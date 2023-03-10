VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EUREKA CAPITAL CORP. ("EBCD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated March 7, 2023, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542

Payable Date: March 30, 2023

Record Date: March 15, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: March 14, 2023

________________________________________

TOTEC RESOURCES LTD. ("TOTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 8, 2023, effective at market open on March 14, 2023, common shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on March 10, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $342,600 (3,426,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

23/03/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") between Brunswick Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party. The Option Agreement allows the Company to acquire a 100% interest in the Hanson Lake Project located in Saskatchewan for a total consideration of $700,000 over a 4-year period upon closing of a definitive agreement. The total amount is payable in cash, shares or a combination of both (BRW's discretion, subject to a minimum 25% cash component), and an aggregate amount of $1,000,000 in work expenditures, under the following terms:

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($)







Within 5 business days of the

effective date of the agreement Minimum

$8,750 Maximum of 30,882

common shares N/A







1st Anniversary Minimum

$12,500 Maximum 44,118

common shares Aggregate of $50,000







2nd Anniversary Minimum

$37,500 Maximum 132,352

common shares Aggregate of

$200,000







3rd Anniversary Minimum

$50,000 Maximum 176,470

common shares Aggregate of

$400,000







4th Anniversary Minimum

$75,000 Maximum 264,706

common shares Aggregate of

$1,000,000









Additional milestone payments occur as to payment of $250,000 in cash, shares or combination of both on filing of a resource estimate and payment of additional $250,000 in cash, shares or combination of both on filing of a preliminary economic assessment (maximum of 588,235 shares).

The Company will grant a 2% NSR of which half (1%) of the NSR may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000. The second half of the NSR (1%) may be repurchased for $2,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 30, 2023.

______________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:08 a.m. PST, March 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, March 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("DTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 09, 2023 and the Company's new release issued March 09, 2023, trading will remain halted pending review of Exchange Requirements.

_________________________________________

GLOBAL FOOD AND INGREDIENTS LTD. ("PEAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a term loan of $3.0 million ($2.9 million, net of the cash commitment fee) (the "Loan") between Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (the "Company") and a non-arm's length lender. The Loan matures in one year and bears interest at a rate of 15% per annum. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 2,500,000 non-transferable bonus warrants in connection with the Loan. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.60 per share until February 28, 2024.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 2, 2023 and February 28, 2023.

_______________________________

ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 2, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

______________________________________

KINGSMEN RESOURCES LTD. ("KNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement :

Number of Shares: 10,667,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share







Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on March 9, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 9, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,183,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 3,591,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,591,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 73 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: 1 Insider subscribed a total number of 60,000 units.



Finder's Fee: A total of $99,960 cash payable to five finders.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MOOVLY MEDIA INC. ("MVY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 8,444,445 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 24, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 24, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.62 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,444,445 shares with 8,444,445 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 26, 2021.

________________________________________

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Convertible Debenture $1,440,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units, at $ 0.25 per unit of principal outstanding at any time prior to the maturity date, consisting of 5,760,000 common shares and 2,880,000 common share purchase warrants.



Maturity date: 3 years from the date of issuance, subject to a forced conversion right.



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.35.



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 1,260,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 620,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 39,300 N/A 157,200 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

____________________________________________

OCEAN SHORE CAPITAL CORP. ("OCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier2 Company

Effective at 8:37 a.m. PST, March 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 27, 2023, between

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in 28 claims forming the MAX Lithium Property, located in Quebec, Canada.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 4,000,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 1, 2023.

________________________________________

THE LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED ("BOAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:01 p.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED ("BOAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZENITH CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ZENI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

