MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.001275

Payable Date: December 15, 2023

Record Date: November 30, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: November 29, 2023

23/11/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN V2023-0002



BARSELE MINERALS CORP. ("BME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,000,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 1,000,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 1,100,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $12,906 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2023-0003

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:05 a.m. PST, November 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2023-0004

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, November 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2023-0005

FLOW CAPITAL CORP. ("FW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 16, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,440,774 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period November 24, 2023 to November 23, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2023.

BULLETIN V2023-0006

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Common Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective November 6, 2023, the Company's Offering (as defined below) filed pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated November 01, 2023, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the authorities of all provinces and territories of Canada.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 6, 2023, for gross proceeds of $56,006,250.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Paradigm Capital Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Roth Canada, Inc.



Offering: 7,725,000 flow-through common shares



Share Price: $7.25 per flow-through share



Over-allotment Option: The Agents were granted an over-allotment option exercisable on closing to purchase up to an additional 1,158,750 shares at a price of $7.25 per Over-Allotment Share. The over-allotment option has not been exercised as of the date hereof.

For further information, please reference the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, and news releases dated October 30, 2023, and November 6, 2023.

BULLETIN V2023-0007

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:43 a.m. PST, November 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2023-0008

ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 3,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 4 3,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

BULLETIN V2023-0009

SPITFYRE CAPITAL INC. ("FYRE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 14, 2023, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

BULLETIN V2023-0010

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,633,335 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 1,816,668 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,816,668 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 900,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,750 N/A 45,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2023-0011

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 16,594,116 shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per share



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 4 899,999 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 872,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $41,140 N/A 126,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.17 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on October 10, 2023, and November 10, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2023-0012

TSODILO RESOURCES LIMITED ("TSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 706,903 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 706,903 share purchase warrants to purchase 706,903 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: USD$0.20 per share for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 16, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2023-0013

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,557,500 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). 8,675,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share ("FT Share") and one Warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.08 per Unit and $0.10 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 13,232,500 Warrants to purchase 13,232,500 Shares.



Warrant Price: Each underlying Warrant comprised in the Units may be exercised into one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.12 per Share. Each underlying Warrant comprised in the FT Units may be exercised into one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.14 per Share. Warrants may be exercised for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 31 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:



[1 Existing Insider] Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [3 Finders] $83,100 N/A 730,000

70,000 Finder Warrants pursuant to Unit subscriptions are exercisable at $0.12

per Finder Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance. 660,000

Finder Warrants pursuant to FT Unit subscriptions are exercisable at $0.14

per Finder Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 7, 2023, to confirm the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

