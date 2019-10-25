VANCOUVER, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: November 21, 2019

Record Date: November 7, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: November 6, 2019

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

[formerly ENFORCER GOLD CORP. ("VEIN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated October 1, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 29, 2019, the common shares of Pasofino Gold Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Enforcer Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

13,182,078 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: VEIN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 702657107 (new)

________________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542

Payable Date: December 30, 2019; January 30, 2020 & February 27, 2020

Record Date: December 13, 2019; January 15, 2020 & February 14, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: December 12, 2019; January 14, 2020 & February 13, 2020

________________________________________

SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED ("SML")

[formerly Tango Mining Limited ("TGV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated October 18, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening October 29, 2019, the common shares of Southstone Minerals Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Tango Mining Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,260,213 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SML (new) CUSIP Number: 84473K107 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

NEWTON ENERGY CORPORATION ("NTN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, the securities of Newton Energy Corporation (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to Exchange Bulletin dated June 10, 2019, a news release was issued on October 23, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

19/10/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 16 Placees



Finder's Fee:





Canaccord $18,000.00 cash



________________________________________

ALLIED HOTEL PROPERTIES INC ("AHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9.30 a.m. PST, October 25, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CEMATRIX CORPORATION ("CVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement ("Purchase Agreement") executed September 9, 2019 with an effective date of August 31, 2019 between Cematrix (USA) Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and Patrick J. Stephens (the "Vendor"), the sole shareholder of Pacific International Grout Co. ("PIGCO"), whereby Cematrix (USA) Inc. acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of PIGCO. In consideration, Cematrix Corporation (the "Company") will pay the following to the Vendor: (i) $2,800,000 (U.S.) in cash; (ii) Vendor financing of $575,000 (U.S.) to be repaid over six months commencing January 1, 2020; and (iii) 3,305,250 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") issued at a deemed price of $0.20 per Common Share.

The Company will make an earnout payment calculated on the operations of PIGCO for four years following the acquisition which will pay the Vendor 65% of the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization above $500,000 (U.S.) in each 12 month period after closing of the acquisition.

The Company will also pay back a promissory note ("Vendor Loan") totaling $430,000 (U.S.), payable to the Vendor in interest-free twelve equal monthly payments. The Vendor Loan represents a shareholder loan advanced by the Vendor to PIGCO in the last seven months to ensure equipment would be in a state for the Company to execute on the backing of sales contracts.

The Vendor has been appointed President of PIGCO for a four year period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Patrick J. Stephen Y 3,305,250

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 18, 2019, March 11, 2019, June 26, 2019, August 14, 2019, September 9, 2019, and October 1, 2019.

________________________________________

COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP. ("KBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.16 a.m. PST, October 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 23, 2019, CurrencyWorks, Inc. remains a Tier 2 issuer. All other details in the bulletin remain unchanged.

________________________________________

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.15 p.m. PST, October 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("GENE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the share purchase agreement dated September 19, 2019 between the Company, its wholly owned subsidiary, Prestige Worldwide Holdings Inc. ("Prestige"), SL 152 Ventures Ltd. (the "Purchaser") and Mr. Byron Sheppard. The Company has sold its 82.5% interest in Future Harvest Development Ltd. ("Future Harvest") consisting of 198 Class A voting common shares through its subsidiary Prestige to the Purchaser for total cash consideration of $1,425,000 over a 12 month period.

The transaction is considered a Non-arm's length transaction as the Purchaser is a company controlled by Mr. Sheppard, who is also a director and officer of Future Harvest. There were no finder's fees on the transaction.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 20, 2019 and October 17, 2019.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement dated October 15, 2019, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in the Portage Lake property, consisting in 3 claim blocks totaling 4,350 hectares, located in the Murray Brook area in Northern New Brunswick. In consideration, the Company will issue 450,000 shares (post-consolidation).

The Vendor will retain a 2% Net Smelter Royalty, of which 1% may be repurchased for a sum of $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 15, 2019.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. («PUMA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat datée du 15 octobre 2019, concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts de la propriété Portage Lake, comportant 3 blocs de claims totalisant 4 350 hectares, localisée dans la zone Murray Brook dans le nord du Nouveau Brunswick. La compensation payable par la Société sera l'émission de 450 000 actions ordinaires (post-consolidation).

Le vendeur conservera une royauté « NSR » de 2 %, dont 1 % peut être racheté pour une somme de 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 15 octobre 2019.

_______________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement dated October 17, 2019, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in the Jonpol Gold Project, consisting in 16 claims totaling 2,745 hectares, located 5km North-West to the Murray Brook area in Northern New Brunswick. In consideration, the Company will issue 400,000 shares (post-consolidation).

The Vendor will retain a 2% Net Smelter Royalty, of which 1% may be repurchased for a sum of $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 17, 2019.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. («PUMA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat datée du 17 octobre 2019, concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts du projet Jonpol Gold, comportant 16 claims totalisant 2 745 hectares, localisé 5km au nord-ouest de la zone Murray Brook dans le nord du Nouveau Brunswick. La compensation payable par la Société sera l'émission de 400 000 actions ordinaires (post-consolidation).

Le vendeur conservera une royauté « NSR » de 2 %, dont 1 % peut être racheté pour une somme de 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 17 octobre 2019.

_______________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 389,483 shares in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totalling $35,437.50 provided to the company over six month period pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 20, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 18 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Nam ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,800,000 [5 Placees]











Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $12,000 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,300 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 20, 2019 and October 24, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 39,652,250 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 19,826,125 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,826,225 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Novis Partner LLC 2,485,400 shares; 1,242,700 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.





________________________________________

