VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1086

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.045

Payable Date: May 15, 2024

Record Date: April 30 , 2024

Ex-dividend Date: April 29, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1087

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.001275

Payable Date: May 15, 2024

Record Date: April 30, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: April 29, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1088

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: May 22, 2024

Record Date: May 01, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: April 30, 2024

_______________________________________

24/04/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1089

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 1, 2024 and April 10, 2024:

Number of Shares: 6,220,813 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 3,110,405 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,110,405 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A













Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $8,365 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1090

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 571,428 common shares at a deemed price of $0.105 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $60,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 29, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1091

GMV MINERALS INC. ("GMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 2,009,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 1,004,500 share purchase warrants to purchase1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one-year period







Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 80,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $14,628 NA 95,240

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 5, 2024, and April 12, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1092

HONEY BADGER SILVER INC. ("TUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 20, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,642,307 flow-through common shares

16,749,000 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per flow-through common share

$0.05 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 8,374,500 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,374,500 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.065 for a period of 18 months



Number of Placees: 44 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement:

1

6,763,923 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,130 N/A 97,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.065 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 10, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1093

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange corrects the information in the April 10, 2024 bulletin. The correction relates to the average price of shares distributed during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. All other information is unchanged.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that 2,561,690 common shares were issued under the "at-the-market" offering for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, for gross proceeds of C$11,878,079.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp.



Offering: An aggregate of 2,561,690 shares during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Share Price: Average price of C$4.64 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Agent's Commission: An aggregate of C$279,135 during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 26, 2022, October 11, 2022, January 10, 2023, July 5, 2023, October 04, 2023, and April 3, 2024, Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, and Prospectus Supplement dated August 26, 2022, filed on SEDAR+.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1094

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, April 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1095

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 15, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1096

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:06 a.m. PST, April 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1097

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, April 15, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1098

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 25, 2024, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 29, 2024, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 3, 2024, for gross proceeds of $17,250,034.50.

Agents: Research Capital Corporation, Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Offering: 19,166,705 units. Each unit consists of one share and one share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.90 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.15 per share for two years from closing.



Agents' Warrants: 1,263,878 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.90 per share for two years from closing.



Agent's Commission: $1,172,490.62 cash.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1099

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 14, 2024, February 26, 2024, March 6, 2024, and March 13, 2024:

Number of Shares: 38,333,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 38,333,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 38,333,334 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 117 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 6 1,633,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 142,500



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $271,227.72 N/A 2,245,538

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 13, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1100

STRATHMORE PLUS URANIUM CORP. ("SUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 190,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $95,000.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $52,500 $0.50 105,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: N/A

Warrant Exercise Price: N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 12, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1101

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a consulting agreement dated October 1, 2018.

Number of Service Providers: 1

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 11, 2024.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1102

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 5, 2024, and March 18, 2024:

Number of Shares: 38,460,995 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.065 per Unit.



Warrants: 38,460,995 Warrants to purchase 38,460,995 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.12 exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 95 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

[6 Existing Insiders] Y 3,504,538

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

[13 Existing Insiders] P 4,623,076



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [6 Finders] $50,483 N/A 776,654

Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.12 per Finder Share for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news releases on April 11, 2024 to confirm the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]