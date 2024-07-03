TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jul 03, 2024, 21:01 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2028
BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Shares for Bonuses, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Plan of Arrangement:
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated May 1, 2024 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf") and Treasury Metals Inc. ("Treasury"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Treasury acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Blackwolf for consideration of 0.607 of a Treasury common share for each Blackwolf share held.
The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Blackwolf was received at a meeting of the shareholders held on June 26, 2024 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 28, 2024. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Blackwolf dated May 27, 2024, which is available under Blackwolf's profile on SEDAR+.
Blackwolf and Treasury closed the Arrangement on July 3, 2024.
Advisory Shares:
In connection with the Arrangement, the Exchange has accepted for filing Blackwolf's proposal to issue 2,830,501 shares at a price of $0.0975 per share to a Non-Arm's Length Party, in consideration for advisory services provided to Blackwolf.
Acceleration Payment:
In connection with the Arrangement, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length $1,250,000 acceleration payment (the "Payment") due upon certain change of control and other events, in relation to the Blackwolf's Niblack project. The Payment will be satisfied through the issuance of 9,669,470 shares at a price of $0.12927285 per share.
For further details, please refer to Blackwolf's news releases dated May 2, 2024 and July 3, 2024.
Delisting:
In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, Blackwolf has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Thursday, July 4, 2024, the common shares of Blackwolf will be delisted from the Exchange.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2029
MINES D'OR ORBEC INC. ("BLUE")
[formerly Blue Thunder Mining Inc. ("BLUE")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 6, 2024, the Company has changed its name to Mines D'or Orbec Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Friday, July 5, 2024, the common shares of Mines D'or Orbec Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Blue Thunder Mining Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
57,377,063 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
N/A common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
BLUE (NO CHANGE)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
68560N108 (NEW)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2030
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP.H")
[formerly Good Natured Products Inc. ("GDNP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, July 5, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of July 5, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from GDNP to GDNP.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2031
LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.008
Payable Date: July 31, 2024
Record Date: July 17, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: July 17, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2032
TREASURY METALS INC. ("TML")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
New Listing-Shares:
Effective at the opening Friday, July 5, 2024 the common shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
The Company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on Thursday, July 4, 2024.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of
|
which
|
303,174,006 common shares are issued and
|
outstanding (which includes the
|
shares issued under the Non-
|
Brokered Private Placement referred
|
to below)
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
nil common shares subject to
|
Escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TML
|
CUSIP Number:
|
894647 82 5
|
Company Contact:
|
Orin Baranowsky
|
Company Address:
|
15 Toronto Street, Suite 401
|
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2E3
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(416) 214-4654
|
Company Email Address:
|
Private Placement:
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,998,700.00
|
Offering:
|
8,690,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") consisting of 8,690,000 common shares and 8,690,000 warrants ("Warrants")
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.23 per FT Unit.
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.35 per Warrant for a 3-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the Company's news release dated July 3, 2024.
_______________________________________
24/07/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2033
AUSTRAL GOLD LIMITED ("AGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a disposition of, in aggregate, 6,422,156 shares (the "Shares") of Unico Silver Limited, a company listed on the ASX, currently held by Austral Gold Canada Limited, a subsidiary of the Company (the "Subsidiary"), pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between the Subsidiary and two non-arm's length parties (the "Purchasers").
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchasers paid AUD $1,027,545 to the Company for the purchase of the Shares at a price of AUD $0.16 per Share.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 19, 2024 and June 24, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2034
BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:31 a.m. PST, July 3, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2035
BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:36 a.m. PST, July 3, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2036
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,900,000 shares at a deemed price of $ 0.095 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,035,500.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
per Share
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2037
HANNAN METALS LTD. ("HAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,707,729.55
|
Offering:
|
10,593,513 Listed Shares with 5,296,754 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.35 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.50 per Listed Share for a two year period, subject to acceleration right
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders
|
0
|
0
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 4, 2024 and June 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2038
LITHIUM ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 393,675 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per common share to settle outstanding debt totaling $98,419.
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 13, 2024 and June 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2039
MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of the remaining 21.98% interest in Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. Consideration is 5,276,327 common shares.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 19, 2024, and June 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2040
NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 370,000 shares at a price of $4.73 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,750,100.
Number of Creditor: 2 Creditors
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 06, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2041
T2 METALS CORP. ("TWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$512,400
|
Offering:
|
1,830,000 Listed Shares with 915,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.28 per share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per warrant for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 14, 2024 and June 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2042
T2 METALS CORP. ("TWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 3, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,400,000
|
Offering:
|
9,600,000 Listed Shares with 4,800,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per warrant for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 8, 2024, June 10, 2024, June 18, 2024 and June 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
