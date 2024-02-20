VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0547

NGEX MINERALS LTD. ("NGEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that NGEx Minerals Ltd.'s shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on February 22, 2024, under the symbol "NGEX".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "NGEX" on TSX Venture Exchange after close of business February 21, 2024, and NGEx Minerals Ltd.'s shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

BULLETIN V2024-0548

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, February 28, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire March 01, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business March 01, 2024.

TRADE DATES

February 28, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 29, 2024

February 29, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 01, 2024

March 01, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 01, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN V2024-0549

ACE AVIATION HOLDINGS INC. ("ACE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Special Dividend – Due-bill Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following Cash Distribution:

Distribution per Common Share: $0.1632002

Payable Date: March 13, 2024

Record Date: March 05, 2024

Due-bill Period: March 04, 2024 to March 13, 2024 inclusively

Ex-distribution Date: March 14, 2024

Due-bill Redemption Date: March 15, 2024

Sellers of the shares on TSXV - NEX during the Due-bill Period will not be entitled to the distribution.

BULLETIN V2024-0550

NEXIA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NGH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the common shares of the Nexia Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the common shares of the Company were subject to a suspension in trading.

BULLETIN V2024-0551

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC. ("VERY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the common shares of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the common shares of the Company were subject to a suspension in trading.

24/02/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0552

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, Feb. 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0553

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 20, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-0554

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 16, 2024:

Number of Shares: 7,333,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 7,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.225 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 283,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 16, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0555

BULLET EXPLORATION INC. ("AMMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's-length share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 11, 2023, to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares and share purchase warrants of 1365826 B.C. Ltd. ("136"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company issued a total of 23,000,000 common shares and 8,000,000 common share purchase warrants to the 136 shareholders in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding common shares and common share purchase warrants of 136. The exercise price of the newly issued warrants is $0.075 per common share, with 7,130,000 of the warrants expiring on October 13, 2024, and the remaining 870,000 warrants expiring on November 16, 2024.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 12, 2023 and February 8, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0556

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 6, 2024:

Number of Shares: 15,593,802 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.57 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: US$277,500 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

BULLETIN V2024-0557

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,500,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 18, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 18, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,500,000 shares with 4,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 25, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-0558

IMPACT DEVELOPMENT GROUP INC. ("IMPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a proposed Senior Secured Debenture Agreement dated January 25, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length lender (the "Lender"), whereby the Company will advance up to $4,500,000 principal amount (the "Loan") over a period of 9 months. The Loan is a Non-Convertible, Senior Secured Loan, carries an interest rate of 12% per annum and shall mature on November 30, 2025. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 491,848 non-transferable bonus warrants to be issued to the Lender in connection with the Loan. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of US$3.68 three years after the effective date of the debenture.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 29, 2023 and February 8, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0559

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:43 a.m. PST, Feb. 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0560

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 20, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-0561

K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 10,450,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 10,450,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,450,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period, subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 42 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,560,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 7 2,535,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $56,340 NA 563,400

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-0562

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of its 20% interest in the Frotet project, which covers covers 39,365 hectares of the Frotet-Evans greenstone belt within the Opatica geological sub-province of Quebec, for a 4% net smelter returns royalty on the Frotet project pursuant to an asset exchange agreement dated January 15, 2024 between the Company and a non-arm's length party.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 16, 2024 and February 20, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0563

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 19,999,350 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 19,999,350 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,999,350 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Ian Slater Y 2,000,000 Ian Harris Y 466,667 Fiore Aviation Coporation (Frank Giustra) Y 4,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 853,333 [3 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period February 15, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0564

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of the Company's 1998 Coreco 1225 thermal processing kiln for $70,000 cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 7, 2024, and February 20, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0565

R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("RRR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the issuer's proposal to issue 897,800 shares at a deemed price of $0.09, in consideration of certain services provided to the issuer pursuant to an agreement dated December 21, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 4

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Trust Unit Aggregate # of

Trust Units









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 4 US$60,000 CDN$0.09 897,800 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, refer to the issuer's news release February 12, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0566

TEUTON RESOURCES CORP. ("TUO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:17 a.m. PST, Feb. 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0567

TEUTON RESOURCES CORP. ("TUO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 20, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-0568

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:14 a.m. PST, Feb. 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0569

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 20, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

