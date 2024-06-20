TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jun 20, 2024, 23:42 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1881
ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, June 28, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire June 28, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business June 28, 2024.
TRADE DATES
June 28, 2024 - TO SETTLE – June 28, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1882
BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Non-Voting Share: $0.20
Payable Date: July 31, 2024
Record Date: June 28, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1883
VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Plan of Arrangement:
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of Vizsla Silver Corp. (the "Company") on June 17, 2024, the Company will be arranged under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (B.C.) pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated March 27, 2024 between the Company and Vizsla Royalties Corp. ("Spinco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the plan of arrangement set out there in (the "Plan of Arrangement"). Court approval of the Plan of Arrangement was obtained on June 19, 2024. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that all conditions precedent to completion of the Plan of Arrangement have been satisfied and that the Plan of Arrangement is expected to be effected at 12:01 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Monday June 24, 2024 (the "Effective Date"). On the Effective Date, each existing common share of the Company will be exchanged for (i) one new common share of the Company (CUSIP number below); (ii) one-third of one common share of Spinco; and (iii) one-third of one common share warrant of Spinco. Shareholders should refer to the Company's information circular dated May 17, 2024 for instructions on how to submit the letter of transmittal and any other required documents for the purpose of receiving the new common shares of the Company and the common shares of Spinco.
For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated May 17, 2024 and news releases dated May 22, 2024, June 5, 2024, June 11, 2024, June 17, 2024, and June 19, 2024, which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.
Substitutional Listing:
In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the Company shareholders who previously held one common share of the Company (the "Old Shares"), have exchanged their Old Shares for a newly created class of shares of the Company (the "New Shares"), on a one-for-one basis.
Accordingly, the New Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening Monday, June 24, 2024.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
237,511,672 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
VZLA (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
92859G608 (NEW)
Delist:
In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business Friday, June 21, 2024 the Old Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. will be delisted.
_______________________________________
24/06/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1884
EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,887,600 shares and 2,887,600 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $678,586.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$678,586
|
$0.235
|
2,887,600
|
Warrants:
|
2,887,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,887,600 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share until October 30, 2025
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1885
ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation regarding the amendment of the arm's length acquisition of the Tam property located in the Cariboo region of British Columbia's southern interior. The Company will replace the 3rd and 4th anniversary payments and extend the option term from 48 months to 60 months as follows:
|
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
3rd-anniversary payment
|
N/A
|
100,000 Common Shares
|
N/A
|
4th-anniversary payment
|
N/A
|
200,000 Common Shares
|
N/A
|
5th-anniversary payment
|
$25,000
|
400,000 Common Shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 19, 2020, January 23, 2024 and June 18, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1886
FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL CORP. ("FAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:56 a.m. PST, June 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1887
FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL CORP. ("FAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, June 20, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1888
GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION ("GSP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated June 6, 2023 and October 22, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$2,000,000 principal amount outstanding
|
Original Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 5,882,353 common shares at $0.34 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.
|
Original Maturity Date:
|
June 30, 2023 (Extended to June 30, 2024)
|
Amended Maturity Date:
|
June 30, 2025
|
Interest Rate:
|
5% per annum
This debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 22, 2021. All other details of the convertible debentures remain unchanged from the original convertible debenture.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2024, and the Exchange bulletins dated June 6, 2023 and October 22, 2021.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1889
GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,683,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per share to settle outstanding debt for $805,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1890
KORYX COPPER INC.("KRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 22, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,665,759 Shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per share
|
Number of Placee:
|
47 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/a
7
|
N/a
1,041,697
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 17, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1891
NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$746,500
|
Offering:
|
14,930,000 Listed Shares with 14,930,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per warrant for a 3-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
25,000
|
Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (Lead Agent)
|
N/A
|
721,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 2-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated February 29, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1892
NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
$2,455,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 8,465,517 Listed Shares with 4,232,758 warrants attached
|
Conversion Price:
|
$0.29 per Listed Share
|
Maturity date:
|
3 years
|
Interest rate:
|
12.5% per annum
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.50 per warrant for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 22, 2024 and May 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1893
SILVER WOLF EXPLORATION LTD. ("SWLF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,365,000 at a deemed price of $0.20 shares to settle outstanding debt for $673,000.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
2
|
$673,000
|
$0.20
|
3,365,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1894
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 576,923 shares at a deemed price of $0.13 per share to settle outstanding debt for $75,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1895
Stakeholder Gold Corp. ("SRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,700,000
|
Offering:
|
1,700,000 Listed Shares with 850,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.00 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$1.50 per warrant for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 05, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1896
TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. ("TTG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$349,000
|
Offering:
|
6,980,000 Listed Shares with 6,980,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.15 per warrant for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 24, 2024 and June 18, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1897
XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation Property Purchase Agreement dated June 5, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in 86 mineral claims comprising the Surge North property. As consideration for the acquisition, the Company has paid to the Vendor 1,500,000 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares") and $75,000 cash. The Vendor has retained a 2% net smelter royalty return on the property, half of which can be purchased by the Company at any time for $750,000 cash.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
Finders' Fees: None
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 6, 2024, and June 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article