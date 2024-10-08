VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2990

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 7, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) DGTL 2 DGTL HOLDINGS INC. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2024/05/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2024/05/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2024/05/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/10/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2991

FORTUNE BAY CORP. ("FOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement







Gross Proceeds: $600,000







Offering: 2,727,272 Listed Shares with 1,363,636 warrants attached







Offering Price: $0.22 per Listed Share







Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per warrant for a 2-year period







Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 17, 2024, August 2, 2024 and October 8, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2992

STRATEGEM CAPITAL CORPORATION ("SGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 7, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 457,826 Class A common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period October 15, 2024 to October 14, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (Baldeep Chahal) on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2993

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP. ("ZC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Claims Sale Agreement dated July 15, 2024 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell all of its right, title, and interest in and to the Whitefish Lake Claims and the Eagle Lake Claims (together, the "Claims") to a Non-Arm's Length party ("Purchaser"). In consideration of the Disposition, the Purchaser has issued to the Company an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares of the Purchaser and will pay to the Company a cash amount of $432,778.50 within 180 days from the date of closing of the Transaction. Additionally, the Company will retain a 1% net smelter return royalty interest in the future minerals produced from the Claims upon achieving commercial production, and the Purchaser will assume the obligations to pay certain Whitefish Lake Claims receivables, the Wildwood receivables, and an existing royalty.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated July 16, 2024, and September 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]