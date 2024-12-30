VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3916

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated October 11, 2024 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between ALX Resources Corp. ("ALX") and Greenridge Exploration Inc. ("Greenridge"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Greenridge acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of ALX for consideration payable in shares of Greenridge. Each ALX shareholder received 0.045 common shares of Greenridge for each ALX common share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of ALX was received at a meeting of the shareholders held on December 2, 2024 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on December 4, 2024. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Management Information Circular of ALX dated May 15, 2023, which is available under ALX's profile on SEDAR+.

ALX and Greenridge closed the Arrangement on December 30, 2024.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, ALX has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Tuesday, December 31, 2024, the common shares of ALX will be delisted from the Exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3917

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution of shareholders and a directors' resolution passed on December 20, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, January 2, 2025, the common shares of Electra Battery Materials Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,803,355 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ELBM (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 28474P706 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3918

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing The Westaim Corporation's (the "Company") plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") to be completed on December 31, 2024.

The Plan of Arrangement involves the Company (a) completing a share consolidation of its Common Shares on the basis of one post-consolidation Common Share for every six pre-consolidation Common Shares and (b) changing its jurisdiction of incorporation from the Province of Alberta in Canada to the State of Delaware in the United States of America.

The Exchange has accepted for filing the continuation of the Company from the Province of Alberta to the laws of the State of Delaware as approved by the shareholders of the Company on December 19, 2024. The Company has advised the Exchange that the change shall be effective December 31, 2024.

For further details, refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated November 19, 2024, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+, and the Company's news releases dated October 9, 2024, November 18, 2024, and December 19, 2024.

Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders of the Company on December 19, 2024, the Company will consolidate its capital on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common share for every six (6) pre-consolidation Common Shares. The name of the Company will not be changed.

Effective at the opening, Thursday January 2, 2025, the common shares of The Westaim Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an "Investment" company.

Post – Arrangement

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with par value $0.001 per share, of which

21,361,813 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: WED (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 956925101 (New)

_______________________________________

24/12/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3919

COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION ("CBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $305,500 Offering: 6,110,000 Listed Shares with 6,110,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.075 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 23, 2024, September 6, 2024, October 4, 2024, December 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3920

CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD. ("CEQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,250,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $98,310.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3921

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $348,100.08 Offering: 2,900,834 Listed Shares with 2,900,834 warrants



Offering Price: $0.12 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a five-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 29,400





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a five-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 15, 2024, December 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3922

GREENBRIAR SUSTAINABLE LIVING INC. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $1,000,000



Securities Issued: 2,197,802 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.455 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 30, 2024 and December 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3923

INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. ("IGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 12, 2024:

Financing Type : Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds : $1,999,989.90



Offering : 6,666,633 Flow-through shares



Offering Price: $ 0.30 per Flow- through share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 159,997



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 19, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3924

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 16, 2024:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds : CAD $1,206,023.71 (AUD $1,273,025.03)



Offering : 33,500,659 Listed Shares with 16,750,329 warrants



Offering Price: CAD$0.036 (AUD $0.038) per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: CAD $0.070 (AUD $0.075) per Listed Share for a 2-year period.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on October 22, 2024 and December 23, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3925

LQWD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("LQWD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2024:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $ 3,000,000



Offering: 2,000,000 Listed Shares with 1,000,000 warrants



Offering Price: $ 1.50 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $2.00 per Listed Share for 18-month period, subject to accelerated expiry.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 23, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3926

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the repricing of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 15,333,087

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 09, 2027

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.15

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.38

These bonus warrants were issued pursuant to a loan amount of $ 23,000,000. Please refer to the Company's new release dated December 02, 2024, for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3927

METALERO MINING CORP. ("MLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Shares for Debt

Debt Settled: $710,961.32

Securities Issued: 4,739,739 Listed Shares

Issue Price: $0.15 per Listed Share

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 18, 2024 and December 27, 2024

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of a 49% interest in the Goldrun, Roberts Creek and Cobre mineral properties located in Nevada as partial settlement of US$330,000 debt, as described above.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 18, 2024 and December 27 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3928

NIO STRATEGIC METALS INC. ("NIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $329,000.04



Offering: 5,483,334 Flow Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.06 per Flow Through Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 187500





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for a period of 24 months.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 18, 2024.

NIO MÉTAUX STRATÉGIQUES INC. (« NIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 décembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 329 000,04 $



Placement : 5 483 334 actions inscrites accréditives



Prix offert : 0,06 $ par action inscrite accréditive



Commissions en titres: Actions Bons de souscription

Intermédiaires (total) 0 187 500





Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,08 $ pendant une période de 24 mois.



Communication de

l'information: Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 18 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3929

NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("NCX")

BULLETIN TYPE : Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $9,918,076



Offering: 10,836,000 Flow-Through Common Shares

7,679,000 Non-Flow Through Common Shares





Offering Price: $0.646 per Flow-Through Common Share

$0.380 per Non-Flow Through Common Share





Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 14, 2024, and December 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3930

OPENSESAME ACQUISITION CORP. ("OPEN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, Dec. 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3931

PRIMARY HYDROGEN CORP. ("HDRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $750,000



Offering: 1,875,000 Flow Through Common Shares with 937,500 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.40 per Flow Through Common Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.55 per Listed Share for an 18-month period.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 13, 2024 and December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3932

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by SSC Security Services Corp. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 9, 2024, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,150,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from January 6, 2025, to January 5, 2026. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by CIBC Capital Markets on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3933

SAGE POTASH CORP. ("SAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $280,000



Offering: 1,400,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 88,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3934

TELO GENOMICS CORP. ("TELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,545,900



Offering: 25,459,000 Listed Shares with 25,459,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 1,649,130





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a one-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 12, 2024 and December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3935

VELOX ENERGY MATERIALS INC. ("VLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 13,715,281 (post-consolidation)

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 14, 2024, later extended to December 31, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.144 (post-consolidation)

The Company consolidated its capital on a two-point-eight-eight (2.88) old for one (1) new basis effective August 23, 2024. These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 79,000,001 pre-consolidated shares with 39,500,003 pre-consolidated share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 18, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3936

XXIX METAL CORP. ("XXIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Option to Purchase Agreement dated October 18, 2024, as amended December 12, 2024 between the Company, and SOQUEM Inc., a subsidiary of Investissement Quebec (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the acquisition, the Company acquired the remaining 50% ownership interest in the Roger gold-copper project.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has paid an initial compensation to Seller of $75,000. To maintain the option to acquire the interest in the project, the Company will have to make further payments to the Seller as follows:

$450,000 in common shares in the capital of the Company on or before the first anniversary of the closing date; $425,000 in common shares on or before the second anniversary of the closing date; $375,000 in common shares on or before the third anniversary of the closing date; $350,000 in common shares on or before the fourth anniversary of the closing date.

The number of common shares to be issued to the Seller will be calculated on the basis of the higher of: (i) an issue price per common share equal to the volume-weighted average price for the 10 days preceding the issue date, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange; or (ii) five cents per common share. In no event shall the amount of common shares to be issued to the Seller under the agreement exceed 17,777,778 common shares. In the event that the share cap is reached, the Company shall make all remaining payments owed to the Seller in cash.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has also granted the Seller a 2.0% net smelter royalty (NSR) in respect of the project. The Company may repurchase 1% of the NSR by paying $1,500,000 to the Seller in cash. The Company may repurchase the remaining 1% by paying $3,000,000 to the Seller in cash.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated October 21, 2024 and December 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3937

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 350,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: June 7, 2026 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.325 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;

otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.70 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.26

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,500,000 pre-consolidation shares with 3,500,000 pre-consolidation share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-3938

KINGSLAND ENERGY CORP. ("KLE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 30, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Financing Type : Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds : $ 25,000



Offering : 476,191 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $ 0.0525 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 26, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]