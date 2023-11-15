VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AXION VENTURES INC. ("AXV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on November 29, 2023, the common shares of Axion Ventures Inc. will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The Company's majority of minority shareholders approved the delisting pursuant to an annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on February 16, 2023. The Company will remain suspended until it is delisted.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 22, 2023, October 30, 2023 and November 15, 2023.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.04

Payable Date: December 15, 2023

Record Date: November 30, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2023

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on October 21, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening November 17, 2023, the common shares of Nicola Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining (Non-Oil & Gas) Exploration/ Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

160,318,549 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: NIM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 65405R203 (new)

________________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10

Payable Date: January 12, 2024

Record Date: December 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 28, 2023

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 7, 2023 and November 8, 2023:

Private Placement - First Tranche

Number of Shares: 18,750,000 units ("Unit")



Purchase Price: $0.24 per Unit



Warrants: 18,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.31 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 76 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 820,833 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $245,970 N/A 1,050,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant (non-transferable) entitles the holder to purchase one Unit at $0.24 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.31 per share for a period of 3 years.

The Company issued a news release on November 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

New Listing-Warrants - First Tranche

Effective at the opening Friday, November 17, 2023, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Oil and Gas Services" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Saskatchewan



Capitalization: 21,562,500 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated November 14, 2023 of which 18,750,000 warrants are issued and outstanding with respect to the first tranche.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.31 per share for 3 years from the date of issuance.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: RHC.WT.A CUSIP Number: 78029U163

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.31 per share and will expire at 5:00 pm (Saskatoon time) on November 14, 2026.

The underlying Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of the Warrant Indenture dated November 14, 2023 and were issued pursuant to the Company's Offering Document dated November 7, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 7, 2023, November 8, 2023 and November 14, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.006

Payable Date: December 15, 2023

Record Date: November 30, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2023

________________________________________

23/11/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AXION VENTURES INC. ("AXV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's issuance of 402,587 shares to settle outstanding debt for $120,219.07.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2023.

_______________________________________

EARTHLABS INC. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") between EarthLabs Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the The Northern Miner Group (the "Target"), a leading group of mining media brands including The Northern Miner, Canadian Mining Journal and Mining.com.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will pay the Vendors: (i) aggregate cash consideration of $2,500,000; and (ii) issue a non-convertible promissory note in the principal amount of $1,500,000 to the Vendors on closing (the "Note"). The Note is payable in two (2) years from the date of issue in cash, bears a 3.5% interest per annum on principal outstanding, and is secured by a general security agreement against the assets of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 26, 2023.

________________________________________

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. ("FYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 13,125,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 18, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 18, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of (i 6,250,000 flow-through shares with 3,125,000 share purchase warrants attached; and (ii)10,000,000 non-flow-through shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 19, 2019.

________________________________________

HERCULES SILVER CORP. ("BIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral lease and option agreement dated September 21, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between Anglo-Bomarc, U.S., Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hercules Silver Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party - Merrill Palmer (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire 100% interest in eighty-seven unpatented lode mining claims within the Mineral mining district (the "Property"). The Property is a mining claims property located on Bureau of Land Management administered lands, 14 miles southwest of the Company's flagship Hercules property in Washington County, Idaho.

Pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Agreement, the Company shall pay an aggregate purchase price of USD $1,160,000 to be satisfied through the following: (i) the payment of USD $630,000 cash over a period of seven years in amounts set forth in the Agreement and (ii) the issuance of 3,152,000 common shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.23 over a period of seven years in amounts set forth in the Agreement.

At any time prior to the eighth anniversary of the Agreement, the Company has the right to purchase the Property for an aggregate of USD $3,000,000 (the "Option") to be satisfied through the following: (i) the payment of USD $1,500,000 cash on closing and (ii) the issuance of 8,918,000 common shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.23.

At the conclusion of the eight-year term, if the Company elects not to purchase the Property pursuant to the Option, the Company shall retain the rights to continue to lease the Property by providing the Vendor with: (i) annual lease payments of USD $160,000 payable in cash and (ii) and a 2% net smelter royalty. In the event that the Company pays an aggregate total of USD $2,000,000 in royalties, the Company may reduce the Royalty rate to 1 % NSR upon a one-time lump sum payment of USD $1,000,000 to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 2, 2023 and November 1, 2023

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture's

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 28, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $400,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units at a conversion price of $0.30 per unit with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant



Maturity date: 18 months from the date of issuance



Warrants Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant, with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Common Share for a period of 48 months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.38 per Warrant.



Interest rate 12% per annum,



Number of Placee: 1 Placee







Placees # of Placee (s) Amount of Convertible Debenture Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company news release dated August 01, 2023.

________________________________________

RIVALRY CORP. ("RVLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:32 a.m. PST, Nov. 15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIVALRY CORP. ("RVLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 15, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

US COPPER CORP. ("USCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 24, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 26,400,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 19, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 20, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 30,000,000 common shares with 30,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 24, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 14, 2023.

________________________________________

