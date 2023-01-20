VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

23/01/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Maran Ventures Ltd. which holds the rights to mining claims located in Nye County in the State of Nevada.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $ N/A 200,000 Common Shares $N/A









For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 9, 2023.

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Jan.20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus, dated October 1, 2021 ("Short Form Base Shelf"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") through a registration statement on Form F-10 relating to the Offering. The Prospectus Supplement dated September 16, 2022 ("Supplement") was filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, and with the United States SEC. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to have been issued by the regulators in the jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of Shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Supplement to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,100,145 USD pursuant to the ATM Distribution from September 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 ("Quarter Ended"), as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during Quarter Ended occurred for gross proceeds of $ 1,100,169 USD.

Agent: Roth Capital Partners, LLC.



Offering: 458,404 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") in aggregate during the Quarter Ended.



Share Price: Varying prices during the Quarter Ended, with an average sale price of $2.40 USD per Share.



Agents' Warrants: None.



Over-allotment Option: None.



Agents' Commission: 2.75% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of $30,254 USD in aggregate for the Quarter Ended.





For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf, Supplement, and the news release dated January 10, 2023, which are available under the Company's SEDAR and EDGAR profiles.

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of mineral rights comprising the Falcon West Lithium Property, which is located approximately 110 km east of Winnipeg, MB.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $ 300,000 200,000 Common Shares $0









For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 12, 2023.

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 14, 2022, December 19, 2022 January 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,531,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 12,531,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,531,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Six Insiders for a total number of 5,100,500 shares and one pro group

participation for a total number of 25,000 shares



Finder's Fee: $4,636.80 cash and 57,960 warrants payable to one finder, finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per share for three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PAYCORE MINERALS INC. ("CORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:36 p.m. PST, Jan.19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PAYCORE MINERALS INC. ("CORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PAYCORE MINERALS INC. ("CORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan.20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PAYCORE MINERALS INC. ("CORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Jan 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SILVER VALLEY METALS CORP. ("SILV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,897,114 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 12,897,114 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,897,114 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 46 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 576,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $62,261.00 N/A 830,147 warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on November 15, 2022, December 29, 2022, January 18, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022 and further amended on January 16, 2023:

Number of Units: 1,027,667 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.75 per Unit



Warrants: 1,027,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,027,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees







Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder's

Warrants Finder's Fee: $20,422.50 N/A 27,230









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $1.00 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEX COMPANY:

AUSCAN RESOURCES INC. ("ACR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 20, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 550,000 shares



Purchase Price: $.24 per share



Warrants: 275,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 275,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.32 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 330,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on January 20, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

