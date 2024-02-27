VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0600

BARSELE MINERALS CORP. ("BME")

GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Shares for Services, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement dated December 12, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Barsele Minerals Corp. ("Barsele") and Gold Line Resources Ltd. ("Gold Line") pursuant to which Barsele acquired Gold Line. The acquisition was completed pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Business Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Gold Line's shareholders approved the Arrangement at a special meeting held on February 15, 2024. The Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Arrangement on February 20, 2024. The Arrangement closed on February 23, 2024, with shareholders of Gold Line receiving 0.7382 of a common share of Barsele for each common share of Gold Line held, all as more particularly described in Gold Line's information circular dated January 17, 2024. Letters of transmittal were used.

For further details, please refer to Barele's and Gold Line's news releases dated December 13, 2023, February 16, 2024, February 21, 2024 and February 26, 2024 and Gold Line's information circular dated January 17, 2024, each of which is available on SEDAR+.

Shares for Services

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Gold Line's proposal to issue 1,151,450 Gold Line shares at a deemed price of $0.0865 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to Gold Line by an arm's length service provider pursuant to an engagement letter dated December 7, 2023 as amended on February 21, 2024.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Barsele's Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13, 2023. The private placement has raised $1,212,359.85 with the issuance of 8,082,399 subscription receipts at a price of $0.15 per subscription receipt. Each subscription receipt has been automatically converted into one (1) unit of Barsele upon closing of the Arrangement, where each unit is comprised of one (1) common share of Barsele and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole common share purchase warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional common share of Barsele at a price of $0.25 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The following common shares of Barsele have been issued:

Number of Shares: 8,082,399 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 4,041,197 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,041,197 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 39 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 800,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $51,895.20 N/A 345,967

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

Barsele issued a news release on January 18, 2024, January 26, 2024 and February 9, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Delist

In connection with the Arrangement and effective at the close of business on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the common shares of Gold Line will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0601

MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02

Payable Date: March 28, 2024

Record Date: March 19, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: March 18, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0602

NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 12, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening February 28, 2024, the common shares of NV Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,874,545 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: NVX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 67090W307 (new)

_______________________________________

24/02/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0603

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 9, 2024:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 special warrants



Purchase Price: $0.40 per special warrant



Description: Each special warrant will automatically convert without additional consideration

into one share and one-half of one warrant on the date that is the earlier of (i)

the third business day after a receipt for a final short form prospectus has been

received or a prospectus supplement has been filed, and (ii) four months and

one day after the date of issuance.





Each whole warrant is exercisable for one additional share at a price of $0.80

per share for a two year period from the date of conversion.



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $150,000 30,000 Broker

Special Warrants N/A

Broker Special Warrants Terms: Each Broker Special Warrant will convert into one common share for no additional consideration on the same terms as the Special Warrants.

The Company issued a news release on February 9, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0604

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:19 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the pro visions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0605

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0606

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC. ("ECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:17 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0607

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION ("ENDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,093,125 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 2,046,563 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,046,563 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a three year period from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 N/A 3,275,625 N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 1,750.00 N/A 4,375

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 16, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0608

FREDONIA MINING INC. ("FRED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 15, 2024:

Number of Shares: 17,554,480 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 8,777,240 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,777,240 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per common share for a period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees

# of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares







Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement:

2 4,568,240 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 16, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Additionally, the Company issued a news release announcing an amendment to the terms of the private placement on January 17, 2024 and announcing an increase in size of the private placement on January 25, 2024. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0609

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0610

MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD. ("MON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 1,300,813 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $139,274.19 $0.15375 905,849









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 29, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0611

NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC. ("NOAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:24 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0612

NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC. ("NOAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0613

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 19,696,665 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 19,696,665 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,696,655 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 2,350,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $31,248 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 23, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0614

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 11, 2024:

Convertible Debenture $1,990,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible

debentures.



Conversion Price: Convertible into 2,653,333 Units of the Company at $0.75 per Unit. Each Unit

consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant.



Maturity Date: January 31, 2026.



Warrants: 1,326,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,326,666 shares.



Warrant Price: $1.05 per share exercisable for 2 years from the date of issuance.



Maturity Extension: The Company has the option to extend the Maturity Date of the Convertible

Debentures by one additional year, at any time during the Term. If extended,

the Company shall pay a cash extension fee to the holders in the amount of

six month's interest, subject to Exchange acceptance.



Interest rate: 7.5% per annum, payable semi-annually



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $89,250 N/A 230,999

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.75 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance

The Company issued a news release on January 30, 2024 and February 9, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0615

ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,636,364 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common

share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share

purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.055 per Unit.



Warrants: 1,818,182 Warrants to purchase 1,818,182 Shares.



Warrant Term: Exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance at a price of

$0.11 per Share in the first 12 months, and $0.25 per Share thereafter.



Number of Placees: 1 placee.



Finder's Fees: None.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company issued a news release on September 7, 2023, to confirm the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0616

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 24, 2023 and February 8, 2024:

Number of Units: 20,000,000 units



Purchase Price: $0.02 per unit



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period



Warrant Acceleration Provision: If the closing price of the Common Shares of the Company exceeds $0.07 per

Common Share for a period of greater than twenty (20) consecutive trading

days, the warrant term shall automatically accelerate to the date which is thirty

(30) calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Company

announcing the reduced warrant term, without any further notification to be

made by the Company.



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 5,100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 22, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

