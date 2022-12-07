VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARMOR MINERALS INC. ("A.H")

[Formerly Armor Minerals Inc. ("A")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, December 9, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of December 9, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from A to A.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ("REKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:



Dividend per Share: $0.25

Payable Date: January 13, 2023

Record Date: December 15, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 14, 2022

_____________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542

Payable Date: December 29, 2022

Record Date: December 15, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 14, 2022

________________________________________

22/12/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of certain residual interests in the Company's Red Dawn 1 development partnership ("Red Dawn") owned by certain limited partners ("Vendors").

Pursuant to the terms of the contribution and exchange agreements between HB2 Origination LLC ("HB2"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Vendors, the Company will issue 617,103 Class B non-voting units of HB2 ("HB2 Units") at a deemed price of US$5.16 per HB2 Unit as total consideration for their residual interests in Red Dawn. The HB2 Units are exchangeable on a one for one basis for subordinate voting shares of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 10, 2022 and December 1, 2022.

________________________________________

ALTIMA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 3,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,900,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,200.00 N/A 144,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 to December 2, 2023.

The Company issued a news release on December 2, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,754,546 Quebec flow-through shares and 5,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per Quebec flow-through share and $0.10 per flow-through share



Warrants: 7,377,273 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,377,273 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $119,110 N/A 1,114,636

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.11 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 1, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,422,221 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 5,422,221 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,422,221 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees

# of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2 1,611,111

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 7, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EMERGENT METALS CORP. ("EMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 26, 2022, September 2, 2022, September 28, 2022, and October 21, 2022.

Number of Shares: 4,565,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 4,565,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,565,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.26 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 31 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $35,700 N/A 178,500 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.26 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FAB-FORM INDUSTRIES LTD. ("FBF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 90,471 shares at a deemed price of $1.36/share to settle outstanding debt for $123,042.27.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 4 $53,462.73 $1.36 39,311

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2022:

Number of Shares: 24,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 2, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GOLDEN TAG RESOURCES LTD. ("GOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, Dec.7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, Dec. 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LUMIERA HEALTH INC. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 15, 2022, among the Company and arm's length sellers, pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Lonmin Canada Inc. ("Loncan"), including the Denison Project and the past producing Crean Hill Ni-Ci-PGE mine, located within the Sudbury Basin mining district.

Pursuant to the Agreement, to acquire Loncan, the Company is required to pay a purchase price of $16,000,000 to the sellers, comprised of a closing payment of $13,000,000 in cash and a deferred payment of $3,000,000 (payable in cash or common shares at the Company's option), payable on or before the 12-month anniversary of the closing date.

In connection with the closing of the acquisition, an advisory fee is payable to Desjardins Capital Markets in the form of a cash payment of $100,000 plus 314,564 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.3179 per share.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 16, 2022, September 7, 2022, September 21, 2022, November 2, 2022 and November 7, 2022.

___________________________________

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,010,770 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant").





4,100,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.065 per FT Unit and $0.05 per Unit.



Warrants: 2,505,385 FT Warrants to purchase 2,505,385 common shares.





4,100,000 Warrants to purchase 4,100,000 common shares.



Warrant Price: FT Warrants exercisable at $0.125 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.





Warrants exercisable at $0.10 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,000,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $19,642.00 N/A 350,754

The Company issued a news release on November 29, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC. ("PAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement on September 19, 2022, and October 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,172,666 Non-flow through ("NFT") units



Purchase Price: $0.03 per NFT unit



Warrants: 12,172,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,172,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Insider Involvement [5 Placee] Y 880,000 Shares

Finder's Fee: Cash payment of $3,600 and 120,000 Finder's Warrants exercisable at $0.05 for 24 months to Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Cash payment of $7,200 and 240,000 Finder's Warrants exercisable at $0.05 for 24 months to Research Capital Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 23, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]