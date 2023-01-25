VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EAGLE GRAPHITE INCORPORATED ("EGA.H")

[Formerly Eagle Graphite Incorporated ("EGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, January 27, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of January 27, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from EGA to EGA.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated October 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

__________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders December 14, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 27, 2023, the shares of Galway Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

67,183,141 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 0 shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: GWM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 364585604 (new)

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on January 10, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, January 27, 2023, the common shares of King Global Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which



15,576,061 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: KING (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 49549V 20 5 (new)

________________________________________

PROBE GOLD INC. ("PRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Friday, January 27, 2023 under the symbol "PRB".

As the result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "PRB" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 26, 2023, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

__________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

DISTRICT MINES LTD. ("DIG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders at District Mines Ltd.'s ("District Mines") Annual General and Special Meeting on December 14, 2022, District Mines has competed a statutory plan of arrangement under Part 9, Division 5 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) the ("Plan of Arrangement") with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, 1355379 B.C. Ltd., 1355381 B.C. Ltd., and 1355384 B.C. Ltd. (collectively, referred to as the "SubCo's") in accordance to the terms and conditions set out in an arrangement agreement dated September 16, 2022 between District Mines and the SubCo's.

The Plan of Arrangement has been approved by District Mines shareholders and received final approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on January 10, 2023, and has resulted in shareholders of District Mines now holding common shares in the SubCo's: 1355379 B.C. Ltd., 1355381 B.C. Ltd., and 1355384 B.C. Ltd. Each of the SubCo's are now unlisted reporting issuers in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. Shareholders of District Mines will continue to hold their interest in District Mines.

The CUSIP change will be effective Friday January 27th, 2023 at market open.

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,889,152 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: DIG.H (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 25484M301 (new)

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 16, 2022, January 10, 2023 and January 25, 2023.

________________________________________

ZECOTEK PHOTONICS INC. ("ZMS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Friday, January 27, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

_____________________________________________

23/01/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCE LITHIUM CORP. ("AALI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2022, and December 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,550,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.02 per share Warrants: 4,550,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,550,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,400.00 N/A 84,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 25, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 15,625,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 29, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 29, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,625,000 shares with 15,625,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 3, 2021.

________________________________________

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 shares at a price of $0.025 per share to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated November 14, 2022, between Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company") and Virginia Energy Resources Inc. ("Virginia Energy"), pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Virginia Energy (the "Virginia Energy Shares") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, 100% of the issued and outstanding Virginia Energy Shares, other than Virginia Energy Shares already held by the Company, were exchanged on the basis of 0.26 of a common share of the Company for each Virginia Energy Share. In connection with the Arrangement, the Company paid a finder's fee equal to 160,000 common shares in the capital of the Company and $300,000 in cash.

The Exchange has been advised that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the Arrangement on January 23, 2023. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement closed on January 24, 2023. For further details, refer to Virginia Energy's Management Information Circular dated December 15, 2022, which is available under Virginia Energy's profile on SEDAR, and the Company's news releases dated November 15, 2022 and January 24, 2023.

________________________________________

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Convertible Debentures: Aggregate principal amount of $250,000 Conversion Price: Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.22 per common share Maturity date: 36 months from the closing of the Private Placement Interest rate: 10% per annum Warrants: 250,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 250,000 common shares Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.26 per common share for 18 months following the closing of the Private Placement Number of Placees: 1 Placee Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $12,500 N/A N/A

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 13, 2023.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DIAGNOS INC. (« ADK »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures convertibles

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 janvier 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Débenture convertibles : Montant total du principal de 250 000 $ Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,22 $ par action ordinaire Date d'échéance : 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé Taux d'intérêt : 10% par année Bons de souscription : 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 250 000 actions ordinaires Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,26 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 12 500 $ S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 janvier 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s; Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 19, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $1,000,000 Conversion Price: Outstanding amount of principal is convertible into shares at any time after 6 months, at the greater of (a) $0.50, (b) 100% premium above the 30-day VWAP, which is $0.62, and (c) minimum price acceptable to the Exchange. Maturity date: January 12, 2026 Interest rate: 15% per annum Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 Up to 2,000,000 shares if converted at $0.50 or up to 1,612,903 if converted at $0.62.

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 19, 2023, and January 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Purchase Agreement dated January 24, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Electric Royalties Ltd. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company may acquire a 0.75-per-cent gross revenue royalty on the producing Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire the gross revenue royalty by (i) making a $ 1,000,000 cash payment and (ii) issuing 500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.195 per share to the Vendor. Electric Royalties will also have the option for a period of 7 months to acquire an additional 0.75% Option GRR in exchange for $1,250,000 cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 15, 2022.

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, Jan. 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 25, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2022:

Number of Units: 10,626,000 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Units



Warrants: 10,626,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to purchase 10,626,000 common shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.10 for more than 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company will have the right to accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is 30 days following the date of receipt of a written notice from the Company announcing the reduced warrant terms. Any portion of the Warrants unexercised after the acceleration period will be cancelled and thereafter void.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,200,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder's Warrants Finder's Fee: $17,985.00 N/A 279,700

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HANSCO CAPITAL CORP. ("HCO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 25, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2022 and December 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,940,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.045 per non flow-through share $0.05 per flow-through share

Warrants: 3,940,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,940,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 11 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: 1 Insider for 600,000 units and 1 Pro for 500,000 units Finder's Fee: $3,870 cash and 80,400 warrants payable to 3 finders, finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.025 per common share Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of five years Number of Placees: 1 Placee

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 11 and August 12, 2022.

_______________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 25,356,600 common shares at a deemed value of $0.025 per share to settle outstanding debt for $633,915.00.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 4 $570,915 $0.025 22,836,600 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2022.

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 171,105 shares to settle outstanding debt for $35,590.

Number of Creditors: 43 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

STILLWATER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, Jan. 25, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STILLWATER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 25, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STORM EXPLORATION INC. ("STRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 3, 2023, January 10, 2023 and January 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,343,836 shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per share Warrants: 4,171,921 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,171,921 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 933,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $32,467.00 N/A 255,000

Each finder's warrant is non-transferable, and each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.18 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

STORM EXPLORATION INC. ("STRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a payment in common shares of Storm Exploration Inc. (the "Company") to Landore Resources Canada Inc. The payment is in connection to the Miminiska and Keezhik property option agreement dated May 5, 2021, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange on June 24, 2021. The Company will issue 2,175,839 common shares at a deemed price of $0.11406 per share to Landore Resources Canada Inc. to satisfy $248,176 convertible cash payment due January 24, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2022 and January 25, 2023.

________________________________________

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC. ("SR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s; Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 13, 2022:

Convertible Notes: $500,000 (the "Principal of Convertible Notes")



Conversion Price: i) In the event the Company closes the acquisition of BlackRock Metals Inc. pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement dated December 13, 2022 (the "SEA Transaction"), the Convertible Notes are convertible at $0.50 per share. Assuming full conversion, the Principal of Convertible Notes is convertible into 1,000,000 common shares.





ii) In the event the SEA Transaction is terminated, the Convertible Notes are convertible at $0.35 per share. Assuming full conversion, the Principal of Convertible Notes is convertible into 1,428,571 common shares.



Maturity date: The Convertible Notes will mature on the earliest of (i) that date the Company closes the SEA Transaction, or (ii) that date being six months following the date the Company announces the termination of the SEA Transaction, or (iii) 48 months from issuance of the Convertible Notes.



Interest rate: 10% per annum. Interest may be paid in cash or in shares. Any issuance of securities to settle accrued interest will require the prior approval of the Exchange.



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture Amount





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $100,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company has issued a news release dated January 23, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

________________________________________

TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: January 25, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 23, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $150,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures. Conversion Price: Convertible into 3,000,000 units at $0.05 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Maturity Date: 1 year from the date of issuance. Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares Warrant Price: $0.05 exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance. Warrant Acceleration Provision: The Company has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to 30 days after written notice or the date announced in a press release, if the closing price of the common shares is equal to or exceed $0.10 per common share for 20 consecutive trading days. Interest rate: 10% per annum Number of Placees: 1 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 9, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]