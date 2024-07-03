VANCOUVER, BC, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2028

BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Shares for Bonuses, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated May 1, 2024 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf") and Treasury Metals Inc. ("Treasury"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Treasury acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Blackwolf for consideration of 0.607 of a Treasury common share for each Blackwolf share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Blackwolf was received at a meeting of the shareholders held on June 26, 2024 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 28, 2024. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Blackwolf dated May 27, 2024, which is available under Blackwolf's profile on SEDAR+.

Blackwolf and Treasury closed the Arrangement on July 3, 2024.

Advisory Shares:

In connection with the Arrangement, the Exchange has accepted for filing Blackwolf's proposal to issue 2,830,501 shares at a price of $0.0975 per share to a Non-Arm's Length Party, in consideration for advisory services provided to Blackwolf.

Acceleration Payment:

In connection with the Arrangement, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length $1,250,000 acceleration payment (the "Payment") due upon certain change of control and other events, in relation to the Blackwolf's Niblack project. The Payment will be satisfied through the issuance of 9,669,470 shares at a price of $0.12927285 per share.

For further details, please refer to Blackwolf's news releases dated May 2, 2024 and July 3, 2024.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, Blackwolf has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Thursday, July 4, 2024, the common shares of Blackwolf will be delisted from the Exchange.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2029

MINES D'OR ORBEC INC. ("BLUE")

[formerly Blue Thunder Mining Inc. ("BLUE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 6, 2024, the Company has changed its name to Mines D'or Orbec Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 5, 2024, the common shares of Mines D'or Orbec Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Blue Thunder Mining Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

57,377,063 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: N/A common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BLUE (NO CHANGE) CUSIP Number: 68560N108 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2030

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP.H")

[formerly Good Natured Products Inc. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, July 5, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of July 5, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from GDNP to GDNP.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2031

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.008

Payable Date: July 31, 2024

Record Date: July 17, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: July 17, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2032

TREASURY METALS INC. ("TML")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Friday, July 5, 2024 the common shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

The Company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of

which

303,174,006 common shares are issued and

outstanding (which includes the

shares issued under the Non-

Brokered Private Placement referred

to below) Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to

Escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TML CUSIP Number: 894647 82 5







Company Contact: Orin Baranowsky Company Address: 15 Toronto Street, Suite 401

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2E3 Company Phone Number: (416) 214-4654 Company Email Address: [email protected]



Private Placement:





Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,998,700.00



Offering: 8,690,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") consisting of 8,690,000 common shares and 8,690,000 warrants ("Warrants")



Offering Price: $0.23 per FT Unit.



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per Warrant for a 3-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release dated July 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2033

AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED ("AGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a disposition of, in aggregate, 6,422,156 shares (the "Shares") of Unico Silver Limited, a company listed on the ASX, currently held by Austral Gold Canada Limited, a subsidiary of the Company (the "Subsidiary"), pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between the Subsidiary and two non-arm's length parties (the "Purchasers").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchasers paid AUD $1,027,545 to the Company for the purchase of the Shares at a price of AUD $0.16 per Share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 19, 2024 and June 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2034

BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:31 a.m. PST, July 3, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2035

BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:36 a.m. PST, July 3, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2036

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,900,000 shares at a deemed price of $ 0.095 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,035,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2037

HANNAN METALS LTD. ("HAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,707,729.55



Offering: 10,593,513 Listed Shares with 5,296,754 warrants



Offering Price: $0.35 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.50 per Listed Share for a two year period, subject to acceleration right





Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Finders 0 0







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 4, 2024 and June 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2038

LITHIUM ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 393,675 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per common share to settle outstanding debt totaling $98,419.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 13, 2024 and June 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2039

MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of the remaining 21.98% interest in Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. Consideration is 5,276,327 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 19, 2024, and June 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2040

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 370,000 shares at a price of $4.73 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,750,100.

Number of Creditor: 2 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 06, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2041

T2 METALS CORP. ("TWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $512,400 Offering: 1,830,000 Listed Shares with 915,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.28 per share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per warrant for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 14, 2024 and June 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2042

T2 METALS CORP. ("TWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,400,000 Offering: 9,600,000 Listed Shares with 4,800,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.25 per share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per warrant for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 8, 2024, June 10, 2024, June 18, 2024 and June 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

