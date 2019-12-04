VANCOUVER, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Series A Share: $0.29375 Payable Date: December 31, 2019 Record Date: December 20, 2019 Ex-Dividend Date: December 19, 2019

KLINIK HEALTH VENTURES CORP. ("KHV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated November 22, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia Securities Commissions and the Autorité des marchés financiers, effective November 26, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $3,000,000 (15,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Friday, December 6, 2019, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

19,347,500 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 4,347,500 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: KHV.P CUSIP Number: 49864N101 Agent: Bloom Burton Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 1,500,000 non-transferable options. One option to purchase one share at $0.20 per share for up to 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 22, 2019.

Company Contact: N. Nicole Rusaw, Chief Financial Officer Company Address: 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 5300

Toronto, Ontario M5K 1E6 Company Phone Number: 647 963-9319 Company Email Address: nnrusaw@gmail.com

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units: US$0.28125 Payable Date: January 31, 2020 Record Date: December 31, 2019 Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2019

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 26, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 3,500,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee:

GLORES CAPITAL INC. $24,500.00 cash; 245,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: NFT Finders warrants can be exercised for 1 common share at $0.10 for 1 year from closing.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 885,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 885,000 common shares pursuant to a $4,500,000 financing under the Company's credit facility. These warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.45 per share for a period of 12 months.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company issued a news release dated November 29, 2019, in connection with that transaction.

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. (« CUDA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 1 de TSX croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission de 885 000 bons de souscription non transférables permettant de souscrire à 885 000 actions ordinaires, en vertu d'un financement de 4 500 000 $ dans le cadre d'une facilité de crédit de la société. Ces bons de souscription peuvent être exercés au prix de 0,45 $ l'action pendant une période de 12 mois.

Participation initié / Groupe Pro : Aucun

La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 29 novembre 2019 relativement à cette transaction.

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 25, 2019 and November 8, 2019:

Number of Trust Units: 937,499 trust units



Purchase Price: $6.40 per unit



Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Stanley Goldfarb Y 50,000 Geoffrey Bledin Y 64,067 Howard Smuschkowitz Y 64,067





Finder's Fee: $65,996 payable to DigiMax Capital Corporation.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated November 21, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GAIA METALS CORP. ("GMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,888,571 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 5,888,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,888,571 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.09



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 32 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Darren Smith Y 130,000 Duster Capital Corp. Y 200,000 (Dusan Berka)



Dusan Berka Y 30,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 150,000

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $1,960.00 cash PI Financial Corp. $5,880.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 1, 2019, between Infinite Lithium Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company may acquire an undivided 100% interest in certain mineral claims (the "Eastern Vision Property"), located in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $72,000 and issue 800,000 common shares to the Vendor over a three-year period to earn a full interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 1.5% NSR, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2019.

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated March 26, 2013, January 12, 2016, July 12, 2016, October 19, 2017, July 4, 2018, February 20, 2019, October 7, 2019 and November 6, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture US$15,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: CDN$0.34 per share until maturity



Maturity Date: Extended from November 30, 2019 to December 31, 2019



Interest Rate: 8% per annum

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 26, 2013, and accepted on a replacement basis on February 20, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 2, 2019.

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated October 11, 2019 between Silver One Resources (USA) Inc and Silver One Resources Inc. (the Company) and Frank Lipowski (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in three patented claims (14.6 acres) located within the Company's Candelaria Project located in Mineral County, Nevada. Consideration is US$75,000 and 26,050 common shares. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase the entire NSR for US$50,000 and US$5,000 in common shares of the Company.

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 18, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 4,038,380 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per flow through share



Warrants: 2,019,190 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,019,190 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 7,313,499 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per non flow through share



Warrants: 7,313,499 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,313,499 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 43 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Richard Kusmirski Y 65,000 Tri Ventures Capital Corp. Y 500,000 (Jordan Trimble)



James Pettit Y 30,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 100,000

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $2,100.00 cash; 14,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $6,600.00 cash Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. $21,000.02 cash; 116,667 warrants GloRes Capital Inc. $7,000.56 cash; 38,892 warrants Red Cloud Securities $14,000.01 cash; 77,778 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $525.00 cash; 3,500 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Valid for 3 years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 550,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $110,000:

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP /

ProGroup = P # of shares Trivamen Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean and Kent Farrell) NP 175,000 Brian Ramjattan NP 12,500 THLA Services Ltd. (Michael Anaka) NP 300,000 Aconi Financial Corp Ltd. (Glenn Jessome) NP 62,500

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated May 1, 2019 and December 3, 2019.

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 171,429 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.75 per common share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Rory Olson Y 20,309

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated November 18, 2019.

VOTI DÉTECTION INC. («VOTI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 4 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions : 171 429 actions ordinaires



Prix : 1,75 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs : 3 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Rory Oslon Y 20 309

Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 novembre 2019.

