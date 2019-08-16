VANCOUVER, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EQUINOX GOLD CORP. ("EQX")("EQX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated February 14, 2019 and approved by Directors August 1, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 20, 2019, the shares and warrants of Equinox Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

113,255,742 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: EQX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 29446Y502 (new) Trading Symbol: EQX.WT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 29446Y114 (UNCHANGED)

The listed warrants are currently exercisable at $3.00 per share with an expiry time of 4 p.m. October 6, 2021. As a result of the consolidation, one (1) warrant will be exercisable into 0.2 of a post-consolidated share at a price of $15.00 per one whole share anytime before 4 p.m. on October 6, 2021, with each 5 warrants entitling the holder to purchase one whole post-consolidated share of the Company. The warrants will continue trading under the symbol EQX.WT.

________________________________________

NGEX MINERALS LTD ("NGEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday August 20, 2019 the Common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral exploration' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

124,793,652 common shares are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NGEX CUSIP Number: 65343P103

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated August 16, 2019.

Company Contact: Wojtek Wodzicki Company Address: 2000 - 885 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 3E8 Company Phone Number: 604 689-7842 Company Fax Number: 604 689-4250 Company Email Address: info@ngexminerals.com

________________________________________

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 2, 2018, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, the shares of Visionstate Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Internet Commerce' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

34,930,194 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: VIS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 92836B 20 1 (new)

________________________________________

19/08/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25, 2019 and August 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 20,480,768 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 34 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





James Polson Y 350,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 250,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. will receive a finder's fee of $13,200.00 and 132,000 common share purchase warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for an 18 month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP. ("GRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, August 16, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.54 a.m. PST, August 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HAMILTON THORNE LTD. ("HTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to two Share Purchase Agreements (collectively the "Agreements"), dated August 13, 2019 between Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (the "Company") and arms-length parties (collectively the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company has indirectly acquired a 100% interest in Sunbury Holdings Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary: Planer Ltd. (collectively the "Target"), an UK-based manufacturer of incubators, control rate freezers and related services provider.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate GBP£8.8 million purchase price will be satisfied via cash consideration of GBP£6 million; issuance of 1,414,283 common shares of the Company to the Vendors at a deemed value of CDN$1.137 per share; and the issuance of a promissory note in the principal amount of approximately GBP£1.8 million.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 13, 2019.

________________________________________

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. ("MAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,180,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share





Warrants: 3,590,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,590,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Peter Geib Y 1,300,000





Conex Services Inc. (Glenn Walsh) Y 1,500,000





John Niedermaier Y 200,000





Archibald J. Nesbitt & Company Ltd.

(Archibald J. Nesbitt) Y 1,000,000





Lost In Space, Inc.

(Dale Burstall) Y 400,000





John McIntyre Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,737,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 1,737,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,737,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares James Marks Y 220,000 Marcus Treiber Y 262,000 Jeffery Schwartz Y 200,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEW WORLD RESOURCE CORP. ("NW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Remain Halted.

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 402,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor















Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Coast Mountain







Geological Ltd. Y $100,500 $0.25 405,000 (Gary Schellenberg)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ") ("PTQ.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, August 16, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

