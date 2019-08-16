TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
EQUINOX GOLD CORP. ("EQX")("EQX.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated February 14, 2019 and approved by Directors August 1, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening August 20, 2019, the shares and warrants of Equinox Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
113,255,742
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
EQX
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
29446Y502
|
(new)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
EQX.WT
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
29446Y114
|
(UNCHANGED)
The listed warrants are currently exercisable at $3.00 per share with an expiry time of 4 p.m. October 6, 2021. As a result of the consolidation, one (1) warrant will be exercisable into 0.2 of a post-consolidated share at a price of $15.00 per one whole share anytime before 4 p.m. on October 6, 2021, with each 5 warrants entitling the holder to purchase one whole post-consolidated share of the Company. The warrants will continue trading under the symbol EQX.WT.
________________________________________
NGEX MINERALS LTD ("NGEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Tuesday August 20, 2019 the Common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral exploration' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
124,793,652
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NGEX
|
CUSIP Number:
|
65343P103
For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated August 16, 2019.
|
Company Contact:
|
Wojtek Wodzicki
|
Company Address:
|
2000 - 885 West Georgia Street
|
Vancouver, BC
|
V6C 3E8
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604 689-7842
|
Company Fax Number:
|
604 689-4250
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 2, 2018, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, the shares of Visionstate Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Internet Commerce' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
34,930,194
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
VIS
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
92836B 20 1
|
(new)
________________________________________
19/08/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25, 2019 and August 13, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
20,480,768 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
34 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
James Polson
|
Y
|
350,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
250,000
|
[1 placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. will receive a finder's fee of $13,200.00 and 132,000 common share purchase warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for an 18 month period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP. ("GRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, August 16, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10.54 a.m. PST, August 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HAMILTON THORNE LTD. ("HTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to two Share Purchase Agreements (collectively the "Agreements"), dated August 13, 2019 between Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (the "Company") and arms-length parties (collectively the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company has indirectly acquired a 100% interest in Sunbury Holdings Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary: Planer Ltd. (collectively the "Target"), an UK-based manufacturer of incubators, control rate freezers and related services provider.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate GBP£8.8 million purchase price will be satisfied via cash consideration of GBP£6 million; issuance of 1,414,283 common shares of the Company to the Vendors at a deemed value of CDN$1.137 per share; and the issuance of a promissory note in the principal amount of approximately GBP£1.8 million.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 13, 2019.
________________________________________
MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. ("MAH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 31, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,180,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,590,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,590,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
12 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Peter Geib
|
Y
|
1,300,000
|
Conex Services Inc.
(Glenn Walsh)
|
Y
|
1,500,000
|
John Niedermaier
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Archibald J. Nesbitt & Company Ltd.
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Lost In Space, Inc.
|
Y
|
400,000
|
John McIntyre
|
Y
|
100,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 15, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,737,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,737,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,737,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.40
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
1 Year
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
James Marks
|
Y
|
220,000
|
Marcus Treiber
|
Y
|
262,000
|
Jeffery Schwartz
|
Y
|
200,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
NEW WORLD RESOURCE CORP. ("NW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Remain Halted.
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 402,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,500.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Coast Mountain
|
Geological Ltd.
|
Y
|
$100,500
|
$0.25
|
405,000
|
(Gary Schellenberg)
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ") ("PTQ.DB.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, August 16, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
