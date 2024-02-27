TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Feb 27, 2024, 00:27 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0600
BARSELE MINERALS CORP. ("BME")
GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Shares for Services, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Plan of Arrangement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement dated December 12, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Barsele Minerals Corp. ("Barsele") and Gold Line Resources Ltd. ("Gold Line") pursuant to which Barsele acquired Gold Line. The acquisition was completed pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Business Columbia) (the "Arrangement").
Gold Line's shareholders approved the Arrangement at a special meeting held on February 15, 2024. The Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Arrangement on February 20, 2024. The Arrangement closed on February 23, 2024, with shareholders of Gold Line receiving 0.7382 of a common share of Barsele for each common share of Gold Line held, all as more particularly described in Gold Line's information circular dated January 17, 2024. Letters of transmittal were used.
For further details, please refer to Barele's and Gold Line's news releases dated December 13, 2023, February 16, 2024, February 21, 2024 and February 26, 2024 and Gold Line's information circular dated January 17, 2024, each of which is available on SEDAR+.
Shares for Services
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Gold Line's proposal to issue 1,151,450 Gold Line shares at a deemed price of $0.0865 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to Gold Line by an arm's length service provider pursuant to an engagement letter dated December 7, 2023 as amended on February 21, 2024.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Barsele's Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13, 2023. The private placement has raised $1,212,359.85 with the issuance of 8,082,399 subscription receipts at a price of $0.15 per subscription receipt. Each subscription receipt has been automatically converted into one (1) unit of Barsele upon closing of the Arrangement, where each unit is comprised of one (1) common share of Barsele and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole common share purchase warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional common share of Barsele at a price of $0.25 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The following common shares of Barsele have been issued:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,082,399 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
4,041,197 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,041,197 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
39 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
4
|
800,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$51,895.20
|
N/A
|
345,967
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
Barsele issued a news release on January 18, 2024, January 26, 2024 and February 9, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Delist
In connection with the Arrangement and effective at the close of business on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the common shares of Gold Line will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0601
MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02
Payable Date: March 28, 2024
Record Date: March 19, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: March 18, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0602
NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 12, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening February 28, 2024, the common shares of NV Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
8,874,545
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
shares subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NVX
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
67090W307
|
(new)
_______________________________________
24/02/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0603
ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 9, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,500,000 special warrants
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per special warrant
|
Description:
|
Each special warrant will automatically convert without additional consideration
|
Each whole warrant is exercisable for one additional share at a price of $0.80
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
5
|
500,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$150,000
|
30,000 Broker
|
N/A
Broker Special Warrants Terms: Each Broker Special Warrant will convert into one common share for no additional consideration on the same terms as the Special Warrants.
The Company issued a news release on February 9, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0604
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the pro visions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0605
DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0606
ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC. ("ECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:17 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0607
ENDURO METALS CORPORATION ("ENDR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,093,125 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,046,563 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,046,563 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.80 for a three year period from the date of issuance
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
3
N/A
|
3,275,625
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$ 1,750.00
|
N/A
|
4,375
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 16, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0608
FREDONIA MINING INC. ("FRED")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 15, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,554,480 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
8,777,240 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,777,240 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 per common share for a period of two (2) years
|
Number of Placees:
|
28 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
2
|
4,568,240
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 16, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Additionally, the Company issued a news release announcing an amendment to the terms of the private placement on January 17, 2024 and announcing an increase in size of the private placement on January 25, 2024. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0609
HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0610
MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 1,300,813 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$139,274.19
|
$0.15375
|
905,849
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 29, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0611
NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC. ("NOAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:24 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0612
NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC. ("NOAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0613
RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 7, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
19,696,665 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
19,696,665 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,696,655 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
2
|
2,350,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$31,248
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 23, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0614
UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 11, 2024:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$1,990,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 2,653,333 Units of the Company at $0.75 per Unit. Each Unit
|
Maturity Date:
|
January 31, 2026.
|
Warrants:
|
1,326,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,326,666 shares.
|
Warrant Price:
|
$1.05 per share exercisable for 2 years from the date of issuance.
|
Maturity Extension:
|
The Company has the option to extend the Maturity Date of the Convertible
|
Interest rate:
|
7.5% per annum, payable semi-annually
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$89,250
|
N/A
|
230,999
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.75 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance
The Company issued a news release on January 30, 2024 and February 9, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0615
ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 31, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,636,364 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.055 per Unit.
|
Warrants:
|
1,818,182 Warrants to purchase 1,818,182 Shares.
|
Warrant Term:
|
Exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance at a price of
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee.
|
Finder's Fees:
|
None.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None.
The Company issued a news release on September 7, 2023, to confirm the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0616
VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 24, 2023 and February 8, 2024:
|
Number of Units:
|
20,000,000 units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.02 per unit
|
Warrants:
|
20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a two year period
|
Warrant Acceleration Provision:
|
If the closing price of the Common Shares of the Company exceeds $0.07 per
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
4
|
5,100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 22, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article