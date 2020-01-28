VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP. ("CLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of the Company on September 30, 2019 and approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on October 3, 2019, the Company and Sassy Resources Corporation ("Spinco") intend to complete a plan of arrangement under Part 9, Division 5 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement is anticipated to be completed on February 18, 2020, and will result in the Company transferring certain assets to Spinco consisting of: (i) the Company's interest in Emerald Lake Properties, which are comprised of the Iron Property, Farm Property, EL1 and EL5 Properties, Properties #1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 and Property 6, located in Dobie, Kingsford, Mather, Potts and Tait townships, in the Dogpaw Lake and Heronry Lake areas of Emo, Ontario, Canada; and (ii) a binding letter of intent between the Company and Lorne Warren dated June 24, 2019 with respect to the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Foremore claims located in the Liard Mining Division in northwestern, British Columbia (each asset referred to in paragraphs (i) and (ii) above as further described in the Company's management information circular dated August 23, 2019). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Company shareholders, other than dissenting shareholders, will receive for every one Company share held the number of Spinco shares that is equal to 10,000,000 (ten million) divided by the total number of issued and outstanding Company shares as of the close of business on February 10, 2020. The number of Company shares held by each shareholder will not change as a result of the Arrangement.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated August 23, 2019 and news releases dated June 25, 2019, July 26, 2019, October 1, 2019, October 4, 2019, November 21, 2019, January 13, 2020 and January 28, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

The Payable Date, Record Date, Due Bill Trading Date, Ex-Distribution Date and Due Bill Redemption Date will be as set forth below.

Distribution per Share: The number of Spinco shares that is equal to

10,000,000 (ten million) divided by the total number of

issued and outstanding Company shares as of the

close of business on Record Date Payable Date: February 18, 2020 Record Date: February 10, 2020 Due Bill Trading Date: February 7, 2020 Ex-Distribution Date: February 19, 2020 Due Bill Redemption Date: February 20, 2020

The final number of Spinco shares that will be distributed per one Company share pursuant to the Arrangement will be published in a subsequent bulletin following the close of business on February 10, 2020 (Record Date) and prior to February 19, 2020 (Ex-Distribution Date).

No fractional shares of Spinco will be distributed to shareholders and, as a result, all fractional amounts arising under the Arrangement will be rounded down to the nearest whole number without any compensation therefor.

DUE BILL TRADING:

The Company has declared a distribution, per one common share held in the Company, of the number of Spinco shares that is equal to 10,000,000 (ten million) divided by the total number of issued and outstanding Company shares as of the close of business on February 10, 2020, which is payable on February 18, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2020. The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a "due bill" basis effective from the opening on February 7, 2020 until February 18, 2020 inclusively. Sellers of the shares from February 7, 2020 to and including February 18, 2020 will not be entitled to the distribution. The shares will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis effective at the opening on February 19, 2020.

JAGUAR RESOURCES INC. ("JRI.H")

[formerly JAGUAR RESOURCES INC. ("JRI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, January 30, 2020 the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of January 30, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from JRI to JRI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 7, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TRAKOPOLIS IOT CORP. ("TRAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 4, 2019 and the Company's press release dated January 27, 2020, effective at the opening Thursday, January 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

20/01/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice to Issuers

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

Re: Valuation Reports for Mineral Properties – New CIMVAL Code

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") requires a valuation report for a mineral property in certain circumstances. In that regard, the Exchange's Corporate Finance Manual (the "Manual") makes reference to the Standards and Guidelines for Valuation of Mineral Properties published by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum (the "CIM") in 2003 (the "2003 CIMVal Standards"). Such references are found in Policy 5.4 – Escrow, Vendor Consideration and Resale Restrictions ("Policy 5.4"), Appendix 3F – Mining Standards Guidelines ("Appendix 3F") and Appendix 3G – Valuation Standards and Guidelines for Minerals Properties ("Appendix 3G").

On November 29. 2019, the CIM Council adopted a new Code for the Valuation of Mineral Properties (the "New CIMVAL Code"). The New CIMVAL Code supersedes the 2003 CIMVal Standards. One of the changes implemented in the New CIMVAL Code is the introduction of a new Short Form Valuation Report, in addition to the previously existing standards and guidelines relating to Comprehensive Valuation Reports. However, the Exchange has not changed the requirements of Policy 5.4, Appendix 3F or Appendix 3G, and wishes to clarify that all references to a valuation report for a mineral property in the Manual, and the associated guidance in respect of those reports, continue to be a reference to a Comprehensive Valuation Report (as defined in the New CIMVal Code).

If you have any questions about this Bulletin, please contact:

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Avis aux émetteurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 janvier 2020

Objet : Rapports d'évaluation de propriétés minières – nouveau code CIMVal

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») peut exiger un rapport d'évaluation de propriété minière dans certaines circonstances. À ce propos, le Guide du financement des sociétés de la Bourse de croissance TSX (le « Guide ») fait référence au document intitulé Standards and Guidelines for Valuation of Mineral Properties [Normes et lignes directrices pour l'évaluation des propriétés minérales] publié par l'Institut canadien des mines, de la métallurgie et du pétrole (l'« ICM ») en 2003 (les « normes de l'ICM de 2003 »). Ces références se retrouvent dans la Politique 5.4 – Entiercement, contrepartie du vendeur et restrictions relatives à la revente (la « Politique 5.4 »), l'annexe 3F – Lignes directrices sur les normes relatives aux sociétés minières (l'« annexe 3F ») et l'annexe 3G – Normes et lignes directrices pour l'évaluation des propriétés minières (l'« annexe 3G »).

Le 29 novembre 2019, le Conseil de l'ICM a adopté un nouveau code pour l'évaluation des propriétés minérales (le « nouveau code CIMVal »). Le nouveau code CIMVal remplace les normes de l'ICM de 2003. Le nouveau code CIMVal introduit certains changements, dont un nouveau rapport d'évaluation simplifié, en outre des normes et lignes directrices relatives aux rapports d'évaluation détaillés antérieurement en vigueur. Toutefois, la Bourse n'a pas modifié les exigences qui figurent dans la Politique 5.4, l'annexe 3F ou l'annexe 3G, et elle souhaite préciser que toute référence dans le Guide à des rapports d'évaluation de propriétés minières, ainsi que les directives liées à de tels rapports, continue de faire référence au rapport d'évaluation détaillé (tel que défini dans le nouveau code CIMVal).

Pour toute question relative au présent bulletin, veuillez communiquer avec :

Charlotte Bell Conseillère principale en matière de politique 604 643-6577 [email protected] Kyle Araki Directeur, Formation de capital (Calgary) 403 218-2851 [email protected] Tim Babcock Directeur général, Formation de capital 416 365-2202 [email protected] Andrew Creech Directeur, Formation de capital (Vancouver) 604 602-6936 [email protected] Sylvain Martel Directeur, Formation de capital (Montréal et Toronto) 514 788-2408 [email protected]

TIPO DE BOLETÍN: Aviso a los emisores

FECHA DEL BOLETÍN: 28 de enero de 2020

Objeto: Informes de Valuación de Propiedades Mineras – Nuevo código CIMVAL

TSX Venture Exchange (la "Bolsa") puede exigir informes de valuación de propiedades mineras en ciertas circunstancias. A este respecto, el Manual de Financiamiento Corporativo de la Bolsa (el "Manual") hace referencia a las Normas y Pautas para la Valuación de Propiedades Mineras ("CIMVal") publicadas por el Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (Instituto de Minería, Metalurgia y Petróleo de Canadá) (el "CIM") en 2003 (las normas "CIMVal de 2003"). Dichas referencias figuran en la Política 5.4 – Custodia, Contraprestación del Vendedor y Restricciones a la Reventa (la "Política 5.4"), en el Apéndice 3F – Lineamientos de Minería (el "Apéndice 3F") y en el Apéndice 3G – Normas y Pautas para la Valuación de Propiedades Mineras (el "Apéndice 3G").

El 29 de noviembre de 2019, el Consejo del CIM adoptó un nuevo código en materia de valuación de propiedades mineras (el "nuevo código CIMVAL"). El nuevo código CIMVAL sustituye las normas CIMVal de 2003. Uno de los cambios implementados en el nuevo código CIMVAL es la introducción de un informe simplificado de valuación que se añade a las normas y pautas existentes relativas a los informes integrales de valuación de propiedades mineras. No obstante, la Bolsa no ha modificado las exigencias dispuestas en la Política 5.4, el Apéndice 3F o el Apéndice 3G, por lo que desea precisar que todas las referencias a los informes de valuación de propiedades mineras que figuran en el Manual, así como los lineamientos relativos a la elaboración de esos informes continúan sirviendo de marco referencial del Informe Integral de Valuación (tal como se define en el nuevo código CIMVal).

Para toda pregunta relativa al presente Boletín, comunique con una de las personas a continuación:

ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, January 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

AFRICA ENERGY CORP. ("AFE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 18, 2019 and December 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,160,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 2,080,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,080,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated

exercise provision in the event the Company's shares are equal to or exceeds

$0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Sang Goo (Collin) Kim Y 100,000

Finder's Fee: D.R.R. Capital Corp. (Lisa Robinson/David Robinson) - $420.00 and 8,400

Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share

for a two year period





Roche Securities Ltd (Francis Roche). - $3,850 and 77,000 Finder's Warrants

that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two year

period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 27, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,218,535 flow through shares

3,684,933 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.34 per flow through share

$0.30 per non flow through share



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 180,000 [2 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: an aggregate of $81,521.98, payable to Devon Capital Inc., Leede Jones

Gable Inc., Wingate Investment Management Ltd., Integral Wealth Securities

Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Ede Asset Management Inc., Industrial

Alliance Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GUYANA GOLDSTRIKE INC. ("GYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MEXICAN GOLD CORP. ("MEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PISTOL BAY MINING INC. ("PST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated January 14, 2020 between Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (the Company) and England Communications Ltd. (Michael England, the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the AZM West Property (1690 hectares) located in the James Bay region of Quebec. Consideration is $7,000 and 1,000,000 common shares. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase 1% at any time for $500,000.

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,825,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 8,825,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,825,000 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05 Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Nelson Baker Y 150,000 Metals Creek Resources Corp Y 3,200,000 Benton Resources Inc Y 3,200,000 TBC Ventures Ltd Y 1,600,000 (Barry Coughlan)



Finder's Fee:



PI Financial Corp $1,750.00 cash



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

WESTERN PACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("WRP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 13:11 p.m. PST, January 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

WESTERN PACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("WRP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

EASTCOAL INC. ("ECX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

