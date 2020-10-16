VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on Oct. 15, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) YFI 2 Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2020/04/30





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year. 2020/04/30





Interim financial statements for the period. 2020/07/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements for the period. 2020/07/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")

[formerly DC Acquisition Corp. ("DCA.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since February 11, 2019, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the common shares of Kiaro Holdings Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "KO".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated September 29, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the amalgamation of Kiaro Brands Inc. for consideration of 153,149,016 post-consolidation shares at a deemed price of $0.18 per share.

48,826,751 post-consolidation common shares issued to Principals are legended in accordance with a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement release schedule to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the QT. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 5,174,510 post-consolidation common shares issued to non-Principals are legended in accordance with a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement release schedule to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the QT. 6,547,913 post-consolidation shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Daniel Petrov Y 48,397,085 Janet Hoffar Y 420,666 Herrick Lau Y 5,000 Matt Hoffar Y 4,000

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 13, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1.7142857143 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Kiaro Holdings Corp."

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the common shares of Kiaro Holdings Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of DC Acquisition Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated September 29, 2020, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a "Retail Cannabis and Cannabis Products" company.

Capitalization (Post-Consolidation): Unlimited shares with no par value of which

173,565,679 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 60,549,174 shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: KO (new) CUSIP Number: 49374K 10 0 (new)



Company Contact: Daniel Petrov, CEO Company Address: Suite 300, 110 East Cordova Street

Vancouver, BC V6A 1K9 Company Phone Number: 1-888-623-2420 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________

DEALNET CAPITAL CORP. ("DLS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Take-Over Bid (Share Purchase Offer)

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to our bulletin dated September 14, 2020, the Simply Group Acquisition Corp. the ("Offeror"), an

affiliate of Simply Green Home Services Inc. ("Simply Green") has extended their offer from October 14, 2020, to October 26, 2020.

Amended Expiry: October 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. (Toronto time), unless the offer is extended or withdrawn by the Offeror in accordance with its terms.





Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules: Trade Date Settlement Date October 26, 2020 October 27, 2020

Per the Company's news release dated October 14, 2020, 'at the initial expiry time, 210,116,438 Common Shares (representing approximately 74.28% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) (the "Deposited Shares") were deposited to the Offer and have now been taken up by the Offeror. The aggregate consideration payable for the Deposited Shares is $33,618,630.08. Immediately prior to taking up the Deposited Shares, the Offeror owned or controlled 155,000 Common Shares (representing approximately 0.05% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). Immediately after taking up the Deposited Shares, the Offeror owns or controls 210,116,438 Common Shares (representing approximately 74.28% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares).'

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 14, 2020.

Please see our original bulletin below.

DEALNET CAPITAL CORP. ("DLS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Take-Over Bid (Share Purchase Offer)

BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Transaction: Simply Group Acquisition Corp. the ("Offeror"), an affiliate of Simply Green Home Services Inc. ("Simply Green") has made an offer dated September 9, 2020, to purchase all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of DealNet Capital Corp. ("DealNet"), which includes any Common Shares that may become issued and outstanding after the date of the Offer but prior to the Expiry Time (as defined herein) upon the exercise, exchange or redemption of the Options (as defined herein), the Deferred Share Units (as defined herein) and any securities of DealNet that are exercisable, exchangeable or redeemable for Common Shares, at a price of $0.16 in cash per Common Share.









The Offer is subject to the condition that, at or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on October 14, 2020 or such earlier or later time during which Common Shares may be deposited under the Offer, excluding the mandatory 10 day extension period or any extension thereafter, there shall have been validly deposited under the Offer and not withdrawn that number of Common Shares, that constitutes more than 50% of the outstanding Common Shares, excluding any Common Shares beneficially owned, or over which control or direction is exercised, by the Offeror or by any person acting jointly or in concert with the Offeror (referred to herein as the "Statutory Minimum Condition"). In addition to the Statutory Minimum Condition, the Offer is also conditional upon certain specified conditions being satisfied or waived at or prior to the Expiry Time, which include: (i) there having been validly deposited under the Offer and not withdrawn that number of Common Shares that, together with any Common Shares (if any) beneficially owned, or over which control or direction is exercised, by the Offeror and any person acting jointly or in concert with the Offeror, constitute not less than two-thirds (66⅔%) of the outstanding Common Shares; (ii) the Offeror having determined, in its sole and absolute discretion, that there does not exist and there shall not have occurred (or, if there does exist and shall have occurred prior to the date of the Support Agreement, there shall not have been disclosed, generally or to the Offeror in writing on or before the execution and delivery of the Support Agreement) any Material Adverse Effect; (iii) neither the Support Agreement nor any of the Lock-up Agreements shall have been terminated in accordance with their terms; and (iv) all outstanding Options and Deferred Share Units shall have been exercised, converted, cancelled or otherwise dealt with in accordance with the Support Agreement (as defined below). These and other conditions of the Offer are described in Section 4 of the Offer to Purchase, "Conditions of the Offer". All conditions of the Offer other than the Statutory Minimum Condition may be waived by the Offeror in its sole discretion.







Expiry: October 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time), unless the offer is extended or withdrawn by the Offeror in accordance with its terms.







Exchange Procedure: The Offer may be accepted by registered Shareholders delivering to the Depositary and Information Agent at its office in Toronto, Ontario specified in the accompanying Letter of Transmittal accompanying the Offer, so as to be received at or prior to the Expiry Time:



i. certificate(s) or other evidence representing the Common Shares in respect of which the Offer is being accepted;



ii. a Letter of Transmittal in the form accompanying the Offer, properly completed and executed in accordance with the instructions set out in the Letter of Transmittal (including signature guarantee if required); and



iii. all other documents required by the terms of the Offer and the Letter of Transmittal.







Advisors: The Offeror has engaged Kingsdale Advisors to act as the Depositary and Information Agent for the Offer. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has been engaged to act as financial advisor to the Offeror.







Notice of Guaranteed Delivery: The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be delivered by courier or mailed to the Depositary and Information Agent at its office in Toronto, Ontario specified in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery at or prior to the Expiry Time and must include a guarantee by an Eligible Institution in the form set out in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be completed and received by the Depositary on or prior to the Expiry Time. The Letter of Transmittal along with the Common Shares, if applicable, pertaining to the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be received by the Depositary and Information Agent in its Toronto office on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the second TSXV trading day after the Expiry Date.







Disclosure Document(s): Offer dated September 9, 2020, is available at www.sedar.com. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined are defined in the Disclosure document.







Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules: Trade Date Settlement Date October 14, 2020 October 15, 2020

________________________________________

GREEN RISE FOODS INC. ("GRF")

[formerly Green Rise Capital Corporation ("GRF")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 8, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the common shares of Green Rise Foods Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Green Rise Capital Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Crop Production' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

44,922,402 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 4,683,763 common shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: GRF (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 39328G107 (NEW)

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 16, 2020.

________________________________________

SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business October 19, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on Nasdaq Capital Market.

________________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.17

Payable Date: November 13, 2020

Record Date: October 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: October 29, 2020

________________________________________

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:17 a.m. PST, Oct.16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD. ("EPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a property option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated September 29, 2020, between Milo Mielniczuk of Aurum Vena Mineral Resources Corp. (the "Vendor") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title and interest in and to the Dictator (formerly known as Lightning Peak) property consisting of approximately 540 hectares located near Cherryville, British Columbia. As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor several payments satisfied as follows:



CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES Upon execution of the Option Agreement $10,000 Nil Nil After the Exchange Acceptance Date Nil 50,000 Nil On or before December 31, 2020 Nil Nil $25,000 On or before December 31, 2021 $15,000 50,000 $50,000 On or before December 31, 2022 $15,000 50,000 $75,000 On or before December 31, 2023 $15,000 50,000 Nil On or before December 31, 2024 $15,000 50,000 Nil

The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter royalty on the Dictator property pursuant to the Option Agreement, subject to a buy back provision for $1,000,000 to the Vendor.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated October 5, 2020.

________________________________________

ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 19, 2020:

Convertible Debenture USD$7,651,393 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant at a minimum of USD$7.50 of principal outstanding until maturity.



Maturity date: Maturing in twenty-four (24) months from issuance



Warrants: Each warrant will have a term of three (3) years from the date of issuance and each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of USD$15 during the term.



Interest rate: 5% per annum, which will increase to 10% per annum if a public offering is not completed within four months



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Oct.16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 1, 2020, between the shareholders of Food Hwy Canada Inc. (the "Vendors") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Food Hwy Canada Inc. from the Vendors including the brand, technology, IP and trademarks associated with the business. As consideration, the Company will provide the Vendors with a total purchase price of approximately $9,100,000 to be satisfied by issuing 515,370 common shares ("Consideration Shares") of the Company at a deemed price of $14.7467 per common share and providing $1,500,000 in cash payment.

In connection with the transaction, the Consideration Shares will be subject to a lock-up agreement whereby 33,906 of the Consideration Shares will be subject to a 90 day lock-up, 33,906 of the Consideration will be subject to a 12 month lock-up, and the remaining amount of the Consideration Shares will further be subject to a 18 month lock-up from the closing date of this transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated October 1, 2020.

________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,277,293 shares







Purchase Price: $0.63 per share







Warrants: 1,638,646 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,638,646 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.95







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 20 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Brandon Macdonald Y 5,000 John Robins Y 158,730





Finder's Fee:



Canaccord Genuity $83,160.00 cash; 132,000 warrants

PI Financial $945.00 cash; 15,000 warrants

Haywood Securities Inc $3,591.00 cash; 5,700 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.70







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: exercisable for 12 months



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 11, 2020 and September 09, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,400,000 common shares







Purchase Price: CDN$0.50 per share







Warrants: 3,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,200,000 common shares







Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.75 per share until October 1, 2023







Number of Placees: 65 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of units Philip Williams Y 200,000 Janine Richardson Y 20,000 Wesley Short Y 20,000 Mullens Family Superannuation



Fund (Peter Mullens) Y 40,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 190,000 [5 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$160,615 in cash and 421,230 broker warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc., StephenAvenue Securities Inc and Swiss Resources Capital AG. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.50 until October 1, 2023.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 13,890,333 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 7, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 7, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 13,930,333 common shares and 13,930,333 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on February 6, 2019.

GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 13 890 333 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 7 novembre 2020 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 7 novembre 2021 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 13 930 333 actions ordinaires et 13 930 333 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 6 février 2019.

________________________________________

NEW DIMENSION RESOURCES LTD. ("NDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to Letter Agreement dated April 29, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between New Dimension Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and IAMGOLD Corporation (IMG), whereby the Company has been granted the option to acquire one-half (0.75%) of the 1.5% underlying net smelter return royalty (NSR) on its Sierra Blanca Gold-Silver Project, located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

As consideration for the NSR the Company is required to make a CDN$750,000 payment to IMG prior to the commencement of commercial production.

As further consideration for entering into the Agreement, the Company will issue 500,000 common shares to IMG.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 1, 2020 and October 13, 2020.

______________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,308,966 shares to settle outstanding debt for $401,991.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Resource Capital Fund Y $401,991 $0.1741 2,308,966 V L.P.









For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 16, 2020.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, Oct.16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RILEY GOLD CORP. ("RLYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 05, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,001,125 shares







Purchase Price: $0.20 per share







Warrants: 7,500,562 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,562 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 84 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Sandstone Consulting Ltd. Y 60,000 (Bryan McKenzie)



William Lamb Y 500,000 Todd Hilditch Y 510,000 Bryan McKenzie Y 116,125 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [13 Placees] P 2,540,000





Finder's Fee:









Haywood Securities Inc. $88,500.00 cash

Echelon Wealth Partners $5,160.00 cash



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 3, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $1,580,000







Conversion Price: Convertible into 5,266,140shares at $0.30 for one year.







Maturity date: 12 months from closing.







Warrants 1,580,000 warrants, with each warrant having a term of one year from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.30.







Interest rate: 10% per annum







Number of Placees: 2 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares upon conversion Accel Telecom Ltd. Y 1,330,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SOMA GOLD CORP. ("SOMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,500,000 bonus warrants to the following insider in consideration of restructuring indebtedness in the total amount of $18,295,140.35 as a subordinated, non-convertible loan with a 10 year term and interest of 12% per annum, compounded quarterly.



Warrants Term Conex Services Inc. (Glenn Walsh) 5,500,000 exercisable for one share at a price of $0.66 per share for a three year period.

________________________________________

TYPHOON EXPLORATION INC. ("TYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 10, 2020, between the Company and 9219-8845 Québec Inc. (the "Vendor"), a non arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Syenite Condor property (the "Property") composed of 20 mining claims, located in the Clericy Township, 30km north-east of the town of Rouyn-Noranda in the province of Quebec.

Upon signing of the Agreement and dissemination of the present bulletin, the Company shall issue 1,500,000 common shares and pay $10,000 in cash in order to acquire 100% interest in the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 17, 2020.

EXPLORATION TYPHON INC. (« TYP »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 10 septembre 2020, entre la société et 9219-8845 Québec Inc. (le « vendeur »), une personne n'ayant pas un lien de dépendance avec l'émetteur, concernant l'achat de 100% des intérêts dans la propriété Syenite Condor (la « propriété »), composée de 20 claims miniers, localisée dans le canton Clericy, à 30 km au nord-est de la ville de Rouyn-Noranda dans la province du Québec.

La société devra émettre 1 500 000 actions ordinaires et effectuer un paiement de 10 000 $ en espèces à la signature de la convention et dissémination du présent bulletin, afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 17 septembre 2020.

______________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

CHC STUDENT HOUSING CORP. ("CHC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 1:44 p.m. PST, Oct. 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHC STUDENT HOUSING CORP. ("CHC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted -

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct. 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

