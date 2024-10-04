VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2966

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 1, 2024, and the Company's press release issued October 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2967

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: November 05, 2024

Record Date: October 21, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: October 21, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2968

LEGACY GOLD MINES LTD. ("LEGY")

[formerly PRESTWICK CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("PWIK.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, the common shares of Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "LEGY".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated September 19, 2024. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of an option to acquire a 100% interest in and to the mineral claims comprising the Baner gold project located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA, subject to a 1% net smelter return royalty. The Company paid and will pay the following consideration: (i) at closing $75,000 cash, 1,100,000 common shares of the Company and 200,000 share purchase warrants, exercisable at $0.30/warrant for 24 months from the date of closing; (ii) up to 18 months following closing $350,000 cash, 200,000 common shares of the Company and 200,000 share purchase warrants, exercisable at the last closing price prior to the date of issuance for 24 months from the date of issuance; and (iii) up to 12 months following the last payment date $500,000 cash and 200,000 share purchase warrants, exercisable at the last closing prior to the date of issuance for 24 months from the date of issuance.

A finder's fee of 150,000 common shares of the Company was paid in connection with the Qualifying Transaction.

150,000 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 9,050,100 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 1, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, the common shares of Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Prestwick Capital Corporation Limited will be delisted.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,700,000 Offering: 13,500,000 Subscription Receipts, each Subscription Receipt automatically convertible into one Listed Share of the Company



Offering Price: $0.20 per Subscription Receipt







Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 200,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a 2-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 25, 2024 and August 30, 2024.





Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which



25,800,100 shares are issued and outstanding





Escrow:

9,200,100 common shares



1,105,000 options



Transfer Agent Alliance Trust Company





Symbol:

LEGY (new) CUSIP Number:

52474Q 10 0 (new)

The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Ore Mining' company.

Company Contact: Brian Hinchcliffe, Executive Chairman and CEO Company Address: c/o 30th Floor, 421 – 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 4K9 Company Phone Number: 1 (403) 589-2468 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

24/10/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2969

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,714,285 common shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share and 2,857,142 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $400,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: 2,857,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,857,142 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for eighteen (18) months

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 15, 2024 and September 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2970

FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,725,549.75 Offering: 11,503,665 Listed Shares with 5,751,831 warrants



Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a one-year period







Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 572,080





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 9, 2024 and September 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2971

Focus Graphite Inc. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $450,001.50



Offering: 2,352,950 Flow-Through Listed Shares and

312,500 Listed Shares with 312,500 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.17 per Flow-Through Listed Share and

$0.16 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a period of 3 years







Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 159,927





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a period of 3 years



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 7, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2972

GETTY COPPER INC. ("GTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 13,464,000 warrants Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 18, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 18, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,366,000 non-flow-through and 10,098,000 flow-through shares with a combined 13,464,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 25, 2021. The expiry date of the warrants was previously extended from October 18, 2023, to October 2024, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 23, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2973

METAL ENERGY CORP. ("MERG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2974

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,634,545 shares to settle outstanding debt for $241,721.98.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2975

RESOURO STRATEGIC METALS INC. ("RSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a Binding Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 6, 2024, among Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.'s subsidiary, Tiros Minerais Estrategicos Mineracao Ltda ("Company") and an Arm's Length offeror (the "Offeror"), pursuant to which the Company is granted the exclusive right to acquire 100% ownership and title over 3 mineral rights in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil for up to a 4-year period. The acquisition is structured with an initial payment and three subsequent milestones payments, wherein the Company is required to pay in aggregate $250,000 in cash and issue 910,713 Company common shares to the Offeror.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to accelerate the payment terms and negotiate a discount with the Offeror.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated September 9, 2024 and September 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2976

Theralase Technologies Inc. ("TLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $454,000 Offering: 2,270,000 Listed Shares with 2,270,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per warrant for a 5-year period







Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 21,000 14,250





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for a 5-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

