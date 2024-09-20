VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -

PATTERSON METALS CORP. ("PAT")

[formerly Trench Metals Corp. ("TMC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by the Board of Directors on, August 30 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows: Patterson Metals Corp.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 24, 2024, the common shares of Patterson Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Trench Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,455,173 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: PAT (NEW)

CUSIP Number: 70344Q100 (NEW)



24/09/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2794

CLIP MONEY INC. ("CLIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: USD$2,800,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 6,920,073 Listed Shares



Conversion Price: CA$0.55 per Listed Share



Maturity date: September 17, 2029



Interest rate: 13% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A





Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 17, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2795

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 08, 2024:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $25,000

Offering: 2,500,000 Common Shares and 2,500,000 warrants

Offering Price: $ 0.01 per unit

Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.05 per Listed Share for a 3-year period

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on September 19, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

BULLETIN V2024-2796

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $244,000 Offering: 4,880,000 Listed Shares with 4,880,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a two-year period







Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 23, 2024, June 14, 2024, June 25, 2024, July 30, 2024, August 15, 2024, August 23, 2024 and September 18, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2797

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $207,999.36 Offering: 577,776 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.36 per Listed Share







Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) nil nil



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 17, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2798

MILLBANK MINING CORP. ("MILL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in 109 mineral claims covering 2,207 hectares in northern Ontario, known as the Blakelock project.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $46,000 200,000 Common Shares $nil

The acquisition is subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty, of which 0.5% can be repurchased for $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 12, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2799

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 27, 2022, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,000,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 22, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 22, 2027 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 common shares; with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 22, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 19, 2024.

