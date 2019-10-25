TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Oct 25, 2019, 19:14 ET
VANCOUVER, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Share: $0.0125
Payable Date: November 21, 2019
Record Date: November 7, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: November 6, 2019
________________________________________
PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")
[formerly ENFORCER GOLD CORP. ("VEIN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated October 1, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening October 29, 2019, the common shares of Pasofino Gold Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Enforcer Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
13,182,078
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
VEIN
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
702657107
|
(new)
________________________________________
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542
Payable Date: December 30, 2019; January 30, 2020 & February 27, 2020
Record Date: December 13, 2019; January 15, 2020 & February 14, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: December 12, 2019; January 14, 2020 & February 13, 2020
________________________________________
SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED ("SML")
[formerly Tango Mining Limited ("TGV")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated October 18, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening October 29, 2019, the common shares of Southstone Minerals Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Tango Mining Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
23,260,213
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SML
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
84473K107
|
(new)
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
NEWTON ENERGY CORPORATION ("NTN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, the securities of Newton Energy Corporation (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to Exchange Bulletin dated June 10, 2019, a news release was issued on October 23, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
_______________________________________
19/10/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 23, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,600,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord
|
$18,000.00 cash
________________________________________
ALLIED HOTEL PROPERTIES INC ("AHP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9.30 a.m. PST, October 25, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CEMATRIX CORPORATION ("CVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement ("Purchase Agreement") executed September 9, 2019 with an effective date of August 31, 2019 between Cematrix (USA) Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and Patrick J. Stephens (the "Vendor"), the sole shareholder of Pacific International Grout Co. ("PIGCO"), whereby Cematrix (USA) Inc. acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of PIGCO. In consideration, Cematrix Corporation (the "Company") will pay the following to the Vendor: (i) $2,800,000 (U.S.) in cash; (ii) Vendor financing of $575,000 (U.S.) to be repaid over six months commencing January 1, 2020; and (iii) 3,305,250 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") issued at a deemed price of $0.20 per Common Share.
The Company will make an earnout payment calculated on the operations of PIGCO for four years following the acquisition which will pay the Vendor 65% of the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization above $500,000 (U.S.) in each 12 month period after closing of the acquisition.
The Company will also pay back a promissory note ("Vendor Loan") totaling $430,000 (U.S.), payable to the Vendor in interest-free twelve equal monthly payments. The Vendor Loan represents a shareholder loan advanced by the Vendor to PIGCO in the last seven months to ensure equipment would be in a state for the Company to execute on the backing of sales contracts.
The Vendor has been appointed President of PIGCO for a four year period.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Patrick J. Stephen
|
Y
|
3,305,250
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 18, 2019, March 11, 2019, June 26, 2019, August 14, 2019, September 9, 2019, and October 1, 2019.
________________________________________
COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP. ("KBLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5.16 a.m. PST, October 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 23, 2019, CurrencyWorks, Inc. remains a Tier 2 issuer. All other details in the bulletin remain unchanged.
________________________________________
DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12.15 p.m. PST, October 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("GENE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the share purchase agreement dated September 19, 2019 between the Company, its wholly owned subsidiary, Prestige Worldwide Holdings Inc. ("Prestige"), SL 152 Ventures Ltd. (the "Purchaser") and Mr. Byron Sheppard. The Company has sold its 82.5% interest in Future Harvest Development Ltd. ("Future Harvest") consisting of 198 Class A voting common shares through its subsidiary Prestige to the Purchaser for total cash consideration of $1,425,000 over a 12 month period.
The transaction is considered a Non-arm's length transaction as the Purchaser is a company controlled by Mr. Sheppard, who is also a director and officer of Future Harvest. There were no finder's fees on the transaction.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 20, 2019 and October 17, 2019.
________________________________________
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement dated October 15, 2019, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in the Portage Lake property, consisting in 3 claim blocks totaling 4,350 hectares, located in the Murray Brook area in Northern New Brunswick. In consideration, the Company will issue 450,000 shares (post-consolidation).
The Vendor will retain a 2% Net Smelter Royalty, of which 1% may be repurchased for a sum of $1,000,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 15, 2019.
EXPLORATION PUMA INC. («PUMA»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 octobre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat datée du 15 octobre 2019, concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts de la propriété Portage Lake, comportant 3 blocs de claims totalisant 4 350 hectares, localisée dans la zone Murray Brook dans le nord du Nouveau Brunswick. La compensation payable par la Société sera l'émission de 450 000 actions ordinaires (post-consolidation).
Le vendeur conservera une royauté « NSR » de 2 %, dont 1 % peut être racheté pour une somme de 1 000 000 $.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 15 octobre 2019.
_______________________________
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement dated October 17, 2019, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in the Jonpol Gold Project, consisting in 16 claims totaling 2,745 hectares, located 5km North-West to the Murray Brook area in Northern New Brunswick. In consideration, the Company will issue 400,000 shares (post-consolidation).
The Vendor will retain a 2% Net Smelter Royalty, of which 1% may be repurchased for a sum of $1,000,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 17, 2019.
EXPLORATION PUMA INC. («PUMA»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 octobre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat datée du 17 octobre 2019, concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts du projet Jonpol Gold, comportant 16 claims totalisant 2 745 hectares, localisé 5km au nord-ouest de la zone Murray Brook dans le nord du Nouveau Brunswick. La compensation payable par la Société sera l'émission de 400 000 actions ordinaires (post-consolidation).
Le vendeur conservera une royauté « NSR » de 2 %, dont 1 % peut être racheté pour une somme de 1 000 000 $.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 17 octobre 2019.
_______________________________
SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 389,483 shares in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totalling $35,437.50 provided to the company over six month period pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 20, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 19, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,200,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,200,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Nam
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,800,000
|
[5 Placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $12,000 cash
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,300 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 20, 2019 and October 24, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 21, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
39,652,250 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
19,826,125 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,826,225 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.06
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Novis Partner LLC
|
2,485,400 shares; 1,242,700 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.06
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
