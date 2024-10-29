VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3197

ARMADA DATA CORPORATION ("ARD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, October 30, 2024, the common shares of Armada Data Corporation ("Armada") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of Armada's shares results from an amalgamation between Armada and 1498798 B.C. Ltd. ("Acquiror"), a newly-incorporated wholly-owned corporation of non-arm's length parties of Armada (the "Acquiror Parent Group"), pursuant to Division 2 of Part 8 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Amalgamation").

Under the terms of the Amalgamation, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Armada, other than those already held by Acquiror Parent Group, were converted, on a one-for-one basis, into redeemable preferred shares ("Redeemable Shares") of the amalgamated corporation ("Amalco"). The Redeemable Shares were then immediately redeemed by Amalco in exchange for $0.04 per Redeemable Share payable in cash. Armada obtained shareholder approval for the Amalgamation at the shareholders' meeting held on October 28, 2024.

As a result of the Amalgamation, Amalco is wholly-owned by Acquiror Parent Group.

For further details, please refer to Armada's Information Circular dated September 25, 2024 and news releases dated September 4, 2024, October 28, 2024 and October 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

24/10/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3198

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Offering: $200,000 USD principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 909,091 Listed Shares



Conversion Price: $0.22 USD per Listed Share



Maturity date: September 30, 2026



Interest rate: 10.0% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3199

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $604,100 Offering: 15,102,500 Listed Shares with 15,102,500 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.04 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 26,250





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 2, 2024, October 23, 2024, and October 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3200

CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 6, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 14,794,700



Expiry Date of Warrants: March 26, 2026 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.15 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.82



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a brokered private placement of 14,794,700 shares with 14,794,700 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 6, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3201

DEPARTURE BAY CAPITAL CORP. ("DBC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:45 p.m. PST, Oct. 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3202

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 50.0% interest in 2 special purpose vehicles that owns 24 existing royalties located in Australia (the "Assets"). Upon closing of the acquisition, the Company will own 100% of the Assets.

No finder's fee was paid.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION N/A 34,444,580 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 16, 2024, and October 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3203

ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $17,756,134 Offering: 16,141,940 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $1.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 23, 2024, and October 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3204

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $300,000



Offering: 6,000,000 Listed Shares with 6,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per Listed Share for a three-year period.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) 7,000 7,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.55 until September 24, 2027.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 30, 2024, September 25, 2024, October 7, 2024, October 15, 2024 and October 21, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3205

FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $20,016,000.00



Offering: 8,340,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $2.40 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants



BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. N.A. N.A.

(Lead)

Paradigm Capital Inc. N.A. N.A.

Clarus Securities Inc. N.A. N.A.

H&P Advisory Limited N.A. N.A.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 10, 2024 and October 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3206

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $2,520,388.67 Securities Issued: 10,081,555 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 26, 2024.

The Company will issue an additional news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3207

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS CORP. ("LEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 15, 2024:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $ 4,111,000



Offering 41,110,000 Listed shares with 41,110,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.10 per unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.20 per Listed Share for a 4-years period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 23, 20243 and September 26, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3208

MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD. ("MRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 08, 2024:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds : $2,332,531.20



Offering: 3,887,552 Common Shares and 1,943,776 Warrants



Offering Price: $ 0.60 per unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.80 per Listed Share for a 1-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 23, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3209

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $800,000 Offering: 2,000,000 Listed Shares with 1,000,000 non-transferable warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.40 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.75 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3210

PACE METALS LTD. ("PACE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:46 a.m. PST, Oct. 29, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3211

PLURIBUS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("PLRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length share purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), between Pluribus Technologies Corp. (the "Company") and certain arm's length parties (the "Purchasers"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchasers acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, namely POWR Inc., Assured Software Ltd. and Pluribus Technologies Limited (which includes its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Rowanwood Professional Services Limited and Cranham Haig Limited) (collectively, the "Target Businesses").

As consideration for the Target Businesses, the Purchasers paid the Company $17,000,000 on a cash-free and debt-free basis (subject to working capital adjustment), on closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3212

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to two arm's length option agreements dated March 1, 2024, in connection with the disposition by Puma Exploration Inc. (the "Company") to Raptor Resources Ltd. ("Raptor") of 100% of its Chester and Turgeon Projects.

Pursuant to the agreement, the Company received 4,000,000 Raptor shares and an amount of AUD $500,000 payable in cash for the Chester project.

The consideration receivable by the Company for the Turgeon Project consist of a cash payment of AUD $375,000 and AUD $375,000 worth of Raptor shares at the latest on June 30, 2025.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 4, 2024, July 2, 2024, September 10, 2024 and October 3, 2024.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 octobre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à deux conventions d'option datées du 1er mars 2024 auprès d'une compagnie n'ayant aucun lien de dépendance avec Exploration Puma Inc (la « Société »), relativement à la vente à Raptor Resources Ltd. (« Raptor ») de 100 % des intérêts dans ses projets Chester et Turgeon.

En vertu de la convention, la Société a reçu 4 000 000 actions de Raptor et un montant de 500 000 $ AUD payable en espèces pour le projet Chester.

La contrepartie à recevoir par la Société pour le projet Turgeon consiste en un paiement en espèces de 375 000 $ AUD et l'équivalent de 375 000 $ AUD en actions de Raptor au plus tard le 30 juin 2025.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 4 mars 2024, le 2 juillet 2024, le 10 septembre 2024 et le 3 octobre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3213

SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS CONCENTRATES LTD. ("HASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 25, 2024, among Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (the "Company") and ANC Inc. (the "Seller"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to purchase from the Seller all of the shares of ANC Inc.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay: (i) $7,000,000 in cash, payable pursuant to a non-interest bearing secured promissory note, with up to an additional maximum earnout of $3,500,000 (such contingent consideration payable 50% in common shares issued at $0.75 per common share, and 50% as an election of either common shares or cash), contingent patent earnout comprising 0.2 times EBITDA on only patent income; and (ii) 6,000,000 units of the Company at a deemed price of $0.50 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company, with each whole warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated September 26, 2024 and October 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3214

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 29, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Third Amended and Restated Loan Agreement dated June 26, 2024 ("Third Amending Agreement"), among a group of subsidiaries of the Company (collectively, the "Borrower") and a Non-Arm's Length lender ("Lender"). Pursuant to the terms of the Third Amending Agreement, the Borrower and Lender agree to amend their existing Loan Agreement dated as of April 18, 2023, and subsequent amended and restated loan agreements (collectively, the "Original Loan"), such that the Original Loan will reflect the following principal amendments:

i. increase the size of the facility under the Original Loan by $4,000,000 USD ("Tranche 3"), ii. remove the conversion right on the Original Loan allowing the Lender to convert the outstanding principal of the Original Loan into 49% of Thirsty Cat, LLC, the Company's subsidiary ("Thirsty Cat"), iii. add a conversion right on Tranche 3 to acquire up to a 70% equity interest in Thirsty Cat, iv. extend the term of the Original Loan to May 23, 2027, in respect of the $25,000,000 USD ("Tranche 1") and to October 10, 2026, in respect of the $5,000,000 USD ("Tranche 2"), and v. increase the interest rate under the Original Loan to 15% per annum. Accrued interest will be paid in cash.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated April 19, 2023; October 11, 2023; December 1, 2023; July 5, 2024; and October 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

