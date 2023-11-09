VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("CWC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement dated September 7, 2023, between Precision Drilling Corporation ("Precision") and CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company"), pursuant to which Precision acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Company Shares") by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Arrangement").Under the terms of the Arrangement, each shareholder of the Company, received, at such shareholder's election: (a) 0.002124306 of a common share of Precision ("Precision Shares") for each Company Share held; (b) $0.196668 in cash for each Company Share held; or (c) a combination of cash and Precision Shares for all of such shareholder's Company Shares, subject to proration in accordance with the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by the Company's shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on November 6, 2023, and that the Court of Kings Bench of Alberta granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on November 7, 2023. The Arrangement was completed on November 8, 2023.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Friday, November 10, 2023, the shares of the Company will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated October 2, 2023 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated September 7, 2023, November 6, 2023 and November 8, 2023.

________________________________________

XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 8, 2023, the Exchange advises that the effective date of trading on a post-consolidated basis has been delayed and is anticipated to be for Tuesday, November 14, 2023, pending confirmation from the Company.

The Exchange will issue a further bulletin to confirm the effective date.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

FIRST IDAHO RESOURCES INC. ("FI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, November 23, 2023, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company. The Company obtained the director's resolution on October 30, 2023, authorizing the delist. The Company's majority of minority shareholders approved the delist pursuant to the consent shareholders' resolution dated from November 5, 2023, to November 6, 2023.

________________________________________

23/11/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AF2 CAPITAL CORP. ("AF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:31 a.m. PST, November 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP. ("ALTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 16, 2023 and October 23, 2023.

Number of Shares: 47,529,400 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 47,529,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 47,529,400 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 30 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 240,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $18,562.50 N/A 148,500 warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 7, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 156,818 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $172,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 24, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CALIFORNIA NANOTECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("CNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: 0.15 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 56 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 3,586,666 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 7 873,333



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $22,673.50 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on October 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 421,974,842 common shares at a deemed price of $0.02 per share to settle outstanding debt for $8,439,497.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $7,645,319 $0.02 382,265,941











For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 25, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 2,706,937 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per common share



Warrants: 2,706,937 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,706,937 common shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: N/A

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 7, 2023. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (« CH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 novembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions: 2 706 937 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,075 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 706 937 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 706 937 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 12 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 9 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté le 7 septembre 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

CWC ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("CWC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:56 p.m. PST, November 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,483,668 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 3,483,668 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,483,668 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 866,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 3,780 N/A 31,500









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 1, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EV NICKEL INC. ("EVNI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 17, 2023 and September 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 35,000,334 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 35,000,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,000,334 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 per share for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 31 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $88,761 N/A 1,479,357









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.09 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 14, 2023 and September 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Q2 METALS CORP. ("QTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition and termination thereof, a 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty (the Royalty) held by Canadian Mining House (CMH) on the Mia Property located in the James Bay territory of Quebec.

Consideration is $1,650,000, with $500,000 due upon closing and the remaining $1,150,000 payable in a combination of cash or shares at the Company's election. No more than 1,388,888 shares may be issued.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 2, 2023.

________________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 17 and 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 800,000 common shares and

1,375,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share and

$0.08 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 400,000 common shares

and 137,500 flow-through

shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A







The Company issued a news release on November 2, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 9 novembre 2023

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 17 et le 18 octobre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions: 800 000 actions ordinaires et

1 375 000 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire et

0,08 $ par action accréditive



Nombre de souscripteurs: 10 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 3 400 000 actions ordinaires et 137 500 actions accréditives Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O







La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 novembre 2023.

_______________________________________

SUN SUMMIT MINERIALS CORP. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:09 a.m. PST, November 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SUN SUMMIT MINERIALS CORP. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, November 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:58 p.m. PST, November 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,950,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one transferrable Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit.



Warrants: 5,950,000 whole Warrants to purchase 5,950,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.20, exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 15 Placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.



Finder's Fee: None.

The Company issued a news releases on November 8, 2023, to confirm the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

