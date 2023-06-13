VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PERUVIAN METALS CORP. ("PER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 10, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 9, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, June 15, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 12, 2023, the bulletin should have read as follows:

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.0125

Payable Date: July 17, 2023 (CORRECTION)

Record Date: June 30, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2023

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL") ("SOIL.WT.A") ("SOIL.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, June 15, 2023, under the symbol "SOIL", "SOIL.WT.A", "SOIL.WT.B".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "SOIL", "SOIL.WT.A", "SOIL.WT.B" on TSX Venture Exchange after Wednesday, June 14, 2023, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of the Valore Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "ValOre") on May 12, 2023, and the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated May 17, 2023, the Company is intending to close the sale of ValOre's Angilak Property to Labrador Uranium Inc. ("Labrador"), by way of a plan of arrangement under Part 9, Division 5 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement is anticipated to be completed on June 19, 2023.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, as part of the consideration for the transfer of the Angilak Property, the Company will receive 100,000,000 common shares of Labrador (each, a "Consideration Share"), which Consideration Shares will be distributed as a return of capital to the ValOre shareholders, pro rata in accordance with their existing shareholding. The distribution ratio is approximately 0.575 Consideration Share for each ValOre share held. The number of ValOre shares held by each ValOre shareholder will not change as a result of the Arrangement.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated April 13, 2023 and news releases dated June 13, 2023, May 23, 2023, May 15, 2023, May 9, 2023, March 14, 2023, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Notice of Distribution - Due Bill Trading

Distribution per Share: 0.575 Consideration Share for each Company share Record Date: June 19, 2023 Payable Date: June 20, 2023 Due Bill Period: June 16, 2023, to June 20, 2023, inclusively Ex-Distribution Date: June 21, 2023

Trades that are executed during the Due Bill Period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the Company shares receive the distribution.

No fractional shares of Labrador will be distributed to the shareholders of the Company and, as a result, all fractional amounts arising under the Arrangement will be rounded down to the nearest whole number without any compensation therefor.

23/06/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,690,000 flow-through warrants ("FTW") and 14,801,250

non-flow-through warrants ("NFTW") Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 21, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 21, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 per FTW and $0.12 per NFTW # of Warrants: 250,000 FTW and 790,000 NFTW Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 25, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 25, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 per FTW and $0.12 per NFTW

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 18,531,250 shares (2,940,000 flow-through shares and 15,591,250 non-flow-through shares) with 18,531,250 share purchase warrants attached (2,940,000 flow-through share purchase warrants and 15,591,250 non-flow-through share purchase warrants), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 14, 2021, and further amended on October 28, 2021.

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 11, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,735,290 shares Purchase Price: $0.085 per share Warrants: 5,367,643 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,367,643 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,176,470 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $19,250 N/A 226,470

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share and a one common share purchase warrant (with the same terms as the private placement warrant) at the price of $0.12 for period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 11, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

BRAVO MINING CORP. ("BRVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective June 8, 2023, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 16, 2023 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System, the Base Shelf Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each province, except Quebec. The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 1, 2023, related to the offering of common shares of the Company described below.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 8, 2023, for gross proceeds of $19,766,834.50 (including full exercise of the Agents' over-allotment option).

Offering: 5,647,667 shares, including full exercise of the Agents' over-allotment option. Share Price: $3.50 per share. Agents: Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., and Raymond James Ltd. Agents' Commission: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $308,520.51 cash

National Bank Financial Inc. - $308,520.51 cash

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $172,881.83 cash

Cormark Securities Inc. - $86,440.92 cash

Raymond James Ltd. - $43,220.46 cash Over-Allotment Option: The Agents were granted an over-allotment option exercisable to purchase up to an additional 736,652 shares. The over-allotment option was exercised in full at closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 30, 2023, June 1, 2023, June 8, 2023, and the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated June 1, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR.

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 334,822 shares at a deemed price of $0.0539 per share to settle outstanding debt for $18,047.13.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $3,478.36 $0.0539 64,532 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

FIREWEED METALS CORP. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:25 a.m. PST, June 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

FIREWEED METALS CORP. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, June 13, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 3,251,184 Common Shares Purchase Price: $0.60 per Share Number of Placee: 01 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 06, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 81,465 to settle outstanding debt for $47,250.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: 1 $47,250.00 $0.58 81,465

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,261,061 shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 5,130,530 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,130,530 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period, subject to accelerated expiry Number of Placees: 54 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 825,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $89,390 NA 446,950

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

LQWD FINTECH CORP. ("LQWD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 02, 2023:

Number of Units: 1,356,846 Unit Purchase Price: $0.65 per Unit Warrants: 1,356,846 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,356,846 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.85 for a two-year period, subject to accelerated expiry Number of Placee: 10 Placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Share





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 798,250









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 2,275 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 08, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:33 a.m. PST, June 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, June 13, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD.("MRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023:

Number of Shares : 5,909,600 Shares Purchase Price : $1.25 per Share Warrant : 2,954,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,954,800 shares Warrant Purchase Price : $1.70 for 1 year from the date of issuance Number of Place : 13 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 4 800,000 335,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 68,750 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 23, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:03 p.m. PST, June 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 13, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, June 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 13, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amending agreement dated April 13, 2023 (the "Amending Agreement") to an option agreement made between the Company and Candelaria Mining Company dated January 10, 2017, as amended on October 17, 2018, pursuant to which the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver mine project from SSR Mining Inc.

Under the terms of the Amending Agreement, the parties have agreed to extend the option end date. In consideration of the amendments, the Company will issue 250,000 common shares of the Company to SSR Mining Inc.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 31, 2023.

STILLWATER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,406,250

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.55

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,000,000 shares with 7,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 25, 2021.

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the sale and purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 27, 2023, between Trigon Metals Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length party (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire an exclusive prospecting licence (EPL) 8529 in Namibia. By way of Consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of N$ 1,750,000 (approximately C$135,449) and will issue a total of 84,129 shares at a deemed price of $0.23 per share to the vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 30, 2023.

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one transferrable Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit. Warrants: 6,000,000 Warrants to purchase 6,000,000 Shares. Warrant Price: $0.15 exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance. Number of Placees: 5 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company issued a news release on May 26, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEX COMPANY :

BEARCLAW CAPITAL CORP. ("BRL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 13, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2022 and January 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,200,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.095 per share Warrants: 800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 800,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.125 for a one-year period Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 3,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

