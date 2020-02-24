VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APHELION CAPITAL CORP. ("APHE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated November 27, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 29, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open February 26, 2020 the Common shares will

be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on February 26, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the

closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of

the offering

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: APHE.P CUSIP Number: 03790B103 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 27, 2019

Company Contact: Seth Kay Company Address: 5479 Blueberry Lane, North Vancouver, BC V7R 4N5 Company Phone Number: 778-855-7384 Company Fax Number: 604-682-7131 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.02

Payable Date: March 9, 2020

Record Date: March 2, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: February 28, 2020

________________________________________

INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("GENE.H") ("GENE.WT.H")

[formerly Invictus MD Strategies Corp. ("GENE") ("GENE.WT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's press release dated February 13, 2020 and in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 26, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from GENE to GENE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated February 13, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (8) eight old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday February 26, 2020, the common shares of Jazz Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,576,885 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: JZR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 47214Y207 (new)

________________________________________

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors February 10, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the common shares of Melkior Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral/Exploration Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,365,758 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MKR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 58549W303 (new)

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.004

Payable Date: March 16, 2020; April 15, 2020 & May 15, 2020

Record Date: March 2, 2020; April 1, 2020 & May 1, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: February 28, 2020; March 31, 2020 & April 30, 2020

________________________________________

VERSAPAY CORPORATION ("VPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Remain Halted, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between 1233518 B.C. Ltd. ("the Purchaser") and VersaPay Corporation (the "Company") dated December 12, 2019 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, the Purchaser agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement").

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by the Company's shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on February 14, 2020 and that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on February 20, 2020. The Arrangement was completed on February 21, 2020. Under the Arrangement, each shareholder of the Company will be entitled to receive cash consideration of C$2.70 for each common share held.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, the common shares of VersaPay Corporation will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to Versa Pay's Management Information Circular dated January 15, 2020 and news releases dated December 13, 2019 and February 21, 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CANADA COAL INC. ("CCK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the securities of Canada Coal Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 21, 2019, a news release was issued on February 18, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_________________________________________

STRATEGIC OIL & GAS LTD. ("SOG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 7, 2019, effective at the close of business on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the common shares of Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

_________________________________________

20/02/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL I CORP. ("ALBS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Vancouver.

_________________________________________

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation in connection with agreements entered into between Wafa Mining & Petroleum SA ("Wafa"), Kanosak Barbados Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Algold Resources Ltd ("Algold")), Algold and Société Tijirit Exploitation SA ("Tirex"), in connection with the disposition to Wafa of a 10% interest in Tirex in consideration of an advance (the "Advance") in cash of US$4,200,000. That Advance was made in the form of an interest-free advance. The Advance will be reimbursable when the Tijirit property will generate revenues based on 10% of the future cash flows received by Tirex.

In consideration of the Advance, Algold issued to Wafa 883,747 bonus common shares of Algold.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 13, 2018, October 9, 2018, March 19, 2019 and July 12, 2019.

LES RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTEE (« ALG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions, Émission d'actions en paiement de primes

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 février 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents en vertu d'ententes intervenues entre Wafa Mining & Petroleum SA (« Wafa »), Kanosak Barbados Ltd. (« Kanosak »), une filiale à part entière de Les Ressources Algold Ltée (« Algold »), Algold et Société Tijirit Exploitation SA (« Tirex »), relativement à la cession à Wafa d'un intérêt de 10% de Tirex en considération d'une avance (« l'avance ») en espèces de 4 200 000 $ US. L'avance a été consentie sous la forme d'une avance sans intérêt. L'avance sera remboursable lorsque le projet Tijirit générera des revenus à raison de 10% des flux de trésorerie futurs de Tirex.

Algold a accepté d'émettre à Wafa 883 747 actions ordinaires d'Algold à tire de prime en considération de l'avance.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter les communiqués de presse émis par la société les 13 juillet 2018, 9 octobre 2018, 19 mars 2019 et 12 juillet 2019.

_________________________________________

ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,493,134 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 11,493,134 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,493,134 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 143 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Greg Smith Y 50,000 Hubbard Consulting Ltd.



(Don Hubbard) Y 50,000 Gurmit Dhaliwal Y 50,000 Dirk Maritz Y 375,000 Brittany Ray-Wilks Y 25,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 275,000 [8 placees]





Finder's Fee: $81,984 cash and 204,960 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$42,400 cash and 106,050 warrants payable to Acumen Capital Financial Partners Limited

$32,620 cash and 81,550 warrants payable to Richardson GMP Limited

$2,450 cash and 6,125 warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp.

$38,164 cash and 95,410 warrants payable to Beacon Securities Limited

$15,876 cash and 39,690 warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners

$700 cash and 1,750 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$3,290 cash and 8,225 warrants payable to Raymond James Ltd.

$1,400 cash and 3,500 warrants payable to Integral Wealth Securities Limited

$1,050 cash and 2,625 warrants payable to Caldwell Securities Ltd.

$42,000 cash and 105,000 warrants payable to Pollitt & Co. Inc.

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.60 per share for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2019 and January 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,826,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 11,826,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,826,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 15 placees



Finder's Fee: $3,440 cash and 68,800 warrants payable to MMG Capital

$1,200 cash and 24,000 warrants payable to Integral Wealth Securities Limited

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.09 for three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the non-arm's length purchase by the Company from Emerald Health Hemp Inc. ("EHH"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Emerald Health Sciences ("EHS"), of 134,867 kg of industrial hemp biomass for an aggregate of $2,022,781 pursuant to the terms of a hemp supply agreement dated September 25, 2018, as amended on October 3, 2019 (the "Amended Supply Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Amended Supply Agreement, the Company was required to pay EHH the reasonable and documented costs incurred by EHH in exchange for the industrial hemp biomass product. Furthermore, on January 21, 2020, the Company and EHH entered into an agreement to terminate the Amended Supply Agreement effective immediately (the "Termination Agreement"), except for those rights, liabilities and obligations which arose or accrued prior to the date of the Termination Agreement, which consisted of the aforementioned $2,022,781 in purchase price consideration.

EHS is a Non-Arm's Length Party in relation to the Company as it is a Control Person of the Company and the following Insiders of the Company are also directors of EHS: Avtar Dhillon, Jim Heppell and Punit Dhillon.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 26, 2018, October 4, 2019 and January 31, 2020, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HANSTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("HANS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:05 a.m. PST, February 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 20, 2020 and February 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 34,181,236 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Warrants: 34,181,236 share purchase warrants to purchase 34,181,236 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Pan Ocean Consulting Ltd. Y 3,075,000 (Robert Rosner)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mining Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated February 14, 2020, between Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company"), BatteryOne Royalty Corp. and SLM Cantaritos (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired a 25% interest in a 2% net smelter return royalty entitling the Company to all payments under the NSR with respect to future gold production from a portion of the La Fortuna deposit and prospective exploration grounds forming part of the NuevaUnion project, located in the Huasco province of Chile.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of US$2,000,000; US$750,000 of which was paid on closing, US$250,000 is payable one year from closing and US$1,000,000 is payable upon the achievement of commercial production of the deposit, of which US$500,000 may be payable in common shares, subject to prior Exchange approval, based on a 10 day VWAP prior to issuance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 18, 2020.

________________________________________

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to share purchase and contribution agreement (the Agreement") dated February 21, 2020 between the Company and Remy Schimpf, Georges Schimpf, Julien Muller and Mathieu Andres (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of RS2D from the Vendors. As consideration, the Company will pay $1,265,500 EURs and issue 2,900,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.59 per share, subject to a three-year lock-up period. The Vendors may also receive an earn out over the three years to December 31, 2022, based on future revenue growth objectives.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 24, 2020.

________________________________________

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,586,889 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.2534 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$700,053 (CDN$908,917).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share exchange agreement dated November 1, 2019 pursuant to which the Company has acquired 1st Eleven Limited. ("First XI") from a shareholder group for consideration including 70 million common shares of the Company and $200,000 in cash at closing.

There were no finder's fees and the transaction was not a non-arm's length transaction.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 17, 2019, October 11, 2019, November 18, 2019 and February 12, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 11, 2019 and January 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 28,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 28,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 28,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,200,000 [3 Placees]





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. $3,850 cash and 77,000 Finder Warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $1,400 cash and 28,000 Finder Warrants

Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months until February 13, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, February 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SUNSET PACIFIC PETROLEUM LTD. ("SPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:51 a.m. PST, February 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIVA GOLD CORP. ("VAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,938,480 shares



Purchase Price: $0.24 per share



Warrants: 2,938,480 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,938,480 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.34



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 29 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 466,000

Finder's Fee:

Mann Mann Jensen $16,000.00 cash Leede Jones Gable $1,920.00 cash Canaccord Genuity $14,400.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

