VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3628

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on December 3, 2024, against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) GGG 2 G6 MATERIALS CORP. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2024/05/31





Interim financial report for the period. 2024/08/31





Management's discussion and analysis for the periods. 2024/05/31 & 2024/08/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods. 2024/05/31 & 2024/08/31



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3629

ALTIMA ENERGY INC. ("ARH")

[formerly ALTIMA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 31, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening December 6, 2024, the common shares of Altima Energy Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Altima Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Oil & Gas' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

56,974,949 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ARH (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 02157V108 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3630

ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AAT.H")

[formerly ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, December 6, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of December 6, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from AAT to AAT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number, and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated July 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3631

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI") ("DMGI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Friday, December 6, 2024, the common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 34,509,890 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated November 19, 2024 of which

32,556,500 Warrants are issued and outstanding



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.65 per Warrant for 60-month period, until November 19, 2029.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: DMGI.WT CUSIP Number: 23345B119



Public Disclosure: Refer to the Prospectus Supplement dated November 11, 2024, and the Company's news release(s) dated November 11, 2024, November 15, 2024, December 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3632

RUA GOLD INC. ("RUA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on November 25, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a six (6) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of December 6, 2024, the common shares of Rua Gold Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.





Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

53,659,307 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 3,392,903 shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: RUA Unchanged CUSIP Number: 78109M206 New

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-3633

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, December 6, 2024, securities of ARHT Media Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

24/12/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3634

AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. ("AMRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3635

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:50 a.m. PST, Dec. 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3636

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3637

CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC. ("CBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:56 a.m. PST, Dec. 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3638

CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC. ("CBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3639

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company





Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering Gross Proceeds: $17,254,945 Offering: 32,556,500 Units (each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant)



Offering Price: $0.53 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.65 per Warrant for a five-year period



Overallotment Option: The underwriters were granted an option to purchase a maximum of 4,246,500 Units for overallotment purposes. As of December 4, such option has been exercised and 4,246,500 Units have been issued thereunder. All information presented herein includes such exercise.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 1,172,034

Roth Canada Inc. N/A 683,686

Ventum Financial Corp. N/A 97,670



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.65 for a five-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus supplement dated November 14, 2024 and company's news release(s) dated November 11, 2024, November 15, 2024, December 4, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3640

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Issuer's arm's-length acquisition of a 56.41-per-cent interest in the claim group located immediately north and east of the Issuer's Corner Bay copper project in the Chibougamau mining camp in consideration for $20,000 in cash and 1,190,476 common shares at a deemed price of $0.105 per share payable to SOQUEM.

The agreement also includes up to $350,000 in consideration, contingent on achieving certain milestones. Upon completing a National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the claim group, the Issuer will pay SOQUEM $100,000. Additionally, on commencing commercial production, the company will pay SOQUEM $250,000 and grant a 1% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on copper and gold production. The Issuer retains the option to buy back 50% of the NSR for $500,000 and the remaining 50% for $1 million, prior to the start of commercial production.

For more information, please refer to the Issuer's news releases dated July 3, 2024 and November 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3641

GLADIATOR METALS CORP. ("GLAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company





Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $12,625,000.00



Offering: 15,000,000 Charity Flow Through Listed Shares

2,000,000 Non-Flow Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.775 per Charity Flow Through Listed Share

$0.50 per Non-Flow Through Listed Share Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 0



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 11, 2024, and December 3, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3642

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company





Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $6,110,000.50



Offering: 24,440,002 Listed Shares with 12,220,002 warrants



Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 229,250





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a 2-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 11, 2024, October 10, 2024, October 17, 2024, November 18, 2024 and November 22, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3643

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a three-corner amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") with Bullet Exploration Inc. ("Bullet") and 1492834 B.C. Ltd., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated September 3, 2024, as amended on September 10, 2024 and on November 14, 2024 (collectively, the "Agreement").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the shareholders of Bullet received one (1) common share of the Company for every three (3) common shares of Bullet held by such Bullet shareholder (the "Exchange Ratio"), resulting in issuance of 19,112,940 common shares of the Company. Additionally, 6,400,000 replacement warrants were issued to Bullet warrantholders exercisable for an equal number of the Company's common shares at $0.45 per share and the warrants will expire on October 24, 2026. A total of 22,222 replacement stock options were issued to a Bullet optionholder exercisable for the Company's common shares at $1.26 per share and the options will expire on April 18, 2026. Each common share purchase warrant and stock option of Bullet outstanding immediately prior to completion of the Amalgamation has been adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio. The resulting amalgamated entity is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated September 4, 2024, September 11, 2024, and November 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3644

HOMELAND NICKEL INC. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 85,990 common shares (the "Shares"), representing an additional 18.5% interest, in the capital of Homeland Nickel Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Homeland Nickel Inc. (the "Company") holding the rights to the mining claims at the Company's Cleopatra and Red Flat nickel laterite properties, pursuant to stock purchase agreements (the "Agreements") between the Company and six arm's length minority shareholders of Homeland Nickel Corporation (the "Vendors").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements and as consideration for the acquisition of the Shares, the Company issued on closing 3,439,600 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3645

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,800,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 8, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 8, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,600,000 shares with 4,800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 9, 2022.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,470,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,471,000 shares with 735,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 18, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3646

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated January 4, 2022 and December 13, 2023, the Exchange has consented to the further extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,391,794 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 20, 2023(Extended to December 20, 2024) New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 20, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,895,794 flow-through common shares and 5,496,000 non flow-through common shares; with 9,391,794 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 21, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3647

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,420,848 shares at a deemed value of $0.848 to settle outstanding debt for $2,052,879.39.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $2,052,879.39 $0.848 2,420,848 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3648

QURI-MAYU DEVELOPMENTS LTD. ("QURI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,750,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.02, and 4,750,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $95,000. Each share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for three years, subject to an acceleration clause.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3649

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture. Remain Cease Trading.

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2024, October 7, 2024 and November 1, 2024:





Convertible Debenture $1,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.05



Maturity date: One year from issuance



Interest rate: 15% per annum



Number of Placees: 2 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on November 1, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3650

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company





Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $6,483,000 Offering: 16,207,500 Listed Shares with 8,103,750 warrants



Offering Price: $0.40 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.55 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 138,425

Research Capital Corp. (Lead) N/A 438,600

Eventus Capital Corp. N/A 438,600

Eight Capital N/A 125,313

Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A 17,850

Leede Jones Gable Inc. N/A 23,450





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 21, 2024, October 23, 2024, November 1, 2024, November 7, 2024 and December 4, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3651

THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC. ("TBRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 3, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,190,236 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 9, 2024 to December 8, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cormark Securities Inc. (Mathieu Capozzo) on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-3652

GK RESOURCES LTD. ("NIKL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2024

NEX Company

Debt Settled: $199,141.61 Securities Issued: 4,425,368 Listed Shares Issue Price: $0.045 per Listed Share Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated August 19, 2024.





______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]