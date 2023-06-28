VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MDK ACQUISITION INC. ("MDK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 26, 2023, effective at the open of market, June 30, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

23/06/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACKROO INC. ("AKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 12, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 6,068,681 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 5, 2023 to July 4, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

ANACORTES MINING CORP. ("XYZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 28, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CARLIN GOLD CORPORATION ("CGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,050,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 5,050,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,050,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 16, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

COLOSSUS RESOURCES CORP. ("CLUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 28, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 754,128 shares to settle outstanding debt for $203,615.29.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A











The Company issued a news release on June 26, 2023 announcing that the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GLOBALBLOCK DIGITAL ASSET TRADING LIMITED ("BLOK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 17, 2023:

Number of Units: 6,000,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $17,025.00 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH") ("HCH.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 28, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of the Company's proposal to issue 1,812,691 shares to an arm's length parties at a deemed price of CAD $0.01 per share to settle the outstanding debt of CAD $ $18,126.91 and issue 4,672,878 shares to two non-arms length party at a deemed price of CAD $0.01 per share to settle outstanding debt for $ 46,728.78

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 46,728.72 $0.01 4,672,878 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated June 08, 2023.

________________________________________

LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,886,364 Units. Each unit consists of one common share and a share purchase warrant exercisable at $ 0.35 for a period of 3 years to settle outstanding debt for $1,680,681.88.

Number of Creditors: 28 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated May 03, 2023, and June 27, 2023.

________________________________________

LITHIUM ENERGI EXPLORATION INC. ("LEXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 340,738 shares at $ 0.206 to settle outstanding debt for $70,192.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $70,192. 0.206 340,738 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated June 22, 2023.

________________________________________

MDK ACQUISITION INC. ("MDK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 28, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 07, 2023, between an arm's length party (the "Optionor") and Melkior Resources Inc. ("the Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Beschefer East project. The Beschefer East project is located approximately 90 kilometers west of Matagami and 100 km north of La Sarre, Quebec, Canada.

As a consideration, the Company must issue upto 2,500,000 shares at the higher of $0.20 per share or the weighted average price of the common shares for the 10 trading days immediately preceding the applicable anniversary date of the effective date, incur $ 1,500,000 in exploration expenditures over a period of 3 years, and make a cash payment of $50,000 to the Optionor.

In addition, the Optionor is also granted net smelter return royalty of up to 2.5 percent on certain claims made up of a historical NSR of 1.5 percent and 1 percent.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2023.

________________________________________

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 28, 2023, April 12, 2023 and May 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,657,510 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,657,510 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,657,510 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 794,170 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $500.00 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SPITFYRE CAPITAL INC. ("FYRE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:09 a.m. PST, June 28, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 13, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,688,431 shares in its own capital stock ("Bid"). The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period of June 30, 2023 to June 29, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be made by Beacon Securities Limited (Justin Gilman) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]