TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0639

ATHA ENERGY CORP. ("SASK")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on March 4, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'mining' company (NAICS: 212398).

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

138,606,388 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 31,691,591 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: SASK CUSIP Number: 046824108 Sponsoring Member: N/A



Company Contact: Troy Boisjoli Company Address: 1250 1066 Hastings St. W, Vancouver, British

Columbia, V6E 3X1, Canada



Company Phone Number: +1 (306) 460-5353 Company Website: www.athaenergy.com Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0640

CARBON DONE RIGHT DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("KLX")

[formerly KLIMAT X DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("KLX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on February 28, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows: Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, March 4, 2024, the common shares of Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Klimat X Developments Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Support Activities For Agriculture And Forestry" Issuer.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

94,060,894 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: KLX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 14109M102 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0641

NAVION CAPITAL II INC. ("NVN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated February 27, 2024, the Exchange has received confirmation that the closing of the public offering has occurred. Effective at the opening on Monday, March 4, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0642

NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC. ("NTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Notice of Distribution, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated September 13, 2023 between Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (the "Company") and its formerly wholly-owned subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas") pursuant to which the parties completed a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Plan of Arrangement").

Under the Plan of Arrangement, the Company transferred all of the Company's interest in 110 mining claims located in Quebec, Canada known as the Graal Property to Coniagas in consideration for 24,000,000 common shares of Coniagas ("Coniagas Shares") and 12,000,000 warrants to purchase common shares of Coniagas ("Coniagas Warrants"). The Coniagas Warrants have an exercise price of $0.40 and expiry dates between 2 and 5 years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Company will transfer 501,600 Coniagas Shares and 250,800 Coniagas Warrants to an arm's length third party under an existing contractual arrangement.

The Plan of Arrangement provides that the Company will make four annual distributions of Coniagas Shares and Coniagas Warrants to the Company's shareholders. The first distribution is detailed below under Notice of Distribution. The Company will publicly disclose the particulars of the other three distributions prior to such annual distributions and the Exchange will issue bulletins for those other distributions at the time of distribution.

The Exchange has been advised that the Company's shareholders approved the Plan of Arrangement at an annual and special meeting of shareholders held on October 31, 2023 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Plan of Arrangement on December 8, 2023. The Plan of Arrangement closed on February 26, 2024.

The full particulars of the Plan of Arrangement are set forth in the Company's management information circular dated October 31, 2023, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Notice of Distribution

Under the Plan of Arrangement, on the Payable Date, the Company will distribute 5,874,600 Coniagas Common Shares and 2,937,300 Coniagas Warrants with a two-year term to the Company's shareholders as of the Record Date on a pro rata basis.

Distribution per share: Approximately 0.0194 of a Coniagas Share and 0.0097 of a Coniagas Warrant with a two-year term* Payable Date: March 11, 2024 Record Date: March 6, 2024 Ex-Distribution Date: March 5, 2024

* The dividend per share ratio will be based on the number of issued and outstanding shares on the Record Date and may be adjusted if additional shares are issued prior to the record date.

No fractional Coniagas Shares or Coniagas Warrants will be distributed and any fractional amounts will continue to be held by the Company.

Following this distribution, the Company will continue to hold 17,623,810 Coniagas Shares and 8,811,900 Coniagas Warrants.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 26, 2024.

It is expected that the common shares of Coniagas will be listed for trading on the Exchange on or about March 13, 2024. The Exchange will issue a subsequent bulletin in the coming days confirming the Listing of the common shares of Coniagas.

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

In connection with the Plan of Arrangement, the Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the deemed dispositions of portions of the Company's interest in Coniagas pursuant to three non-brokered private placements whereby Coniagas issued 6,250,000 Coniagas Shares in the aggregate.

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 common shares of Coniagas (each, a "First Financing Share")

1,500,000 common shares of Coniagas (each, a "Second Financing Share")

3,250,000 common shares of Coniagas (each, a "Third Financing Share") Purchase Price: $0.005 per First Financing Share

$0.02 per Second Financing Share

$0.25 per Third Financing Share Warrants: 3,250,000 Coniagas share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 Coniagas Shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee(s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 3,347,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 26, 2023 and February 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0643

GT RESOURCES INC. ("GT")

[formerly PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on January 22, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on March 4, 2024, the common shares of GT Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Palladium One Mining Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining – Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

359,348,928 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GT (new) CUSIP Number: 36254S105 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0644

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated December 29, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Three (3) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening March 4, 2024, the common shares of Prospector Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

21,154,157 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: PPP UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 74359L204 NEW

________________________________________

24/02/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0645

COMET LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CLIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,721,000 common shares and

1,433,297 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per common share and

$0.85 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 70 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation :



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 150,000 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 149,000 flow-through shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,853.50 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on December 18, 2023 and December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

CORPORATION COMÈTE LITHIUM (« CLIC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 29 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 18 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 2 721 000 actions ordinaires et

1 433 297 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,50 $ par action ordinaire

0,85 $ par action accréditive



Nombre de souscripteurs : 70 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :



Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 3 150 000 actions ordinaires Participation total de Groupe Pro: 5 149 000 actions accréditives



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 45 853,50$ S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 18 décembre 2023 et 21 décembre 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0646

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 1, 2024:

Number of Shares: 50,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per common share



Warrants: 50,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 50,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of two (2) years



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

5,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,200 N/A 160,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 27, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0647

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,330,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 8,330,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,330,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 4,025.00 N/A 80,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 27, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0648

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:29 a.m. PST, February 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending clarification of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0649

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 29, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0650

GIYANI METALS CORP. ("EMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 24, 2024:

Number of Shares: 54,835,235 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.117 per share



Warrants: 54,835,235 share purchase warrants to purchase 54,835,235 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.225 for a 60-month period



Number of Placees: 1 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: US$166,950 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 21, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0651

GLOBAL FOOD AND INGREDIENTS LTD. ("PEAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Subscription Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated January 16, 2024, between the Company's subsidiary, Big Sky Milling Inc. (the "Subsidiary"), and a non-arm's length party (the "Buyer"), whereby the Company sold 49.9% of the Subsidiary.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Buyer has agreed to acquire 49.9% of the Subsidiary in exchange for: (i) a cash payment in amount of $3,450,000 for 3,450,000 Class A shares of the Subsidiary; (ii) advance of $5,000,000 principal amount in the form of a secured loan (the "Term Loan"); (iii) $5,000,000 secured revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Loan", and together with the Term Loan the "Subsidiary's Loans"); (iv) a subordinated loan of $500,000 to the Company (the "Loan").

The Subsidiary's Loans will mature in two years and carry an interest rate equal to the Canadian bank Prime rate plus 3.80% per annum, which will be paid in cash monthly. The Subsidiary's Loans will be secured by General Security Agreement issued by the Subsidiary in favour of Buyer and a mortgage over the real property of the Subsidiary registered in favour of the Buyer. The Subsidiary's Loans include a 2.0% commitment fee payable over the term of the loans.

The Loan will mature one (1) year from the date such loan is granted and will accrue interest at a rate of 15% per annum, which will be payable on the date of maturity of the loan. The Loan will be secured by a third ranking General Security Agreement issued by another wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Loan includes a 3.0% commitment fee withheld from the initial disbursement.

In connection with the Subsidiary's Loan, issuance of an aggregate of 3,250,000 bonus warrants is accepted. Each bonus warrant entitles to holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.20 per share for a period of two year.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 16, 2024 and February 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0652

INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 359.50 proportionate voting shares at a price of $19 per proportionate voting share ($0.19 per subordinate voting share) to settle outstanding debt for $6,830.68. Each PV Share is convertible into 100 SV Shares at the option of the holder and upon the terms outlined in the Company's articles.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0653

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.309 per share, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $1,236,398.

Number of creditors: 1 creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 22, 2024.

GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 4 000 000 d'actions ordinaires au prix de 0,309 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 1 236 398 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation d'initiés / Group Pro : Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 22 février 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0654

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $1.00 per share to settle outstanding debt for $2,000,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0655

NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 5, 2024, between the Company and Vior Inc. (TSXV: VIO) (the "Vendor"), in connection with the option to acquire 80% interest in Foothills property (the "Property"), located 100km north of Québec in the province of Québec.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make cash payments totaling $400,000, issue up to 18,863,636 common shares of the Company at a minimum price of $0.055 per share and incur $4,000,000 of exploration expenditures, over a 4-year period following the closing of the Agreement in order to acquire a 80% interest in the Properties.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 7, 2024.

LES MÉTAUX NIOBAY INC. (« NBY »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 5 février 2024, entre la société et Vior Inc. (TSXV: VIO) Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'option d'acquérir un intérêt de 80% dans la propriété Foothills (les « propriété »), localisée 100km au nord de la ville de Québec dans la province du Québec.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra effectuer des paiements en espèces totalisant $400,000, émettre un maximum de 18 863 636 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix minimum de 0,055 $ par action et effectuer des dépenses de 4 000 000 $ en travaux d'exploration, sur une période de 4 ans suivants la clôture de la convention afin d'acquérir un intérêt de 80% dans la propriété.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-fa54d vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 7 février 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0656

Q2 METALS CORP. ("QTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, February 29, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0657

Q2 METALS CORP. ("QTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, February 29, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0658

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 16, 2024, January 22, 2024 and February 06, 2024:

Number of Shares: 26,299,571 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 26,299,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,299,571 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 4,500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $125,297.90 N/A 1,789,970

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.07 for a 24-month period from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 26, 2024 and February 08, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0659

ZONTE METALS INC. ("ZON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, February 29, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0660

ZONTE METALS INC. ("ZON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, February 29, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

