VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 17, 2020 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) GRI 2 Galore Resources Inc.



GYSR 2 Geyser Brands Inc.



NAP 2 Napier Ventures Inc.



















Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2020/03/31















Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2020/03/31















Certification of annual filings for the year. 2020/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP. ("BRAU")

[formerly Alto Ventures Ltd. ("ATV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated August 14, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 22, 2020, the common shares of Big Ridge Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Alto Ventures Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

46,438,868 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BRAU (new) CUSIP Number: 08949R107 (new)

________________________________________

DYNAMO CAPITAL CORP. ("DDD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 14, 2020, effective at the open, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

(Remain Halted bulletin date – remove this)

Further to Exchange bulletin dated April 9, 2020, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.

________________________________________

EXRO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EXRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares

Effective at the opening Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 97,481,390 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: EXRO CUSIP Number: 30222R109



Company Contact: Christina Boddy Company Address: 2300 – 1177 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, B.C.

V6E 4X3 Company Phone Number: (604) 674-7746 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

[formerly Foremost Ventures Corp. ("FMV.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction with KWESST Inc. (the "Target"), a private Ottawa-based defence and security company, as described in its Filing Statement dated August 28, 2020 (the "QT"). As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Qualifying Transaction – Completed / New Symbol

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated April 30, 2020 between the Company, the Target and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Newco"), the Company has acquired all issued and outstanding shares of the Target by way of three-cornered amalgamation of the Target and Newco to form an amalgamated company ("Amalco") under section 174 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). As a result of the aforementioned amalgamation, Amalco became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company's trading symbol has changed as detailed below.

Pursuant to the QT, the Company issued 40,367,678 shares to the former shareholders of the Target, which included 4,409,553 shares issued in exchange for the same number of shares of the Target that were issued on conversion of 4,409,553 subscription receipts issued at $0.70 per security for gross proceeds of $3,086,687. The conversion of Target's subscription receipts occurred concurrent with closing of the QT. The Exchange has been advised that closing of the QT occurred on September 17, 2020.

For additional information, please refer to the Filing Statement dated August 28, 2020 and the Company's news release dated September 17, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on May 1, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4.67 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to KWESST Micro Systems Inc.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the common shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Foremost Ventures Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation







Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

41,266,821 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 428,571 shares subject to CPC Escrow Agreement

3,500,000 shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement

14,437,227 shares subject to Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: KWE (new) CUSIP Number: 501506109 (new)

Resume Trading

Effective at market open on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the Company's shares will resume trading.

Company Contact: Jeffrey MacLeod, President and CEO Company Address: Unit 1, 155 Terence Mathews Crescent, Ottawa, Ontario,

K2M 2A8 Company Phone Number: (613) 319-3674 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Voting: $0.08

Dividend per Class B Voting: $0.08

Payable Date: October 15, 2020

Record Date: September 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date September 29, 2020

________________________________________

RUBICON ORGANICS INC. ("ROMJ") ("ROMJ.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the common shares of Rubicon Organics Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia







Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

46,420,056 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to Tier 2 Escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ROMJ

CUSIP Number: 78112W 10 0



New Listing-Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the common share purchase warrants of Rubicon Organics Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Capitalization on Warrants: 3,150,000 warrants with no par value of which

3,150,000 warrants are issued and outstanding



Warrant Trading Symbol: ROMJ.WT Warrant CUSIP Number: 78112W 13 4

The warrants were issued pursuant to a financing undertaken by Rubicon Organics Inc. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of Rubicon Organics Inc. at a price of $3.50 per share, and will expire on February 23, 2022, subject to an acceleration clause.

See the Company's news release dated September 18, 2020 for further information.

Company Contact: Margaret Brodie, CFO Company Address: Unit 505 – 744 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 1A5 Company Phone Number: +1 (437) 929-1964 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

20/09/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Shares Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Adventus Mining Corporation (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a Short Form Prospectus dated August 10, 2020, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consisted of 27,559,100 Common Shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.27 per Common Share.



Offering Price: $1.27 per Common Share



Underwriters: Raymond James Ltd., Haywood Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Eight Capital and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.



Underwriters' Commission: The Underwriters received cash commission equal to up to 5.5% of the gross proceeds realized from the Offering (including any gross proceeds raised on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)).



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date of the Offering, to purchase an additional number of Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Shares sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated August 10, 2020.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 29,897,011 Common Shares, including 2,337,911 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of $1.27 per Common Share under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $37,969,204.

_________________________________________________

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:27 a.m. PST, Sep. 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a Binding Letter Agreement dated July 20, 2020 between Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (the "Company"), Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. (the "Subsidiary") and Lane Griffin whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in and to: (i) a 1.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Lincoln Hill Property, located in the Rochester Mining District, Pershing County, Nevada; and (ii) advance royalty payments of, at a minimum, $20,000 on a yearly basis. Consideration is $1,000,000 cash and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants each exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $1.69 for a period of two years.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: NIL

For further information, please refer to the Company's News Release on July 21, 2020.

________________________________________

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement, as announced on July 16, 2020:

Number of Securities: 8,333,333 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per common share



Warrants: 8,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,333 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.225 per share until September 1, 2023



Number of Placees: 24 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: PowerOne Capital Markets Limited received an 8% cash finder's fee and 666,667 non-transferable finder warrants. Each finder warrant will entitle the finder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.12 per unit until September 1, 2023. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share at a price of $0.225 per share until September 1, 2023.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 1, 2020.

CORPORATION MINIERE FOKUS ("FKM")

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 18 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, tel qu'annoncé le 16 juillet 2020 :

Nombre d'actions: 8 333 333 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,12 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 8 333 333 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 8 333 333 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,225 $ par action jusqu'au 1 septembre 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs: 24 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: PowerOne Capital Markets Limited a reçu des honoraires d'intermédiation de 8% et 666 667 bons de souscription non transférables. Chaque bon de souscription donnera à l'intermédiaire le droit d'acquérir une unité au prix de 0,12 $ l'unité jusqu'au 1 septembre 2023. Chaque unité sera composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un bon de souscription pour acquérir une action ordinaire au prix de 0,225 $ l'action jusqu'au 1 septembre 2023.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 septembre 2020.

________________________________________

FREEPORT RESOURCES INC. ("FRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated September 4, 2020 between Freeport Resources Inc. (the Company) and Quidum Resources Inc., Eurasion Enterprises (Belize) Ltd. and Nigel Stanley (the Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares and assets of Quidum Resources Inc. Quidum, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Highlands Pacific Resources Limited, holds the rights to a series of exploration licenses issued by the Papua New Guinea Mineral Resources Authority which are commonly referred to as the "Star Mountains Property". Consideration is 10,000,000 common shares of the Company.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 4, 2020.

________________________________________

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 43,367,550 common shares and

11,000,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share

$0.20 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 68 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Dundee Resources Limited Y 9,455,000 John Hayes Y 333,330 Garett Macdonald Y 318,000 Germaine Coombs Y 66,669 Lorna MacGillivray Y 66,667 Mark N.J. Ashcroft Y 150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,700,000 [10 placee(s)]





Finders' Fee: Aggregate brokers' fees of $496,180.95 and 3,087,873 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") issuable to Sprott Capital Partners LP, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Ltd., Stifel GMP, and Raymond James Ltd. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on August 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sep. 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 04, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Blake Morgan Y 1,000,000 Sandra Wong Y 400,000

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Share Exchange Agreement dated July 8, 2020 between the Company and ARX Resources Limited (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company is to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor by issuing an aggregate of 134,860,049 common shares to the shareholders of the Vendor (subject to a scheduled release from the Lock-Up Agreement over two years with no more than 25% of the aggregate consideration shares to be issued to the Vendor every six months following the closing date), representing 49% of issued and outstanding shares of the Company at closing. The Vendor and Hummingbird Resources PLC ("HUM") are parties to an earn-in agreement in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia (the "Project"), whereby the Vendor may earn up to a 49% interest in the Project (with the 10% carried interest issuable to the Government of Liberia, the interest earned by the Company will be a 44.1% economic interest). Under the original earn-in agreement, there is an initial non-refundable US$2 million deposit to HUM and a mutually agreed exploration programme estimated to be US $10 million. Further information can be located in the Company's closing news release dated September 17, 2020.

________________________________________

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reviewable Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amending agreement dated August 12, 2020 between Rockridge Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"), whereas the parties amended an option agreement dated October 31, 2018 by extending the due date on the second anniversary exploration expenditures an additional 6 months, from January 2, 2021 to July 2, 2021 in consideration of the Company issuing 300,000 common shares to the Vendor.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,351,923 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.52 per share



Warrants: 1,351,923 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,351,923 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.76 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 1 placee

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 9, 2020.

________________________________________

VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD. ("VPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $1,220,000 principal amount. Each debenture unit consist of $1,000 principal amount of debenture and 12,000 common share purchase warrants.



Conversion Price: Convertible into units at $0.075 of principal outstanding in year one and at $0.10 in year two.



Maturity date: Two (2) years from the date of issuance.



Warrants 14,640,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,640,000 shares. Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the debentures. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.10 in the first year of exercise and at $0.10 in the second year of exercise.



Interest rate: 6.5% per annum on the first year and 10% per annum on the second year.



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units





Dr. George Adams Y 200 Robert Hodgkinson Y 150

Finder's Fee: $2,800 cash commission and 33,600 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") issued to Haywood Securities Inc.

$7,100 cash commission and 84,000 Broker Warrants issued to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$10,850 cash commission and 130,200 Broker Warrants issued to Capital Find Partners Inc.

Each Broker Warrant is exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share for a period of 24 months and is subject to early expiry.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases on February 10, 2020 and September 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

