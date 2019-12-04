TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Dec 04, 2019, 19:58 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
|
Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Series A Share:
|
$0.29375
|
Payable Date:
|
December 31, 2019
|
Record Date:
|
December 20, 2019
|
Ex-Dividend Date:
|
December 19, 2019
________________________________________
KLINIK HEALTH VENTURES CORP. ("KHV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated November 22, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia Securities Commissions and the Autorité des marchés financiers, effective November 26, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $3,000,000 (15,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the opening Friday, December 6, 2019, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Ontario
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
19,347,500
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
4,347,500
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
KHV.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
49864N101
|
Agent:
|
Bloom Burton Securities Inc.
|
Agent's Options:
|
1,500,000 non-transferable options. One option to purchase one share at $0.20 per share for up to 24 months.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 22, 2019.
|
Company Contact:
|
N. Nicole Rusaw, Chief Financial Officer
|
Company Address:
|
66 Wellington Street West, Suite 5300
|
Toronto, Ontario M5K 1E6
|
Company Phone Number:
|
647 963-9319
|
Company Email Address:
|
nnrusaw@gmail.com
________________________________________
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
|
Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units:
|
US$0.28125
|
Payable Date:
|
January 31, 2020
|
Record Date:
|
December 31, 2019
|
Ex-dividend Date:
|
December 30, 2019
________________________________________
19/12/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 26, 2019:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
3,500,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per flow through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
GLORES CAPITAL INC.
|
$24,500.00 cash; 245,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.10
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
NFT Finders warrants can be exercised for 1 common share at $0.10 for 1 year from closing.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 885,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 885,000 common shares pursuant to a $4,500,000 financing under the Company's credit facility. These warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.45 per share for a period of 12 months.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Nil
The Company issued a news release dated November 29, 2019, in connection with that transaction.
CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. (« CUDA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 décembre 2019
Société du groupe 1 de TSX croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission de 885 000 bons de souscription non transférables permettant de souscrire à 885 000 actions ordinaires, en vertu d'un financement de 4 500 000 $ dans le cadre d'une facilité de crédit de la société. Ces bons de souscription peuvent être exercés au prix de 0,45 $ l'action pendant une période de 12 mois.
|
Participation initié / Groupe Pro :
|
Aucun
La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 29 novembre 2019 relativement à cette transaction.
__________________________________________
FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 25, 2019 and November 8, 2019:
|
Number of Trust Units:
|
937,499 trust units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$6.40 per unit
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
Stanley Goldfarb
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Geoffrey Bledin
|
Y
|
64,067
|
Howard Smuschkowitz
|
Y
|
64,067
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$65,996 payable to DigiMax Capital Corporation.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated November 21, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GAIA METALS CORP. ("GMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 18, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,888,571 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,888,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,888,571 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.09
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
32 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y
|
# of Shares
|
Darren Smith
|
Y
|
130,000
|
Duster Capital Corp.
|
Y
|
200,000
|
(Dusan Berka)
|
Dusan Berka
|
Y
|
30,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
150,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$1,960.00 cash
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$5,880.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("ILI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 1, 2019, between Infinite Lithium Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company may acquire an undivided 100% interest in certain mineral claims (the "Eastern Vision Property"), located in the Red Lake district of Ontario.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payments of $72,000 and issue 800,000 common shares to the Vendor over a three-year period to earn a full interest in the Property.
The Vendor will retain a 1.5% NSR, 50% of which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2019.
________________________________________
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated March 26, 2013, January 12, 2016, July 12, 2016, October 19, 2017, July 4, 2018, February 20, 2019, October 7, 2019 and November 6, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
US$15,000,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
CDN$0.34 per share until maturity
|
Maturity Date:
|
Extended from November 30, 2019 to December 31, 2019
|
Interest Rate:
|
8% per annum
The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 26, 2013, and accepted on a replacement basis on February 20, 2019.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 2, 2019.
_______________________________________
SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated October 11, 2019 between Silver One Resources (USA) Inc and Silver One Resources Inc. (the Company) and Frank Lipowski (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in three patented claims (14.6 acres) located within the Company's Candelaria Project located in Mineral County, Nevada. Consideration is US$75,000 and 26,050 common shares. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase the entire NSR for US$50,000 and US$5,000 in common shares of the Company.
________________________________________
SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 18, 2019:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
4,038,380 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.18 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,019,190 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,019,190 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.22
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
7,313,499 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per non flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
7,313,499 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,313,499 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.22
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
43 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y
|
# of Shares
|
Richard Kusmirski
|
Y
|
65,000
|
Tri Ventures Capital Corp.
|
Y
|
500,000
|
(Jordan Trimble)
|
James Pettit
|
Y
|
30,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
100,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$2,100.00 cash; 14,000 warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$6,600.00 cash
|
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.
|
$21,000.02 cash; 116,667 warrants
|
GloRes Capital Inc.
|
$7,000.56 cash; 38,892 warrants
|
Red Cloud Securities
|
$14,000.01 cash; 77,778 warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$525.00 cash; 3,500 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.22
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Valid for 3 years.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 550,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $110,000:
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Non Arm's Length Party = NP /
|
# of shares
|
Trivamen Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean and Kent Farrell)
|
NP
|
175,000
|
Brian Ramjattan
|
NP
|
12,500
|
THLA Services Ltd. (Michael Anaka)
|
NP
|
300,000
|
Aconi Financial Corp Ltd. (Glenn Jessome)
|
NP
|
62,500
For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated May 1, 2019 and December 3, 2019.
________________________________________
VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: December 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
171,429 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.75 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Rory Olson
|
Y
|
20,309
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated November 18, 2019.
VOTI DÉTECTION INC. («VOTI»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 4 décembre 2019
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
171 429 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
1,75 $ par action ordinaire
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
3 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Rory Oslon
|
Y
|
20 309
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
Aucun.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 novembre 2019.
________________________________________
