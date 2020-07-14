VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUE RHINO CAPITAL CORP. ("RHNO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 9, 2020, effective at the open of market July 16, 2020 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

FARSTARCAP INVESTMENT CORP. ("FRS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, July 16, 2020, trading in the common shares of the Company will resume, an announcement having been made. On July 6, 2020, the Company announced that it has decided not to proceed with its previously announced proposed Qualifying Transaction to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of A4 Systems Corporation.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 6, 2020 and October 28, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated June 23, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday July 15, 2020, the common shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,599,434 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GIT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 37636Q205 (new)

________________________________________

LAMASKA CAPITAL CORP. ("LCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 9, 2020, effective at the open of market July 16, 2020 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Corporate Jurisdiction

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the continuation of the Company from Ontario to the Cayman Islands as approved by the shareholders of the Company on March 26, 2020. The Company has advised the Exchange that the change was effective June 30, 2020. For information about the rights of shareholders in the Cayman Islands, see the Company's management information circular for the shareholders' meeting dated February 26, 2020.

Change of CUSIP Number

In conjunction with the change in corporate jurisdiction, the CUSIP number will be changed to 92914S118 effective at the opening on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated July 13, 2020, trading in the securities of the Company will resume at the opening on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, July 16, 2020, the securities of Jinhua Capital Corporation. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated February 21, 2020, a news release was issued on July 7, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

20/07/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,014,998 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 4,014,998 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,014,998 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 15 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares William Atkinson Y 66,666 Marie Cupello Y 26,667 Allan Laboucan Y 133,333 Bradley Newell Y 1,333,333





Finder's Fee: Jean-David Moore - $2,700.00 plus GST

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 10, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:37 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company for a single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:42 a.m. PST, July 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:53 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:58 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ANGUS VENTURES INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Property Sale Agreement dated July 3, 2020 between the Company and Precambrian Ventures Ltd. whereby the Company has acquired 17 claims located in the Mishibishu Greenstone Belt, Ontario. Consideration is $50,000 and 225,000 common shares. The claims are subject to a 2% NSR of which the Company may purchase 1% for $500,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,000 bonus warrants to the following insider in consideration of debentures in the principal amount of $1,744,000. The debentures mature nine months from the date of issuance. The bonus warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per share for a 9-month period. The news release dated January 30, 2020 details the terms of the debentures. Bonus warrants were issued to the following Insiders:

Larry O'Reilly – 27,500 Warrants

Rick Blum – 12,500 Warrants

Tim Casgrain – 50,000 Warrants

Con Steer – 25,000

________________________________________

BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 02, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,111,111 shares



Purchase Price: $0.315 per share



Warrants: 1,111,111 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,111,111 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.525



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:54 p.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.10 per share





Warrants: 15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15





Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years





Number of Placees: 52 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Justin Bourassa Y 250,000 Jay Chmelauskas Y 1,000,000 Keith Peck Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [11 Placees] P 2,420,000





Finder's Fee:



Haywood Securities $9,350.00 cash Echelon Wealth $5,500.00 cash PI Financial $7,500.00 cash Richardson GMP $2,500.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT") ("FLT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:50 p.m. PST, July 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT") ("FLT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT") ("FLT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT") ("FLT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 27,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 13,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 51 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Mackie Reasearch Capital Corporaiton $3,200.00 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp $1,200.00 cash; 24,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $7,600.00 cash; 152,000 warrants Fred Bruun $4,000.00 cash Hampton Securities $2,400.00 cash; 48,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc $5,760.00 cash; 115,200 warrants Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $46,000.00 cash; 920,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: expiry 24 months from issuance

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

FABLED COPPER CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:26 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIRST VANADIUM CORP. ("FVAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2020 and June 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,666,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 10,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,666,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.26 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 52 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Mracek Consulting Ltd.

(Michael Mracek) Y 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [4 Placees] Y 1,100,000

Finder's Fee:

$13,072.50 and 87,150 broker warrants exercisable at $0.26 for a period of 3 years payable to PI Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release, dated July 9, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,500,000 common shares to an arm's length service provider to settle all claims, demand and future actions in relation to a contract dispute and monies owed by Explor Resources prior to its amalgamation with the Company.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 6, 2020 and July 13, 2020.

________________________________________

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 222,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.15 to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for $33,300.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:38 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated May 15, 2020:

Number of Securities: 15,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 7,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.10 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Glencore Canada Corporation (Glencore plc) Y 15,000,000







Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated May 25, 2020 and June 29, 2020.

________________________________________

HANNAN METALS LTD. ("HAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 bonus shares to an arm's length Consultant at a deemed value of $0.22875 per share pursuant to an Agreement dated December 4, 2019 and in connection with the acquisition of a subsidiary of Cryptologic Corp.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated March 30, 2020, April 8, 2020 and July 6, 2020.

________________________________________

KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD. ("KES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,761,665 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow-through share



Warrants: 5,380,832 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,380,832 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 38 Placees



Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 Placees] P 1,591,833





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $4,179.00 cash and 69,950 broker warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $23,520.00 cash and 392,000 broker warrants

Each non-transferable broker warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.12 for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 10, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,600,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $130,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2020.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,118,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Alamos Gold Inc. Y 1,118,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2020.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2020, June 26, 2020 and July 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 19,510,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 19,510,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,510,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 17 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $24,800 in cash and 496,000 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.07 for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NRG METALS INC. ("NGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,406,919 shares





Purchase Price: $0.21 per share





Warrants: 18,406,919 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,406,919 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35





Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years





Number of Placees: 15 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Corsurex Resource Corp.

(N/A N/A) Y 6,074,498

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.315 per share and 150,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $94,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Warrants: 150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 150,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective June 29, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated June 24, 2020, qualifying the distribution of up to 21,740,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission as principal regulator and the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 29, 2020 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$28,751,150 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: 25,001,000 Units (includes 3,261,000 Units of underwriter's over-allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share at CDN$1.60 until June 29, 2021.



Unit Price: CDN$1.15 per Unit.



Underwriter(s): Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Stifel GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and M Partners Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$1,581,313.25 in cash and 1,375,055 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$1.15 until June 29, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 24, 2020 and news releases dated June 02, 2020, June 08, 2020 and June 29, 2020.

________________________________________________

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 08, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,677,825 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$1.15 per share



Warrants: 1,338,912 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,338,912 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$1.60 until June 29, 2021



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Gregory Crawford Y 869,565 Mark Greenberg Y 58,260





Agent(s) Commission: Aggregate of CDN$110,687.50 in cash and 96,250 non-transferable agent warrants payable to Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Stifel GMP, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and M Partners Inc. Each agent warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$1.15 until June 29, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, July 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QCX GOLD CORP. ("QCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated July 05, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between QCX Gold Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Fernet Project (the "Property"), a mining claims property located in the northern Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendor an aggregate of CDN$82,000 in cash and issuance of 500,000 common shares, over a three (3) year period. Further, the Agreement is subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty granted to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 06, 2020.

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.05 per share





Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07





Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year





Number of Placees: 58 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Halabura Potash Consulting Ltd.

(Steven Halabura) Y 635,000 TMM Portfolio Management Inc.

(Tom MacNeil) Y 735,000 John Pringle Y 200,000 Jaelky Holdings Inc.

(Andrew Davidson) Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement

[4 Placees] P 800,000



Finder's Fee:

National Bank Financial Inc. $3,600.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

STRATEGIC METALS LTD. ("SMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,230,000 non-flow through shares

4,916,406 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per non-flow through share

$0.64 per flow through share



Warrants: 2,230,000 share purchase warrants attached to non-flow through shares to

purchase 2,230,000 shares

4,916,406 share purchase warrants attached to flow through shares to purchase

4,916,406 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Finder's Fee: Agentis Capital Markets Canada Limited Partnership receives

Haywood Securities Inc. receives

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on July 8, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 64,774,130 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per common share



Warrants: 64,774,130 share purchase warrants to purchase 64,774,130 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of one year



Number of Placees: 54 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Mark Holmes Y 1,700,000 Paul Scott Y 18,239,130 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [5

Placees] P 5,250,000







Broker/Finder's Fee: Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Stephen Avenue Securities Inc., Gathering Waters Ltd., Gathering Waters Ltd II, Integral Wealth Securities Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. received an aggregate of $39,372 in cash and 1,968,600 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for a period of one (1) year.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 19, 2020, April 13, 2020, April 29, 2020, May 29, 2020, June 3, 2020 and July 3, 2020.

________________________________________

