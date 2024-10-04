TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2966
ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 1, 2024, and the Company's press release issued October 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2967
IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02
Payable Date: November 05, 2024
Record Date: October 21, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: October 21, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2968
LEGACY GOLD MINES LTD. ("LEGY")
[formerly PRESTWICK CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ("PWIK.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, the common shares of Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "LEGY".
Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated September 19, 2024. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:
The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of an option to acquire a 100% interest in and to the mineral claims comprising the Baner gold project located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA, subject to a 1% net smelter return royalty. The Company paid and will pay the following consideration: (i) at closing $75,000 cash, 1,100,000 common shares of the Company and 200,000 share purchase warrants, exercisable at $0.30/warrant for 24 months from the date of closing; (ii) up to 18 months following closing $350,000 cash, 200,000 common shares of the Company and 200,000 share purchase warrants, exercisable at the last closing price prior to the date of issuance for 24 months from the date of issuance; and (iii) up to 12 months following the last payment date $500,000 cash and 200,000 share purchase warrants, exercisable at the last closing prior to the date of issuance for 24 months from the date of issuance.
A finder's fee of 150,000 common shares of the Company was paid in connection with the Qualifying Transaction.
150,000 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 9,050,100 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.
The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.
In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:
Name Change
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 1, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, the common shares of Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Prestwick Capital Corporation Limited will be delisted.
Private Placement – Non-Brokered
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,700,000
|
Offering:
|
13,500,000 Subscription Receipts, each Subscription Receipt automatically convertible into one Listed Share of the Company
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.20 per Subscription Receipt
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
0
|
200,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a 2-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 25, 2024 and August 30, 2024.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
25,800,100
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
9,200,100
|
common shares
|
1,105,000
|
options
|
Transfer Agent
|
Alliance Trust Company
|
Symbol:
|
LEGY
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
52474Q 10 0
|
(new)
The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Ore Mining' company.
|
Company Contact:
|
Brian Hinchcliffe, Executive Chairman and CEO
|
Company Address:
|
c/o 30th Floor, 421 – 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 4K9
|
Company Phone Number:
|
1 (403) 589-2468
|
Company Email Address:
_______________________________________
24/10/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
BULLETIN V2024-2969
DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,714,285 common shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share and 2,857,142 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $400,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
per Share
|
Aggregate # of
Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Warrants:
|
2,857,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,857,142 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for eighteen (18) months
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 15, 2024 and September 16, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2970
FITZROY MINERALS INC. ("FTZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,725,549.75
|
Offering:
|
11,503,665 Listed Shares with 5,751,831 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share for a one-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N.A.
|
572,080
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a two-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 9, 2024 and September 20, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2971
Focus Graphite Inc. ("FMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$450,001.50
|
Offering:
|
2,352,950 Flow-Through Listed Shares and
|
312,500 Listed Shares with 312,500 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.17 per Flow-Through Listed Share and
|
$0.16 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a period of 3 years
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
159,927
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a period of 3 years
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 7, 2024 and September 30, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2972
GETTY COPPER INC. ("GTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
13,464,000 warrants
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 18, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 18, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,366,000 non-flow-through and 10,098,000 flow-through shares with a combined 13,464,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 25, 2021. The expiry date of the warrants was previously extended from October 18, 2023, to October 2024, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 23, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2973
METAL ENERGY CORP. ("MERG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 4, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2974
PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,634,545 shares to settle outstanding debt for $241,721.98.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
per Share
|
Aggregate # of
Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2975
RESOURO STRATEGIC METALS INC. ("RSM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a Binding Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 6, 2024, among Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.'s subsidiary, Tiros Minerais Estrategicos Mineracao Ltda ("Company") and an Arm's Length offeror (the "Offeror"), pursuant to which the Company is granted the exclusive right to acquire 100% ownership and title over 3 mineral rights in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil for up to a 4-year period. The acquisition is structured with an initial payment and three subsequent milestones payments, wherein the Company is required to pay in aggregate $250,000 in cash and issue 910,713 Company common shares to the Offeror.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to accelerate the payment terms and negotiate a discount with the Offeror.
For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated September 9, 2024 and September 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2976
Theralase Technologies Inc. ("TLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$454,000
|
Offering:
|
2,270,000 Listed Shares with 2,270,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.30 per warrant for a 5-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
21,000
|
14,250
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for a 5-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated September 24, 2024.
_______________________________________
