
18,406,919 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,406,919 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.35
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
5 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
15 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Corsurex Resource Corp.
|
Y
|
6,074,498
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.315 per share and 150,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $94,500.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Warrants:
|
150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 150,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 for a two-year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective June 29, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated June 24, 2020, qualifying the distribution of up to 21,740,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission as principal regulator and the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission.
The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 29, 2020 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$28,751,150 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full).
|
Offering:
|
25,001,000 Units (includes 3,261,000 Units of underwriter's over-allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share at CDN$1.60 until June 29, 2021.
|
Unit Price:
|
CDN$1.15 per Unit.
|
Underwriter(s):
|
Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Stifel GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and M Partners Inc.
|
Underwriter(s) Commission:
|
An aggregate of CDN$1,581,313.25 in cash and 1,375,055 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$1.15 until June 29, 2022.
For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 24, 2020 and news releases dated June 02, 2020, June 08, 2020 and June 29, 2020.
________________________________________________
PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 08, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,677,825 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$1.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,338,912 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,338,912 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$1.60 until June 29, 2021
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
Gregory Crawford
|
Y
|
869,565
|
Mark Greenberg
|
Y
|
58,260
|
Agent(s) Commission:
|
Aggregate of CDN$110,687.50 in cash and 96,250 non-transferable agent warrants payable to Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Stifel GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and M Partners Inc. Each agent warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$1.15 until June 29, 2022.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
QCX GOLD CORP. ("QCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated July 05, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between QCX Gold Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Fernet Project (the "Property"), a mining claims property located in the northern Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.
In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendor an aggregate of CDN$82,000 in cash and issuance of 500,000 common shares, over a three (3) year period. Further, the Agreement is subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty granted to the Vendor.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 06, 2020.
________________________________________
ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 11, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.07
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
1 Year
|
Number of Placees:
|
58 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Halabura Potash Consulting Ltd.
|
Y
|
635,000
|
TMM Portfolio Management Inc.
|
Y
|
735,000
|
John Pringle
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Jaelky Holdings Inc.
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement
|
P
|
800,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
National Bank Financial Inc.
|
$3,600.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
STRATEGIC METALS LTD. ("SMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,230,000 non-flow through shares
|
4,916,406 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.45 per non-flow through share
|
$0.64 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,230,000 share purchase warrants attached to non-flow through shares to
|
4,916,406 share purchase warrants attached to flow through shares to purchase
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.65 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Agentis Capital Markets Canada Limited Partnership receives
|
Haywood Securities Inc. receives
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on July 8, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 19, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
64,774,130 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.02 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
64,774,130 share purchase warrants to purchase 64,774,130 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a period of one year
|
Number of Placees:
|
54 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
Number of Shares
|
Mark Holmes
|
Y
|
1,700,000
|
Paul Scott
|
Y
|
18,239,130
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [5
|
P
|
5,250,000
|
Broker/Finder's Fee:
|
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Stephen Avenue Securities Inc., Gathering Waters Ltd., Gathering Waters Ltd II, Integral Wealth Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. received an aggregate of $39,372 in cash and 1,968,600 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for a period of one (1) year.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 19, 2020, April 13, 2020, April 29, 2020, May 29, 2020, June 3, 2020 and July 3, 2020.
________________________________________
