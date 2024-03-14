VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0779

QUETZAL COPPER CORP. ("Q")

[formerly Ankh Capital Inc. ("ANKH.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since May 10, 2022, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 18, 2024, the common shares of Quetzal Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "Q".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated February 28, 2024. As a result, at the opening on Monday, March 18, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length acquisition of Quetzal Copper Limited in consideration of 29,937,782 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share. A finder's fee of 299,378 shares at $0.20 per share was issued to an arm's length finder in connection with the transaction.

1,815,783 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 13,542,290 common shares issued to non-Principals are legended in accordance with a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement release schedule to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the QT. 2,910,000 post-consolidation shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 15, 2023:

Number of Shares 1,200,000 shares (post-consolidation):

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 1,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period

$0.30 in the second year Number of Placees: 27 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement 2 97,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 1 100,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $16,800 N/A 84,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 12, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 28, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Quetzal Copper Corp."

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 18, 2024, the common shares of Quetzal Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Ankh Capital Inc. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated February 28, 2024, which is filed on SEDAR+.

The Company is classified as a "Copper-Zinc Ore Mining" company.

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

39,247,160 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 18,268,073 shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: Q (new) CUSIP Number: 74841F 10 4

Company Contact: Matthew Badiali, CEO & Director Company Address: Suite 1723, 595 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V7X 1J1 Company Phone Number: 1-888-227-6821 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0780

CONIAGAS BATTERY METALS INC. ("COS")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the market open on Monday, March 18, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company. The NAICS number is 212232.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of

which

30,250,010 common shares are issued and

outstanding Escrowed Shares: 22,355,810 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: COS CUSIP Number: 207308107 Sponsoring Member: None

Agent's Warrants: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated February 29, 2024, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Frank Basa Company Address: 550 Burrard St., Suite 2900, Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C0A3, Canada Company Phone Number: 416-625-2342 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0781

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE.H")

[formerly Petroteq Energy Inc. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, March 18, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of March 18, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from PQE to PQE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated January 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-0782

ACE AVIATION HOLDINGS INC. ("ACE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2024

NEX Company

Further to ACE Aviation Holdings Inc. (the "Company") news releases dated December 18, 2023 and February 16, 2024, effective at the close of business on Friday, March 15, 2024, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

The delisting results from the final distribution to shareholders and dissolution of the Company that was approved by the Superior Court of Québec (Commercial Division) on February 16, 2024.

GESTION ACE AVIATION INC. (« ACE.H »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Radiation de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 mars 2024

Émetteur NEX

Suite aux communiqués de presse de Gestion Ace Aviation Inc. (la « société ») datés des 18 décembre 2023 et 16 février 2024, les actions ordinaires de la société seront radiées de la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX, en vigueur à la fermeture des affaires le vendredi 15 mars 2024.

Cette radiation de la cote survient suite à la dernière distribution aux actionnaires et la dissolution de la société qui fut approuvée par la Cour supérieure du Québec (Chambre commerciale) le 16 février 2024.

_______________________________________

24/03/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0783

AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED ("AGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 10, 2023:

Convertible Debenture CAD$ 800,132 (US$590,503) Conversion Price: Convertible into 15,578,942 common shares at CAD$ 0.051 in year one, or 7,789,471 common shares at CAD$ 0.103 in year two. Maturity date: 2 years from issuance Interest rate: 9% per annum Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 15, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0784

COSA RESOURCES CORP. ("COSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 12, 2024:

Charitable Flow-through Units

Number of Shares: 7,704,000 flow-through shares (each, an CFT share) Purchase Price: $0.7140 per CFT share Warrants: 3,852,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,852,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.67 for a two-year period

Non-flow-through Units

Number of Shares: 2,128,000 non-flow-through shares (each, an NFT share) Purchase Price: $0.47 per NFT share Warrants: 1,064,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,064,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.67 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 55 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 120,500 NFT Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 350,141 CFT



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 305,040.80 N/A 490,552

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.67 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 5, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0785

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 14,825,000 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.36 (unchanged) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 28, 2025

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 29,650,000 shares with 14,825,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 04, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0786

RANCHERO GOLD CORP. ("RNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length mineral property option agreement (the "Agreement") between Ranchero Gold Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Pinchi Lake Nickel Project, consisting of six mineral claims located near Prince George in central British Columbia (the "Property").

In order to exercise its option, the Company must compensate the Optionor by: (i) issuing 835,000 common shares; (ii) paying an aggregate of $5,025,000 in cash over a three (3) year period; and (iii) incurring an aggregate of $1,200,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by November 30, 2026.

Additionally, on exercise of the option, the Optionor will retain a 1% net smelter returns ("NSR") on the Property. Further, the Company will also assume an existing 2.0% NSR held by a third party in respect of the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 21, 2023, February 26, 2024 and March 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0787

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") (RECO.WT.A)

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:35 a.m. PST, March 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0788

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") (RECO.WT.A)

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, March 14, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0789

WALKER RIVER RESOURCES CORP. ("WRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 13, 2024:

Number of Shares: 2,780,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Purchase Price: $0.18 per Unit. Warrants: 2,780,000 Warrants to purchase 2,780,000 Shares. Warrant Price: $0.25 exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Number of Placees: 14 Placees. Insider / Pro Group

Participation: None.

The Company issued a news releases on March 13, 2024 to confirm the closing of the Private Placement.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-0790

ACE AVIATION HOLDINGS INC. ("ACE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, March 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]