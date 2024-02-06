VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0379

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.045

Payable Date: March 15, 2024

Record Date: February 29, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: February 28, 2024

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0380

COCO POOL CORP. ("CCPC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated November 8, 2023 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta, Ontario and Prince Edward Island Securities Commissions effective November 14, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange and immediately halted on the effective date stated below.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on February 8, 2024. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open on Thursday February 8, 2024, the common shares

will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX

Venture Exchange.









The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on

February 8, 2024. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.







Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization Unlimited common shares with no par value of

which 6,200,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 3,200,000 common shares Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CCPC.P

CUSIP Number: 191660109

Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 300,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for two years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 8, 2023.

Company Contact: Koby Smutylo Company Address: 1600 – 1111 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 4G2 Company Phone Number: (613) 869-5440 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0381

KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC. ("KZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") of Kaizen Discovery Inc. ("Kaizen") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which Ivanhoe Electric Inc. ("Ivanhoe") acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kaizen not already beneficially owned by Ivanhoe.

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by Kaizen shareholders on January 29, 2024 at a special meeting of Kaizen securityholders. Kaizen received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on February 1, 2024 in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement holders of Kaizen shares, other than Ivanhoe and its affiliates, will receive one (1) common share of Ivanhoe for every one hundred and twenty-seven (127) Kaizen shares held.

The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in Kaizen's Information Circular dated December 20, 2023.

In addition, please refer to Kaizen's news releases dated December 4, 2023, January 23, 2024, February 1, 2024 and February 6, 2024.

Delist:

In conjunction with the completion of the Arrangement, the Company has requested that the Kaizen Discovery Inc. common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the common shares of Kaizen Discovery Inc., under the symbol KZD, will be delisted from the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0382

SUN SUMMIT MINERALS CORP. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on January 25, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening February 8, 2024, the shares of Sun Summit Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

35,200,562 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: SMN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 86687V704 (NEW)

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated as of December 31, 2023 (the "Effective Date") between Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and two arm's length's optionors (collectively, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company was granted an exclusive option (the "Option") to acquire from the Optionors 100% interest in certain mineral claims identified as JD Claims and Belle Claims located in British Columbia known as the JD Property (the "JD Property").

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, to exercise the Option for the acquisition of a 100% interest in the JD Property, the Company will:

Pay a total of $1,175,000 in cash ( $25,000 paid on signing the letter of intent). Issue 8,000,000 post-consolidation shares of the Company to the Optionors. Incur an aggregate of $22,500,000 in exploration expenditures on the JD Property.

These option payments will be distributed over several stages over a six-year period. The Consolidation must be effective prior to the first share issuance due under the Option Agreement. In the event of a change of control, the Optionors may accelerate the issuance of any remaining shares under the Option Agreement.

Upon exercising the Option for the JD Property, the Company will grant the Optionors various Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalties:

A 2.0% NSR royalties on the JD Claims, of which 1.0% can be re-purchased with a payment of $7,500,000 on or before securing production financing or $10,000,000 on or before reaching commercial production on the JD Property.

on or before securing production financing or on or before reaching commercial production on the JD Property. A 1.0% NSR royalties on the Belle claims.

A 1.0% NSR royalties on any additional interests acquired within a specified area of interest.

The Belle Claims carry an existing 2.0% NSR royalty to a third party, which can be reduced to 1% with a $2,000,000 payment.

If the Option is exercised, the Company will pay $250,000 annually in advance royalties until the earlier of the commencement of commercial production, or the Company's decision to abandon development of the JD Property. These advanced payments will be credited against future royalty obligations.

Additionally, a one-time payment of $1,000,000 will be made upon commencement of commercial production.

The above cash, shares considerations and the NSR royalties granted to the Optionors will be divided as to 50% to each Optionor.

This transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fee is payable.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 9, 2023, January 9, 2024, January 29, 2024 and February 5, 2024 for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0383

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors' on January 11, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening February 8, 2024, the common shares of Xander Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

13,272,009 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow N/A shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: XND (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 983879206 (new)

_______________________________________

24/02/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0384

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 16, 2024:

Number of Shares: 11,344,130 Charity flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $2.35 per Charity flow-through share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Financial Advisor Fee: $790,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 2, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. (« AMX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 16 janvier 2024 :

Nombre d'actions : 11 344 130 actions accréditives caritatives

Prix : 2,35 $ par action accréditive caritative

Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Montant total en

espèces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire

d'intermédiation: 790 000 $ Aucun Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 février 2024. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0385

AVANTE MINING CORP. ("AVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of an option agreement dated January 6, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor") to acquire a 100% interest in five mapped staked claims comprising 18 cells located near the town of Grand Falls-Windsor in central Newfoundland (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company must issue in aggregate 800,000 shares and pay $55,000 in cash (the "Cash Consideration") to the Optionor over a period of three years. If mutually agreed by all parties, the Company can pay the Cash Consideration in shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share.

The Property will be subject to 2% NSR (the "Royalty") in favor of the Optionor whereby the Company retains the right to buy back three-quarters of the Royalty (equal to a 1.5% NSR) for $1,000,000 at any time.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 10, 2024 and February 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0386

BLACK MAMMOTH METALS CORPORATION ("BMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated January 18, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company, a non-arm's length entity (the "Target") and the non-arm's length registered and beneficial owner of the Target (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Target in consideration for the assignment and assumption of approximately USD $150,000 in costs incurred by the Vendor in relation to the Option, as defined herein.

The Target holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest (the "Option") in the America Mine property (the "Property") located in San Bernardino County, California. The Property consists of 4 patented claims, 31 unpatented Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") claims, and 6 millsite BLM claims.

The Target may exercise the Option by paying an aggregate of USD $1,106,500.65 and annual fees of approximately USD $12,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 18, 2024 and February 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0387

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 337,549 shares to settle outstanding debt for $46,640.

Number of Creditors: 2 arm's length creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: N/A



















The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0388

EDM RESOURCES INC. ("EDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,727,272 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 per share

Warrants: 12,727,272 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,727,272 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 43 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 3 2,692,546 shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 11 1,653,910 shares









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $20,944 N/A 190,400

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.11 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news release on January 30, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0389

EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 06, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length share purchase agreement dated January 23, 2024 and an amendment dated January 31, 2024 (together, "the Agreement"), between Emerge Commerce Ltd. (the "Company") and Tiny Fund I, LP (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser has acquired a 100% interest in the Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Retail Store Networks, Inc. (dba, WholesalePet.com) (the "Target").

As consideration, the Purchaser has paid aggregate cash consideration of USD$9,250,000 to the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Emerge US Holdings LLC, subject to certain closing and post-closing adjustments, payments and obligations.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 24, 2024 and January 31, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0390

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an amendment to an arm's length agreement to a Mineral Claims Acquisition Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the South of Otter, Red Lake, ON property, to amend the final $25,000 cash payment to $12,500 cash and $12,500 in shares (176,056 shares).

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 1, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0391

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:54 a.m. PST, Feb. 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0392

REVOLVE RENEWABLE POWER CORP. ("REVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,130,551 shares

Purchase Price: $0.285 per share

Warrants: 8,130,551 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,130,551 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for an 18 month period, subject to an acceleration clause

Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 4 795,701 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 20,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $38,380.93 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 25, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0393

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,324,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 5,324,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,324,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 250,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $27,864 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on December 22, 2023 and February 1,2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0394

TINTINA MINES LTD. ("TTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:17 a.m. PST, Feb 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0395

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. ("TR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of three mineral licenses located in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut, known as the Monarch Uranium Property.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) Upon Exchange

approval $ 35,000 5,500,000 Common Shares $nil

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 27, 2023.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]