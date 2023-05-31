TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
31 May, 2023, 21:46 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.025
Payable Date: Jun 15, 2023
Record Date: Jun 07, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: Jun 06, 2023
________________________________________
TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. ("TCEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business Thursday, June 1, 2023, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
At the opening of markets on Friday, June 2, 2023, the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "TCEC". For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 30, 2023.
________________________________________
23/05/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 12, 2023, and increased on May 30, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,318,500 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.28 per share
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Number of Placees:
|
41 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
7
|
730,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$61,404 + $30,000 due
|
407,110
|
626,410
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.28 for period of 1 year from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on May 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 27, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,222,400 non-flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.45 per non-flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
9,682,699 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,682,699 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.63 for a period of two years from the date of issuance
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
4
|
635,555
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
4
|
1,053,883
|
Underwriter's Fee:
|
Cormark Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Haywood Securities Inc. received cash commissions of $570,010.20 and 1,095,256 compensation warrants, with each compensation warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45 per common share for a period of two years following the closing of the offering.
The Company issued a news release on May 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
|
Number of Securities:
|
175,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.02 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
175,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 175,000,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 per share for a period of 5 years following the closing of the Private Placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
31 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placees
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate # of Warrants
|
Aggregate Existing
|
11
|
42,015,913
|
42,015,913
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Fee: None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 8, 2023.
EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (« EAC »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 31 mai 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
175 000 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,02 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
175 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 175 000 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,05 $ par action pour une période de 5 ans suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
31 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Souscripteurs
|
# de souscripteurs
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de warrants
|
Participation totale
|
11
|
42 015 913
|
42 015 913
|
Participation totale du
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucune
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 mai 2023.
________________________________________
FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of FluroTest Diagnostic Systems Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, for cash consideration of $1.00. The transaction was completed, effective December 31, 2022.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 3, 2023.
________________________________________
FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
200,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.16 per share
|
Warrants:
|
200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 200,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
The Company issued a news release on May 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:49 a.m. PST, May 31, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC. ("GOFL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, May 31, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC. ("GOFL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, May 31, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the purchase option agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 11, 2023, between GoldON Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100 percent interest in the Hagarty Creek lithium property, comprising 17 mining claims in Greenstone, Ontario. By way of Consideration, the Company will make total cash payments of $90,000 over three years and issue a total of 300,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share to the optionors. The Optionors will retain a 1.5% NSR on the properties, of which the company may repurchase 0.5 percent for $500,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 15, 2023.
________________________________________
NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 30, 2023, the new expiry date for the Warrants should have been:
New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 22, 2024
All other information remains unchanged.
________________________________________
PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,304,347 shares at a deemed price of $0.8625, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to three agreements dated November 9, 2022.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued. For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2022, February 27, 2023, and May 30, 2023.
________________________________________
STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. ("SDI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 30, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 21,872,232 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Peters & Co. Limited on behalf of the Company.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 30, 2023.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at 6:04 a.m. PST, May 31, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
