VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2020

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AQUARIUS AI INC. ("AQUA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated June 24, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday July 8, 2020, the common shares of Aquarius AI Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,159,553 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 203,400 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AQUA (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 03842U208 (new)

________________________________________

QCX GOLD CORP. ("QCX")

[formerly First Mexican Gold Corp. ("FMG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on June 26, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows: QCX GOLD CORP. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 08, 2020, the common shares of QCX GOLD CORP. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of First Mexican Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

44,367,327 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: QCX (NEW) CUSIP Number: 74738M105 (NEW)

________________________________________

POPREACH CORPORATION ("POPR")

formerly Mithrandir Capital Corp. ("GMER.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Company Tier Reclassification and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Mithrandir Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated June 26, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of PopReach Incorporated ("PopReach") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation of PopReach and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and issued 48,233,937 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the shareholders of PopReach (including from conversion of PopReach debentures, as summarized below). Pursuant to the Transaction, all shareholders of PopReach exchanged their common shares in the capital of PopReach ("PopReach Shares") at an exchange ratio of 7.62 Resulting Issuer Shares for every one PopReach Share held. In addition, all outstanding options, warrants (including from conversion of PopReach debentures, as summarized below) and broker warrants of PopReach were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company based on the same exchange ratio.

In connection with, and immediately prior to the closing of, the Transaction, all of PopReach's existing convertible debentures, including all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, were converted in accordance with their terms into an aggregate 1,016,536 PopReach Shares and 1,016,536 warrants to acquire PopReach Shares. All such shares and warrants were exchanged into Resulting Issuer Shares and warrants to acquire Resulting Issuer Shares, respectively, pursuant to the Transaction and based on the same exchange ratio noted above.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company completed a consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of eight (8) pre-Consolidation common shares to one (1) post-Consolidation common share in the capital of the Company, and upon closing, changed its name from "Mithrandir Capital Corp." to "PopReach Corporation".

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 34,642,052 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 1 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 1,250,000 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 1 Issuer: "video game publisher" (NAICS Number: 511212).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated November 11, 2019, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will resume at the opening on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "GMER.P" to "POPR".

Name Change and Consolidation

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders on February 12, 2020, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's capital consolidation on the basis of 8 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share and a special resolution approving the Company's name change. Upon closing of the Transaction, the name of the Company has been changed from "Mithrandir Capital Corp." to "PopReach Corporation".

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the shares of PopReach Corporation will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of Mithrandir Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Company Tier Reclassification



In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification





Tier 1





Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

51,983,937 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 35,892,052 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: POPR (new)



CUSIP Number: 73319W102 (new)



Issuer Contact: Christopher Locke



Issuer Address: 1 University Avenue, 3rd Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2P1



Issuer Phone Number: 416-582-5918



Issuer Email: [email protected]

______________________________________

20/07/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,347,827 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per share



Warrants: 2,173,914 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,173,914 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.27 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners - $60,000.01 and 260,870 Compensation

Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.23 per share for a two-

year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AURA RESOURCES INC. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 08, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 612,755 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.05625 per share, to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$34,467.50 in connection with an option agreement dated May 29, 2020, with an arms-length party.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 02, 2020.

_______________________________________

CR CAPITAL CORP. ("CIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:58 a.m. PST, July 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, July 6, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EMPRESS RESOURCES CORP. ("EMPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and price amendment of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 6,010,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 7, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 7, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,010,000 shares with 6,010,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 17, 2018.

________________________________________

EMPRESS RESOURCES CORP. ("EMPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and price amendment of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





First Tranche

# of Warrants: 21,587,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 11, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 11, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10



Second Tranche

# of Warrants: 20,192,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 14, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 14, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 41,779,000 shares with 41,779,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 12, 2018 and August 23, 2018.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 8,950,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.255 per flow through share



Warrants: 4,475,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,475,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 3,002,941 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per non flow through share



Warrants: 1,501,470 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,501,470 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Gord McMehen Y 2,452,941



Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $1,275.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GALANE GOLD LTD. ("GG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:37 a.m. PST, July 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:06 a.m. PST, July 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, July 6, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,481,336 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 20,481,336 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,481,336 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 65 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Paul Pint Y 130,000





Pan Ocean Consulting Ltd.

(Ed Clunn / Robert Rosner) Y 1,000,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 placee]











Finder's Fees: An aggregate of $140,109 in cash, 166,666 common shares and 934,061

finders' warrants payable to Raymond James Ltd., Haywood Securities Inc.,

Mackie Research Capital Corporation, PI Financial Corp., Richardson GMP

Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each finder's

warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.15 for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MINFOCUS EXPLORATION CORP. ("MFX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Discretionary Waiver Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 5,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,900,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares A.Milne Consulting Corp. (Alicia Milne) Y 1,000,000 Jody Bellefleur Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 3, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 28, 2020 and June 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,763,542 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 5,881,776 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,881,776 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 56 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





David Fynn Y 70,000





Markus Janser Y 100,000





Scott Jobin-Bevans Y 100,000





Charlotte May Y 70,000





Clariden Capital Ltd. (C. Smyth) Y 300,000





Cornerstone Advisors Pty Ltd. (C. Smyth) Y 173,200





Martin Walter Y 100,000





Lawrence Treadgold Y 88,000





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $54,660 in cash and 364,400 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp., PowerOne Capital Markets Limited, Richardson GMP Limited, Pollitt & Co. Inc. and Patrick Bellmore. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.15 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:13 a.m. PST, July 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 06, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,582,502 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$304,309.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 12, 2020, June 24, 2020 and July 3, 2020.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective June 30, 2020, the Company's Prospectus dated June 29, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on July 3, 2020, for gross proceeds of $4,600,036.80.

Underwrites: Cormark Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Echelon Wealth

Partners Inc.



Offering: 6,388,940 shares



Share Price: $0.72 per share



Underwriters options: 383,336 non-transferable options exercisable to purchase one common share at

$0.72 per share, exercisable until the date that is 24 months following the Closing

Date.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment OR Correction OR Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 3, 2020 the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Shares for Debt settlement:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares 2364158 Ontario Ltd. Y $33,630 $0.05 672,600 (Keith Minty)







Ron Woo and Associates Ltd. Y $30,450 $0.05 609,000 (Ron Woo)









________________________________________

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 252,809 shares at a deemed price of $0.0937, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the month of June, 2020 pursuant to Shares for Services agreements dated May 29, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Andrew Dinning Y $7,096 $0.0937 75,734 Paul Schmiede Y $5,806 $0.0937 61,964 Lui Evangalista Y $5,161 $0.0937 55,079 Jack Hamilton Y $5,625 $0.0937 60,032

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 08, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,507,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 17,507,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,507,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 35 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Lawrence Roulston Y 300,000 Brien Lundin Y 200,000 Bryce Bradley Y 770,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 1,030,000





Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $10,800.00 cash Mackie Research Capital Corporation $720.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 438,667 shares to settle outstanding debt for $115,916.90.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of

Shares Robert Van Duynhoven Y $20,000 $0.30 66,667

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,036,104 common shares at a price of $0.045 per share, in settlement of a total amount of $226,625 on outstanding interest payable on convertibles notes issued in August 2018.

Number of Creditors: 26 creditors



\Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 2, 2020.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 5 036 104 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,045 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de 226 625 $ relié à des intérêts payables sur des billets convertibles émis en août 2018.

Nombre de créanciers : 26 créanciers



Participation initié / Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 2 juillet 2020.

________________________________________

VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION ("VZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated June 26, 2020:

Number of Securities: 1,500,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.24 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: One finder received a cash commission of $21,700 and 90,416 common share

purchase warrants to purchase 90,416 shares at a price of $0.24 until July 3,

2022

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 3, 2020.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE VAL-D'OR INC. (« VZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 6 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 26 juin 2020 :

Nombre d'actions: 1 500 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,24 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 2 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 21 700 $ et 90 416 bons

de souscription permettant d'acquérir 90 416 actions à un prix de 0,24 $ par

action jusqu'au 3 juillet 2022

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 3 juillet 2020.

________________________________________

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 06, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 28,170,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 28,170,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 28,170,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 4 Years



Number of Placees: 52 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Brian McGrath Y 50,000 Graham Thatcher Y 200,000





Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $26,915.00 cash; 538,300 warrants PI Financial Corp. $840.00 cash; 16,800 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation $1,050.00 cash; 21,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 4 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, July 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

