BULLETIN V2024-1881

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, June 28, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire June 28, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business June 28, 2024.

TRADE DATES

June 28, 2024 - TO SETTLE – June 28, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

BULLETIN V2024-1882

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Non-Voting Share: $0.20

Payable Date: July 31, 2024

Record Date: June 28, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-1883

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of Vizsla Silver Corp. (the "Company") on June 17, 2024, the Company will be arranged under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (B.C.) pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated March 27, 2024 between the Company and Vizsla Royalties Corp. ("Spinco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the plan of arrangement set out there in (the "Plan of Arrangement"). Court approval of the Plan of Arrangement was obtained on June 19, 2024. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that all conditions precedent to completion of the Plan of Arrangement have been satisfied and that the Plan of Arrangement is expected to be effected at 12:01 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Monday June 24, 2024 (the "Effective Date"). On the Effective Date, each existing common share of the Company will be exchanged for (i) one new common share of the Company (CUSIP number below); (ii) one-third of one common share of Spinco; and (iii) one-third of one common share warrant of Spinco. Shareholders should refer to the Company's information circular dated May 17, 2024 for instructions on how to submit the letter of transmittal and any other required documents for the purpose of receiving the new common shares of the Company and the common shares of Spinco.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated May 17, 2024 and news releases dated May 22, 2024, June 5, 2024, June 11, 2024, June 17, 2024, and June 19, 2024, which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the Company shareholders who previously held one common share of the Company (the "Old Shares"), have exchanged their Old Shares for a newly created class of shares of the Company (the "New Shares"), on a one-for-one basis.

Accordingly, the New Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening Monday, June 24, 2024.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

237,511,672 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VZLA (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 92859G608 (NEW)

Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business Friday, June 21, 2024 the Old Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. will be delisted.

24/06/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN V2024-1884

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,887,600 shares and 2,887,600 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $678,586.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $678,586 $0.235 2,887,600











Warrants: 2,887,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,887,600 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 per Listed Share until October 30, 2025

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 12, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1885

ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation regarding the amendment of the arm's length acquisition of the Tam property located in the Cariboo region of British Columbia's southern interior. The Company will replace the 3rd and 4th anniversary payments and extend the option term from 48 months to 60 months as follows:

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES

(S) 3rd-anniversary payment

(February 12, 2023) N/A 100,000 Common Shares N/A 4th-anniversary payment

(February 12, 2024) N/A 200,000 Common Shares N/A 5th-anniversary payment

(February 12, 2025) $25,000 400,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 19, 2020, January 23, 2024 and June 18, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1886

FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL CORP. ("FAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:56 a.m. PST, June 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1887

FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL CORP. ("FAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, June 20, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1888

GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION ("GSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated June 6, 2023 and October 22, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture: $2,000,000 principal amount outstanding



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into 5,882,353 common shares at $0.34 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Original Maturity Date: June 30, 2023 (Extended to June 30, 2024)



Amended Maturity Date: June 30, 2025



Interest Rate: 5% per annum

This debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement that was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 22, 2021. All other details of the convertible debentures remain unchanged from the original convertible debenture.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2024, and the Exchange bulletins dated June 6, 2023 and October 22, 2021.

BULLETIN V2024-1889

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,683,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per share to settle outstanding debt for $805,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2024-1890

KORYX COPPER INC.("KRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 16,665,759 Shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Number of Placee: 47 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: N/a 7 N/a 1,041,697









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 17, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-1891

NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement











Gross Proceeds: $746,500











Offering: 14,930,000 Listed Shares with 14,930,000 warrants attached











Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 3-year period











Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 25,000

Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (Lead Agent) N/A 721,000









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 2-year period.







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated February 29, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1892

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Offering: $2,455,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 8,465,517 Listed Shares with 4,232,758 warrants attached











Conversion Price: $0.29 per Listed Share











Maturity date: 3 years











Interest rate: 12.5% per annum











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.50 per warrant for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 22, 2024 and May 28, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1893

SILVER WOLF EXPLORATION LTD. ("SWLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,365,000 at a deemed price of $0.20 shares to settle outstanding debt for $673,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $673,000 $0.20 3,365,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2024-1894

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 576,923 shares at a deemed price of $0.13 per share to settle outstanding debt for $75,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A Warrants: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2024-1895

Stakeholder Gold Corp. ("SRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,700,000 Offering: 1,700,000 Listed Shares with 850,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $1.00 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.50 per warrant for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 05, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1896

TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. ("TTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $349,000



Offering: 6,980,000 Listed Shares with 6,980,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per warrant for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 24, 2024 and June 18, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1897

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation Property Purchase Agreement dated June 5, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in 86 mineral claims comprising the Surge North property. As consideration for the acquisition, the Company has paid to the Vendor 1,500,000 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares") and $75,000 cash. The Vendor has retained a 2% net smelter royalty return on the property, half of which can be purchased by the Company at any time for $750,000 cash.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 6, 2024, and June 19, 2024.

