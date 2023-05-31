VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.025

Payable Date: Jun 15, 2023

Record Date: Jun 07, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: Jun 06, 2023

________________________________________

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. ("TCEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Thursday, June 1, 2023, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

At the opening of markets on Friday, June 2, 2023, the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "TCEC". For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated May 30, 2023.

________________________________________

23/05/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 12, 2023, and increased on May 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,318,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 7 730,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $61,404 + $30,000 due

diligence fee 407,110 626,410

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.28 for period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on April 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,222,400 non-flow-through common shares

7,143,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per non-flow-through common share

$0.63 per flow-through common share







Warrants: 9,682,699 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,682,699 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.63 for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 635,555 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 1,053,883

Underwriter's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Haywood Securities Inc. received cash commissions of $570,010.20 and 1,095,256 compensation warrants, with each compensation warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45 per common share for a period of two years following the closing of the offering.

The Company issued a news release on May 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 175,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per common share



Warrants: 175,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 175,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.05 per share for a period of 5 years following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 31 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Aggregate Existing

Insider Involvement: 11 42,015,913 42,015,913 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 8, 2023.

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (« EAC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 31 mai 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») :

Nombre d'actions : 175 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,02 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 175 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 175 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par action pour une période de 5 ans suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs : 31 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # de souscripteurs # total d'actions # total de warrants







Participation totale

d'initiés existants 11 42 015 913 42 015 913 Participation totale du

groupe pro N/A N/A N/A

Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucune

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 mai 2023.

________________________________________

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of FluroTest Diagnostic Systems Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, for cash consideration of $1.00. The transaction was completed, effective December 31, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 3, 2023.

________________________________________

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

The Company issued a news release on May 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:49 a.m. PST, May 31, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC. ("GOFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, May 31, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC. ("GOFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, May 31, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the purchase option agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 11, 2023, between GoldON Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100 percent interest in the Hagarty Creek lithium property, comprising 17 mining claims in Greenstone, Ontario. By way of Consideration, the Company will make total cash payments of $90,000 over three years and issue a total of 300,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share to the optionors. The Optionors will retain a 1.5% NSR on the properties, of which the company may repurchase 0.5 percent for $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 15, 2023.

________________________________________

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 30, 2023, the new expiry date for the Warrants should have been:

New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 22, 2024

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,304,347 shares at a deemed price of $0.8625, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to three agreements dated November 9, 2022.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued. For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2022, February 27, 2023, and May 30, 2023.

________________________________________

STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. ("SDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 30, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 21,872,232 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Peters & Co. Limited on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 30, 2023.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 31, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 6:04 a.m. PST, May 31, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]