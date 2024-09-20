TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 20, 2024, 21:50 ET
Sept. 20, 2024
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2793
PATTERSON METALS CORP. ("PAT")
[formerly Trench Metals Corp. ("TMC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the resolution passed by the Board of Directors on, August 30 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows: Patterson Metals Corp.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 24, 2024, the common shares of Patterson Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Trench Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
5,455,173
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
PAT (NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
70344Q100 (NEW)
_______________________________________
24/09/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2794
CLIP MONEY INC. ("CLIP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
USD$2,800,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 6,920,073 Listed Shares
|
Conversion Price:
|
CA$0.55 per Listed Share
|
Maturity date:
|
September 17, 2029
|
Interest rate:
|
13% per annum
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2795
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 08, 2024:
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $25,000
Offering: 2,500,000 Common Shares and 2,500,000 warrants
Offering Price: $ 0.01 per unit
Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.05 per Listed Share for a 3-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on September 19, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2796
LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$244,000
|
Offering:
|
4,880,000 Listed Shares with 4,880,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.08 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 23, 2024, June 14, 2024, June 25, 2024, July 30, 2024, August 15, 2024, August 23, 2024 and September 18, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2797
METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$207,999.36
|
Offering:
|
577,776 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.36 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
nil
|
nil
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated September 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2798
MILLBANK MINING CORP. ("MILL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in 109 mineral claims covering 2,207 hectares in northern Ontario, known as the Blakelock project.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
EXPENDITURES (S)
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$46,000
|
200,000 Common Shares
|
$nil
The acquisition is subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty, of which 0.5% can be repurchased for $500,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2799
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 20, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 27, 2022, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
10,000,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 22, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 22, 2027
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.35
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 common shares; with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 22, 2022.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
