VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("GENE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening October 15, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire October 19, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business October 19, 2020.

TRADE DATES

October 15, 2020 - TO SETTLE – October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020 - TO SETTLE – October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020 - TO SETTLE – October 19, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("CBS")

[formerly Bard Ventures Ltd. ("CBS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated September 23, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 14, 2020, the common shares of will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Bard Ventures Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Precious Metals Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

11,014,842 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: CBS (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 790014104 (new)

________________________________________

HYDUKE ENERGY SERVICES INC. ("HYD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 7, 2020 effective at the close of business on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the common shares of Hyduke Energy Services Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

NEX COMPANY:

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")

[formerly Woden Venture Capital Corporation ("WOD.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

NEX Company

Qualifying Transaction:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Woden Venture Capital Corporation (the "Company") described in its Information Circular dated May 29, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of FlipNpik Technologies Inc. (formerly Geekco Technologies Inc.) in consideration of 28,625,000 common shares of the resulting issuer at a deemed price of $0.40 per share ($11,450,000).

A total of 19,050,000 common shares issued pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction are escrowed, pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement.

The Company is classified as a "Computer systems design and related services (except video game design and development) " issuer (NAICS Number: 541514).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated May 29, 2020, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated January 23, 2020, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange:

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Montreal.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 5,062,500 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per common share



Warrants: 2,531,249 warrants to purchase 2,531,249 common shares



Warrant exercise price: $0.60 during a period of 12 months from the closing date



Number of Placees: 51 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Shares Sylvain Aird Y 1,250

The Company has confirmed that the closing of the Private Placement pursuant to news releases dated October 9, 2020.

Name Change and Consolidation:

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on July 27, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from Woden Venture Capital Corporation to Geekco Technologies Corporation.

Effective at the opening of business on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, the common shares of Geekco Technologies Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Woden Venture Capital Corporation will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and

Post-Transactional Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

35,987,500 common shares will be issued and outstanding.







Escrow: 19,475,000 common shares, of which 1,947,500 common shares are

released at the date of this bulletin







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal, Toronto and Calgary







Trading Symbol: GKO (NEW)





CUSIP Number: 36847L104 (NEW)

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Mr. Henri Harland, Director and Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 300-2250 St-Martin East, Laval, Québec, H7E 5A4 Company Phone Number: 1-514 246-9734 Company Fax Number: Nil Company e-mail address: [email protected] Company website address: https://www.flipnpik-na.com

CORPORATION GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES (« GKO »)

[antérieurement Corporation de capital de risque Woden (« WOD.H »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Opération admissible – complétée/Changement de symbole, Reprise de la négociation, Migration de NEX à Bourse de Croissance TSX, Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Changement de dénomination sociale et regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 9 octobre 2020

Société NEX

Opération admissible :

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt des documents relativement l'opération admissible de Corporation de capital de risque Woden (la « société ») décrite dans sa circulaire de sollicitation de procurations datée du 29 mai 2020. Par conséquent, à l'ouverture des marchés, mercredi le 14 octobre 2020, la société ne sera plus considérée comme une société de capital de démarrage.

L'opération admissible consiste en l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de FlipNpik Technologies Inc. (antérieurement Geekco Technologies Inc.) pour une considération de 28 625 000 actions ordinaires de l'émetteur résultant au prix réputé de 0,40 $ par action (11 450 000 $).

Un total de 19 050 000 actions ordinaires émises dans le cadre de l'opération admissible sont entiercées en vertu d'une convention de titres de valeurs du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX.

La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Conception de systèmes informatiques et services connexes (sauf la conception et le développement de jeux vidéo) » (numéro de SCIAN : 541514).

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez vous référer à la circulaire de sollicitation de procurations datée du 29 mai 2020, qui est disponible sur SEDAR.

Reprise de la négociation :

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 23 janvier 2020, la négociation des titres de l'émetteur résultant sera reprise à l'ouverture des marchés, mercredi le 14 octobre 2020.

Migration de NEX à Bourse de croissanceTSX:

La société a satisfait les exigences afin d'être inscrite comme une société de groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX. Par conséquent, en vigueur à l'ouverture des marchés, mercredi le 14 octobre 2020, l'inscription des actions ordinaires de la société sera transférée de NEX à Bourse de croissance TSX, le groupe de la classification de la société sera changé de NEX à groupe 2 et le bureau de correspondance sera changé de NEX à Montréal.

Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions : 5 062 500 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,40 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 531 249 de bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à

2 531 249 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,60 $ pendant une période de 12 mois suivant la date de clôture



Nombre de souscripteurs : 51 souscripteurs



Participation Initié / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y /

Groupe Pro = P Nombre d'actions Sylvain Aird Y 1 250

La société a confirmé la clôture de l'opération admissible et du placement privé via un communiqué de presse daté du 9 octobre, 2020.

Changement de dénomination sociale et regroupement :

En vertu d'une résolution spéciale des actionnaires adoptée le 27 juillet 2020, la société a regroupé son capital social sur la base de 4 anciennes actions pour 1 nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société a été changée de Corporation de capital de risque Woden à Corporation Geekco Technologies.

Les actions ordinaires de Corporation Geekco Technologies seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des marchés, mercredi le 14 octobre 2020, et les actions Corporation de capital de risque Woden seront retirées de la cote.

Capitalisation

post-regroupement

et post-opération : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont

35 987 500 actions ordinaires seront émises et en circulation



Actions entiercées : 19 475 000 actions ordinaires, dont 1 947 500 actions ordinaires

sont libérées à la date de ce bulletin



Agent des transferts : Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc. – Montréal, Toronto et Calgary





Symbole au téléscripteur : GKO (NOUVEAU)





Numéro de CUSIP : 36847L104 (NOUVEAU)

La Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée que les opérations précitées ont été complétées.

Contact de la société : M. Henri Harland, Administrateur et Chef de la direction Adresse de la société : 300-2250 St-Martin Est, Laval, Québec, H7E 5A4 Téléphone de la société : 1-514 246-9734 Télécopieur de la société : Aucun Adresse de courriel de la société : [email protected] Adresse du site web de la société : https://www.flipnpik-na.com

___________________________________

20/10/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 379,747 bonus shares with a deemed price of $0.079 per share to the following insider in consideration of a loan in the principal amount of $150,000.00. The loan bears interest at 8% per annum with a one-year maturity date.



Shares Warrants





Panopus PLC (Phillip Thomas) 379,747 shares Nil

________________________________________

ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS LTD. ("AEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,165,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2020 (4,748,750 warrants), December 3, 2020

(416,250 warrants) New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2020 (4,748,750 warrants), December 3, 2021

(416,250 warrants) Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60 per share

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,330,000 shares with 5,165,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 7, 2018.

________________________________________

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated September 22, 2020 between Tusk Exploration Ltd. ("Tusk"), SanJavier De Cobre, S.S. DE C.V. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tusk), Estrella De Cobre, S.A. DE C.V. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Company whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in and to 12 mining concessions (San Javier Project) located in Sonora, Mexico. The aggregate consideration is $500,000 and 13,000,000 common shares payable in tranches over a seven-year period.

Three of the twelve mining concession are currently lapsed. If the mining concessions are not reinstated before the third year, the option payments in the first two years will be reduced by 35% and the payment will be deferred. If the concessions are not reinstated by the third anniversary, the deferred payment will be cancelled.

The Company shall pay to the Optionor, upon commencement of commercial production, a net smelter returns royalty on further production of copper from the property based on a sliding scale of copper prices. The Company will be entitled to a right of first refusal to acquire the royalty subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 09, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 08, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 7,500,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.275 per flow through share



Warrants: 3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee:

Alec Rowlands 200,000 shares

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CORNISH METALS INC. ("CUSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the Company's early warrant exercise incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") and the amendment in the terms of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 23,525,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: February 3, 2023 Amended Exercise Provision: The holders of these warrants that exercised warrants during

an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") will be

entitled to receive one additional warrant issuable upon the

exercise of the warrant at the original exercise price of $0.07

per share. The incentive warrant is exercisable into one

additional common share at $0.10 per share for a twoyear

period. The Early Exercise Period will expire on October 30,

2020.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 47,050,000 shares with 23,525,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 10, 2020. Any warrant not exercised under the amended terms will continue to be exercisable for common shares under the original warrant terms.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 1, 2020.

________________________________________

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP. ("GGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 7, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

New Expiry Date of Warrants: 5 years from the date of issuance

________________________________________

HYBRID MINERALS INC. ("HZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 60,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 193 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Glen Indra Y 150,000 Glen MacDonald Y 120,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 8,290,000 [13 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $235,600 cash and 4,712,000 Broker Warrants.

Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at

price of $0.05 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 5, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods.

________________________________________

ISRAEL CAPITAL CANADA CORP. ("IL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:41 a.m. PST, Oct. 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LETHO RESOURCES CORP. ("LET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 625,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for an eighteen month period



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 6, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MEDIAVALET INC. ("MVP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:15 p.m. PST, Oct. 08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MEDIAVALET INC. ("MVP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 09, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated June 23, 2020, as amended on August 07, 2020 (collectively "the "Agreements"), between an arms-length party (the "Vendor") and Nobel REIT Limited Partnership, by its general partner Nobel REIT GP Inc. - a subsidiary limited partnership ("Nobel") controlled by Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust"), whereby the Trust will acquire a single-tenant industrial property located in Rocky View County, Alberta.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate CDN$13,750,000 purchase price will be satisfied via cash consideration of CDN$8,250,000 and issuance of 2,750,000 class B LP units of Nobel, at a deemed value of CDN$2.00 per unit.

For more information, refer to the Trust's news release dated August 24, 2020.

________________________________________

OREFINDERS RESOURCES INC. ("ORX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private and Non Brokered Placement announced August 31, 2020 and September 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 23,000,000 common shares

15,000,000 flow-through shares

10,000,000 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share

$0.12 per flow-through share

$0.14 per charity flow-through share



Warrants: 24,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period (11,500,000 warrants)

$0.18 for a two year period (12,500,000 warrants)



Number of Placees: 47 placees



Agent's Fee: $358,372 in cash and 3,099,600 broker warrants payable to Echelon Wealth

Partners Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at

$0.10 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

POWER GROUP PROJECTS CORP. ("PGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOLIDUSGOLD INC. ("SDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 28, 2020 and October 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,667,109 shares







Purchase Price: $0.09 per share







Warrants: 6,667,109 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,667,109 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 14 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse Y 555,555 MA2 Capital Inc. (Sorin Posescu) Y 1,183,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,550,000 [6 placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $5,557.50



PI Financial Corp. receives $7,020



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on October 8, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED ("SML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

SX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,524,872 shares at a deemed price of $0.09375 per share to settle outstanding debt for $705,456.75.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









CC Mining Limited Y $498,363.00 $0.09375 5,315,872 (Marwan Salloum)







Samer Khalaf Y $43,031.25 $0.09375 459,000 Terry Tucker Y $164,062.50 $0.09375 1,750,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,263,000 non-flow through shares

1,631,600 flow through shares

2,479,400 charity flow through shares



Purchase Price: $1.70 per non-flow through share

$1.90 per flow through share

$2.42 per charity flow through share



Warrants: 1,131,500 share purchase warrants attached to non-flow through shares to purchase 1,131,500 shares

1,239,700 share purchase warrants attached to charity flow through shares to purchase 1,239,700 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 49 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 93,700 ft [4 placees] 171,378 cft







Agent's Fee: Eight Capital receives $661,726.32 and 316,590 non-transferable warrants,

each exercisable for one share at a price of $1.70 per share for two years.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. receives $73,525.15 and 35,176 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $1.70 per share for two

years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 2, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Carried Interest Joint Venture Agreement dated August 31, 2020 between Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company"), 2773728 Ontario Inc. (the Company's wholly owned subsidiary) and Rupert Resources Ltd., pursuant to which the Company may obtain an 80% interest in one lease containing 16 minerals claims encompassing 258 hectares in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario known as the Gold Centre Property. In consideration, the Company will make payments totaling $400,000 and issue a total of 400,000 shares in stages, as follows:



SHARES EXPLORATION WORK Upon approval 500,000 nil Year 1 500,000 $2,000,000 Year 2 500,000 $2,000,000 Year 3 500,000 $2,000,000 Year 4 nil $2,000,000 Year 5 nil $2,000,000 Each year thereafter nil $500,000

The acquisition is subject to an underlying 1.5% net smelter return royalty.

________________________________________

TRIUS INVESTMENTS INC. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated September 8, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between the Company's subsidiary and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire indirectly a mineral license for the Gander West exploration property in Newfoundland (the "Property"), along with all related permits and technical data (collectively, the "Purchased Assets").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to pay an aggregate of $25,000 in cash and issue 2,000,000 common shares for the Purchased Assets. The Vendors have also retained a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty from any future mineral production at the Property.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 9, 2020.

________________________________________

VOLEO TRADING SYSTEMS INC. ("TRAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:42 a.m. PST, Oct 09, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOLEO TRADING SYSTEMS INC. ("TRAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Oct. 09, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WATER WAYS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WWT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 15, 2019, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Public Offering:





# of Warrants Re-priced: 5,636,250



Expiry Date of Warrants: March 6, 2021



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.075

or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days,

exercise period of Warrants will be reduced to thirty

(30) days.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.06



Private Placement:





# of Warrants Re-priced: 582,891



Expiry Date of Warrants: March 6, 2021



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.075

or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days,

exercise period of Warrants will be reduced to thirty

(30) days.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.06



Private Placement:





# of Warrants Re-priced: 5,000,000



Expiry Date of Warrants: March 6, 2021



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.075

or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days,

exercise period of Warrants will be reduced to thirty

(30) days.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.06

These warrants were issued pursuant to a public offering of 11,272,500 common shares with 5,636,250 share purchase warrants attached, a private placement of 1,165,782 shares with 582,891 share purchase warrants attached and 10,000,000 shares and 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 15, 2019.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 16, 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

NOBELIUM TECH CORP. ("NBL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 9, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct.08, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

