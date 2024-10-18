VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3087

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 22, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3088

WOODBRIDGE VENTURES II INC. ("WOOD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 22, 2024, the securities of Woodbridge Ventures II Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 17, 2022, a news release was issued on September 27, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-3089

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's shareholders on September 16, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 22, 2024, the common shares of African Energy Metals Inc. will commence trading on NEX on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,016,991 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CUCO.H (unchanged)

CUSIP Number: 00833F307 (new)

_______________________________________

24/10/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3090

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:08 a.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3091

FREEPORT RESOURCES INC. ("FRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $38,925

Offering: 648,750 Listed Shares with 324,375 warrants

Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. N.A.

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3092

REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:04 a.m. PST, Oct. 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3093

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Share Purchase Agreement dated March 27, 2024 ("Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive right and option to acquire up to 100% interest in and to Goanna Resources, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Target") from the Optionors, along with the Target's mineral exploration projects, including the Panuco Project ("Project"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company may acquire interests in the Target through an aggregate cash payment of $3,075,000 USD and an aggregate issuance of 5,555,555 common shares of the company ("Shares") over a 24-month period. Additionally, the Company has paid an aggregate of $1,606,500 USD in back taxes on certain concessions.

The Optionor has agreed that 90% of the Shares will be subject to voluntary resale restrictions, whereby 33% will be released from the restriction at each annual anniversary from the date of closing. The Optionor will also retain a 1% net smelter royalty return ("NSR") on the Project, and the Company may, at any time, repurchase the entirety of the NSR through a cash payment to the Optionor of $750,000 USD.

In connection with the Transaction, the Company will grant an arm's length finder ("Finder") a 2% NSR on the Project for the measurable benefit the Finder provided to the Transaction.

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 28, 2024, June 26, 2024, and October 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN V2024-3094

JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.H ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024

NEX Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 16, 2024, the Warrant Exercise Term noted on the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 1-year period

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3095

NORTHERN URANIUM CORP. ("UNO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 18, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 76,923 bonus shares to an arm's length party in consideration of a $50,000 unsecured, demand loan bearing interest at a rate of 10% per annum, compounded bi-annually, calculated not in advance.

_______________________________________

