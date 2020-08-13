VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

[formerly, Kepler Acquisition Corp. ("KEP.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Stock Split, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing ESE Entertainment Inc.'s ("ESE" or the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its filing statement dated June 29, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on August 17, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from KEP.P to ESE and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company and will be listed as a Tier 2 Technology issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange.

1. Qualifying Transaction-Completed

Pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated January 16, 2020 (the "Amalgamation Agreement") the former Kepler Acquisition Corp. (now re-named ESE Entertainment Inc., which is the name of the target company) issued 32,430,391 common shares to ESE shareholders on a 1:1 basis including the private placement shares described below.

ESE is a British Columbia company whose principal business, which is operated through ESE and ESE Europe, is Esports, and particularly, media rights relating to Esports, physical and digital content creation and distribution of Esports related content. The principal business is located Warsaw, Poland.

For additional information refer to the Filing Statement available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's news releases dated May 19, 2020, July 6, 2020 and August 13, 2020.

2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, ESE (the target company) completed a non-brokered private placement by issuing 5,243,724 subscription receipts and 3,800,000 common shares at $0.25 per subscription receipt or common share, as applicable, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,260,931. Each subscription receipt has automatically converted into shares of ESE which were then exchanged for acquisition shares of the resulting issuer.

3. Stock Split, Name Change:

Pursuant to directors resolutions dated July 22, 2020, it was resolved that:

the Company's name be changed from "Kepler Acquisition Corp." to "ESE Entertainment Inc."; and the Company's common shares will be split on a 1 old for 1.5 new basis.

Effective at the opening on Monday, August 17, the common shares of ESE Entertainment Inc. will commence trading on a split basis on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Kepler Acquisition Corp. will be delisted.

Post-Split Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

38,430,391 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 3,000,000 shares are subject to CPC Escrow

22,000,000 shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow





Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: ESE

CUSIP Number: 26906P104 (NEW)



The share split has been effected on a push out basis.

Company Contact: Konrad Wasiela, CEO



Company Address: #1000, 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2



Company Phone Number: +1 778 238 4988



Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 11, 2020, effective at the opening Monday, August 17, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

________________________________________

SEVEN ACES LIMITED ("ACES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) pursuant to which an affiliate of Trive Capital Management LLC ("Trive Capital") acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Seven Aces Limited (the "Company"), other than the shares owned by 2759536 Ontario Inc. (the "Rollover Shareholder"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ascendant Group Holdings Inc. (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement was carried out pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated June 11, 2020, as amended by an amending agreement dated July 30, 2020, among the Company and affiliates of Trive Capital.

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by the Company's shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on August 5, 2020 and that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on August 7, 2020. The Arrangement was completed on August 12, 2020. Under the Arrangement, each former shareholder of the Company, other than the Rollover Shareholder, is entitled to receive cash consideration of CDN $2.77 for each share held immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement. Immediately following the completion of the Arrangement, Trive Capital and the Rollover Shareholder, together with their respective affiliates and associates, collectively own 100% of the issued and outstanding shares.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Friday, August 14, 2020, the shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated June 29, 2020, the arrangement agreement dated June 11, 2020, the amending agreement thereto dated July 30, 2020, and news releases of the Company dated June 11, 2020, July 7, 2020, July 23, 2020, July 30, 2020, August 5, 2020 and August 12, 2020 (all available on SEDAR).

________________________________________

SUN PEAK METALS CORP. ("PEAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Monday, August 17, 2020 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

78,438,634 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 17,738,095 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PEAK

CUSIP Number: 86687M 10 0



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 10, 2020 available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Doris Meyer, Corporate Secretary and Director Company Address: Suite 1400 - 400 Burrard Street

Vancouver, B.C.

V6C 3A6 Company Phone Number: (604) 536-2711 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

VALENCIA CAPITAL INC. ("VAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated June 19, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 22, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $883,390 (8,833,900 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Friday, August 14, 2020, the Common Shares

will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture

Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation

regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange

Policy 2.4.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

11,383,900 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,550,000 common shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VAL.P CUSIP Number: 91912W 10 5 Sponsoring Member: PI Financial Corp.





Agent's Options: 883,390 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one

share at $0.10 per share up to 24 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 19, 2020.

Company Contact: Edward Duda, CFO, Secretary & Director Company Address: Suite 410, 885 Dunsmuir Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1N5 Company Phone Number: (604) 808-4031 Company Email Address: [email protected]

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:

Technology

Industrial

________________________________________

APTERYX IMAGING INC. ("XRAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement, Correction

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.'s (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 12, 2020, the bulletin should have read as follows (with the applicable corrections noted in bold):

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the securityholders of Apteryx Imaging Inc. (the "Company") on August 5, 2020, the Company has completed a plan of arrangement under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act effective August 12, 2020 (not August 11, 2020). The Exchange has been advised that the plan of arrangement was approved by at least two-thirds of the votes cast by holders of common shares and by at least two-thirds of the votes cast by common shareholders, preferred shareholders, holders of warrants, options and DSUs voting together as a single class, and that closing was effected on August 12, 2020 (not August 11, 2020).

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated July 6, 2020 and press release dated August 12, 2020 (not August 11, 2020), which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

The remainder of the bulletin dated August 12, 2020 is unchanged. Please refer to that bulletin for further details regarding the plan of arrangement and pending delisting of the Company's common shares.

________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amended Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement dated July 16, 2020 between the Company and George Saburo Nakade with respect the acquisition of the Bear Reverted Crown Grant Mineral Claim that is located in Greenwood Mining Division, B.C. and accepted for filing December 19, 2019. The cash consideration of $25,000 payable in the first year is now payable by the issuance of 500,000 common shares so that the total consideration is 600,000 common shares.

________________________________________

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP. ("BLN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:09 a.m. PST, August 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP. ("BLN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, August 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BOREAL METALS CORP. ("BMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 10, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the debt settlement have been revised. The Company's proposal is to issue 9,631,746 shares and 9,631,746 share purchase warrants, not 9,623,858 shares and 9,623,858 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









EMX Royalty Corporation







(Paul Stephens) Y $405,256.72 $0.055 7,368,304 J. Patricio Varas Y $90,750.00 $0.055 1,650,000









Warrants: 9,631,746 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,631,746 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a two-year period



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,000 shares at a price of $7.48 per share to settle outstanding debt for $374,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2020 and June 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 24,000,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 24,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,000,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 24 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Edward Richard Kruchkowski Y 500,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 1,000,000

Finder's Fee: $13,500 to PI Financial Corp. $3,000 to Kernaghan & Partners Ltd. $1,200 to Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated July 6, 2020 and August 5, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 13, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,593,591 common shares and 4,453,761 flow-through shares





Purchase Price: $0.38 per common share and $0.45 per flow-through share





Warrants: 1,796,796 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 1,796,796 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.42 for a two-year period





Number of Placees: 37 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Flow-Through Shares





Adrian Fleming Y 37,500 John C. Florek Y 69,643 Sheryl Dhillon Y 7,500 GSBC Financial Management Inc. (Rob Scott) Y 37,500 Stephen Williams Y 37,500





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Placee] P 107,143 flow-through





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $12,376 cash and 40,348 common share broker

warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $36,085 cash and 30,100 common share broker

warrants and 31,460 flow-through broker warrants

Each non-transferable flow-through broker warrant is exercisable at a price of

$0.45 and each non-transferable common share purchase warrants is

exercisable at a price of $0.42 each for a period of 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 5, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated June 26, 2020 between Gitennes Exploration Inc. (the "Company"), Antoine Fournier and Mathieu Seguin (the "Vendors") whereby the Company may earn a 100% interest in and to the JMW property consisting of 38 claims along the Guercheville Fault/Deformation Zone located in Quebec. Consideration is $25,000 cash, 1,000,000 common shares at close and up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares with a cash value of $75,000. Antoine Fournier retains a 1.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000 cash. The property is also subject to an underlying NSR of 1.5% held by Cartier Resources, Inc. of which the Company may repurchase 1% for $1,000,000 cash.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2020.

________________________________________

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing two binding Letters of Intent dated June 26, 2020 between Gitennes Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company may earn up to an 85% interest in and to: the Rivière-à-l'Aigle property consisting of 119 claims located in the Windfall Lake region, Quebec; and the New Mosher property consisting of 12 claims located in the James Bay region, Quebec. Consideration for the initial 70% interest, staged over a period of up to four-years, is 2,500,000 common shares and $2,500,000 of exploration expenditures. Upon exercise of the first option, the Company and Vendor have agreed to enter into a joint venture agreement. To earn the remaining 15% interest, the Company may either: i.) produce an inferred resource categorized by an NI 43-101 report and pay $250,000 in cash or common shares; or, ii.) complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment by September 30, 2025 and pay $750,000 cash. The Vendor retains a 1.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty for each property, of which the Company may repurchase 1% of each NSR for $1,000,000 cash.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2020.

________________________________________

GOVIEX URANIUM INC. ("GXU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 12, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





David Cates Y 55,000 Christopher Wallace Y 100,000 Govind Yeshe Friedland Y 30,715

________________________________________

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amendment Agreement dated December 24, 2019 between GSP Resource Corp. (the "Company") and Platinum Belt Resources Inc. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company acquires a 100% interest in and to 25 mineral claims known as the Olivine Property in the Similkameen Mining Division located northwest of Princeton, British Columbia. Consideration, as amended, is $80,000 cash with the final payment due by the 30-month anniversary of listing, 275,000 common shares and $300,000 in work expenditures. The Vendor retains a 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase for $1,000,000 cash per 1% of the NSR.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 29, 2020.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES INC. ("IMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,240,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.075 per share





Warrants: 8,240,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,240,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period





Number of Placees: 21 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





R7 Capital Venture Ltd. (Karim Rayani) Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 Placees] P 630,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KOMET RESOURCES INC. ("KMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:11 a.m. PST, August 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAGNUM GOLDCORP INC. ("MGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,020,833 shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $61,250.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 13, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,852,936 shares





Purchase Price: $0.11 per share





Number of Placees: 18 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Stella Trust (Steven Evan Zaninovich) Y 100,000 Andrew Robert Dinning Y 680,295 Silver Lake Resources Limited Y 2,590,909





Finder's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. - $24,400.20

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 27, 2020 and August 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

STARR PEAK EXPLORATION LTD. ("STE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Sale and Purchase Agreement between Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc., pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in three mining claim blocks, known as the Normetal/Normetmar gold, copper, zinc and silver property, the Rousseau gold property and the Turgeon Lake gold property, located in Quebec. The consideration is as follows:



CASH SHARES Upon approval $50,000 1,200,000 Six months $50,000

One year $50,000



The acquisition is subject to a 2.5% gross metals royalty that can be reduced to 1.5% at any time prior to commercial production by the payment of $1,500,000.

________________________________________

WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 17 and 22, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.12 per share





Warrants: 5,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,500,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period





Number of Placees: 28 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Mark Van Dyke Sander Y 800,000 Stephen Leahy Y 200,000 Andrew Thomson Y 100,000 Richard Williams Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 Placees] P 1,300,000





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $4,800 cash

Pretium Capital Group Inc. - $4,950 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. - $9,600 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,600 cash

Fidelity Clearing Canada - $250.00 cash

National Bank Financial Inc. - $1,800 cash

Mackie Research - $990.00 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

