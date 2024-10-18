TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Oct 18, 2024, 21:01 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3087
REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 22, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3088
WOODBRIDGE VENTURES II INC. ("WOOD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 22, 2024, the securities of Woodbridge Ventures II Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 17, 2022, a news release was issued on September 27, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-3089
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's shareholders on September 16, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening October 22, 2024, the common shares of African Energy Metals Inc. will commence trading on NEX on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
5,016,991 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol: CUCO.H (unchanged)
CUSIP Number: 00833F307 (new)
_______________________________________
24/10/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3090
DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:08 a.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3091
FREEPORT RESOURCES INC. ("FRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $38,925
Offering: 648,750 Listed Shares with 324,375 warrants
Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period
Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N.A. N.A.
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 9, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3092
REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:04 a.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,
Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3093
VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Share Purchase Agreement dated March 27, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive right and option to acquire up to 100% interest in and to Goanna Resources, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Target") from the Optionors, along with the Target's mineral exploration projects, including the Panuco Project ("Project"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company may acquire interests in the Target through an aggregate cash payment of $3,075,000 USD and an aggregate issuance of 5,555,555 common shares of the company ("Shares") over a 24-month period. Additionally, the Company has paid an aggregate of $1,606,500 USD in back taxes on certain concessions.
The Optionor has agreed that 90% of the Shares will be subject to voluntary resale restrictions, whereby 33% will be released from the restriction at each annual anniversary from the date of closing. The Optionor will also retain a 1% net smelter royalty return ("NSR") on the Project, and the Company may, at any time, repurchase the entirety of the NSR through a cash payment to the Optionor of $750,000 USD.
In connection with the Transaction, the Company will grant an arm's length finder ("Finder") a 2% NSR on the Project for the measurable benefit the Finder provided to the Transaction.
This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 28, 2024, June 26, 2024, and October 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
BULLETIN V2024-3094
JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.H ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024
NEX Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 16, 2024, the Warrant Exercise Term noted on the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 1-year period
All other information remains unchanged.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3095
NORTHERN URANIUM CORP. ("UNO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 76,923 bonus shares to an arm's length party in consideration of a $50,000 unsecured, demand loan bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum, compounded bi-annually, calculated not in advance.
_______________________________________
