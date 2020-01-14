VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION ("GENX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on Thursday, January 16, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 14, 2020, which is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

________________________________________

20/01/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Acasti Pharma Inc. (the "Company") has completed an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated February 14, 2019 to the Company's Prospectus dated March 16, 2018, that was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and pursuant to a registration statement relating to the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 6, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on March 16, 2018.

Agent: B. Riley FBR, Inc



Offering: 2,628,263 common shares during the month of November 2019 at prices that

ranged from US$2.05 to US$2.27 per share



Offering Price: Between US$2.05 and US$2.27 per common share



Agent's Fee: 4% of the gross proceeds in cash

The Company announced the closing of the above-mentioned offering by news release dated December 23, 2019 for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$5,693,057.27 (2,628,263 common shares at prices that ranged between US$2.05 and US$2.27 per share).

The common shares offered pursuant to the above-mentioned prospectus supplement have not been and will not be qualified for sale under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada or to any resident of Canada and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in Canada, or to or for the account of any resident of Canada. The above-mentioned prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus have not been filed in respect of, and will not qualify, any distribution of these common shares in any province or territory of Canada. No common shares will be sold on the TSX Venture Exchange or on other trading markets in Canada as at the market distributions.

ACASTI PHARMA INC. (« ACST »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

Acasti Pharma Inc. (la «société») a complété un placement «au cours du marché» effectué en vertu d'un supplément de prospectus daté du 14 février 2019, joint au prospectus de la société daté du 16 mars 2018, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX et dans le cadre d'une déclaration d'inscription déposée à la Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) en date du 6 mars 2018 et d'un avis de prise d'effet émis par la SEC daté du 16 mars 2018 relativement au placement.

Agent : B. Riley FBR, Inc



Placement : 2,628,263 actions ordinaires souscrites durant le mois de novembre 2019 à des prix variant entre prix de 2,05 $ US et 2,27 $ US par action



Prix de l'offre: Entre 2,05 $ US et 2,27 $ US par action ordinaire



Commission à l'agent : 4 % du produit brut en espèces

La société a confirmé la clôture de l'appel public à l'épargne dans le communiqué de presse du 23 décembre 2019. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de l'appel public à l'épargne est 5 693 057,27 $ US (2 628 263 actions à des prix variant entre 2,05 $ US et 2,27 $ US par action).

Les actions ordinaires offertes en vertu du supplément de prospectus ci-dessus n'ont pas été et ne seront pas admissibles à la distribution en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières des provinces et des territoires du Canada ou à tout résident du Canada et ne peuvent être offertes ni vendues, directement ou indirectement, au Canada ou pour le compte de tout résident du Canada. Le supplément de prospectus mentionné ci-dessus et le prospectus sous-jacent n'ont pas été déposés à l'égard de placement d'actions ordinaires dans une province ou un territoire du Canada. Aucune action ordinaire ne sera vendue par l'entremise de la Bourse de croissance TSX ou sur d'autres marchés boursiers au Canada aux cours du marché.

__________________________________

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:11 p.m. PST, January 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, January 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 2, 2017 with respect to an Option Agreement dated January 25, 2017 between Brian Scott and Mardell Martindale (the "Vendors") and the Company with respect to the Eagle property located in Atlin, British Columbia, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement Amendment dated January 7, 2020 whereby the consideration payable in the third year in the amount of $25,000 and 40,000 common shares has been amended to the issuance of 165,000 common shares.

________________________________________

CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Asset Purchase Agreement dated January 8, 2020 between the Company and Polymet Resources Inc. ("Polymet") whereby the Company has acquired the assets of Polymet that includes the assay laboratory and bulk sampling plant. Consideration is 690,409 units where each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable into a common shares at $0.50 per share for a two year period. In addition, the Company will assume the outstanding liabilities of Polymet of approximately $339,315.95.

________________________________________

ELEPHANT HILL CAPITAL INC. ("EH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Trust Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective December 11, 2019, the Trust's Short Form Prospectus Offering (the "Offering") dated December 11, 2019, qualifying the distribution of 26,883,000 trust units, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by each of the provinces and territories of Canada pursuant to the securities laws of Canada.

The Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on December 18, 2019 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$143,756,610.00 (including over-allotment exercise).

Offering: 30,915,400 trust units (includes 4,032,400 trust units of underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full)



Offering Price: CDN$4.65 per trust unit



Underwriters: RBC Dominion Securities Inc, Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd (collectively, the "Underwriters")



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$4,717,592.40 in cash (excluding legal fees, applicable taxes, 5,377,000 trust units sold to Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and 175,000 trust units sold to specified purchasers identified by the Trust)



Over-Allotment Option: Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option in connection with this Offering to purchase an additional 4,032,400 trust units, which was exercised in full

For further details, please refer to the Trust's short form prospectus dated September 11, 2019 and news releases dated December 9, 2019, December 10, 2019 and December 18, 2019.

________________________________________________

FIRST MEXICAN GOLD CORP. ("FMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 23, 2019 and December 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 21 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Irwin Professional Corporation Y 7,000,000 Generic Capital Corporation Y 5,000,000 Kelly Malcolm Y 200,000 Jessica Whitton Y 200,000 Arvin Ramos Y 800,000

Finder's Fee: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. - $7,800 cash and 156,000 Finder Warrants

Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable into one unit at a price of $0.05 for a period of two years. Each unit is comprised of one share and one warrant. Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable into once common share at a price of $0.075 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated November 8, 2019, December 24 and 31, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES INC. ("IMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated December 9, 2019 between International Montoro Resources Inc. and Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company may acquire a 75% interest in and to the Camping Lake claims located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario (the "Property"). Consideration is 1,500,000 common shares, $65,000 cash staged over 5 years for 51% of the Property, $500,000 cash in Year 6 for the remaining 25% and $300,000 in work commitments to the end of 2021. The Vendor will retain a 0.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") in addition to a 1.5% NSR held by the original vendor.

For more information refer to the Company's news release dated October 23, 2019.

________________________________________

IVRNET INC. ("IVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 13, 2019 and further amended on September 26, 2019 and December 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 20,606,996 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David Leslie Snell Y 6,120,000 Bandol Capital Corp. (Andrew Watts) Y 1,680,000 1617914 Alberta Ltd. (Scott Pickard) Y 2,728,400 Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated January 7, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MUNDORO CAPITAL INC. ("MUN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 735,473 shares Purchase Price: $0.135 per share Warrants: 367,736 share purchase warrants to purchase 367,736 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years Number of Placees: 3 Placees Finder's Fee:

Scarsdale Equities LLC $5,674.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

OUTCROP GOLD CORP. ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,120,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 11,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, January 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 567,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $141,750.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 400,000 [1 placee]

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,530,810 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $153,081.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Xi (Walson) Wang Y $61,713 $0.10 617,130 1151152 B.C. Ltd Y $67,743 $0.10 677,430

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) VALUE-ADD FUND ("SUVA.A") ("SUVA.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 13:07 p.m. PST, January 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

