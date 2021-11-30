VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PC 1 CORP. ("PCAA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the "Company") Prospectus dated October 19, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective October 22, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on December 1, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Thursday, December 2, 2021, upon

confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on December 2, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 10,100,000

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 5,100,000 common shares and 510,000 stock options



Transfer Agent: Marrelli Trust Company Limited Trading Symbol: PCAA.P CUSIP Number: 69323W104 Agent: Research Capital Corporation



Agent's Warrants: 500,000 warrants to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of five

years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated October 19, 2021.

Company Contact: Aaron Eisenberg - director, chief executive officer, chief financial

officer and corporate secretary Company Address: Suite 201, 10 Wanless Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M4N 1V6, Canada



Company Phone Number: (416) 481-2222 Company email: [email protected]



Seeking QT primarily in these sectors: High growth and or emerging sector, including but not limited to,

technology, resources and diversified sectors

PRAIRIE STORM RESOURCES CORP. ("PSEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

At a special meeting of holders ("Shareholders") of common shares ("Prairie Storm Shares") of Prairie Storm Resources Corp. (the "Company") held on November 29, 2021, Shareholders approved a special resolution authorizing a plan of arrangement under Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Plan of Arrangement") involving, among others, the Company, InPlay Oil Corp. ("InPlay") and the Shareholders. Subsequently on November 29, 2021, the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta granted a final order in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

The Plan of Arrangement was completed on November 30, 2021. Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, InPlay acquired all of the issued and outstanding Prairie Storm Shares in exchange for 0.0524 of a common share of InPlay and $0.2514 in cash for each Prairie Storm Share outstanding and the Company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of InPlay. Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, the Company, InPlay and the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Prairie Storm Energy Corp., were subsequently amalgamated to form a new corporation also named "InPlay Oil Corp.".

.

Delist

Effective at the close of business, Wednesday December 1, 2021 the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

F For further information, please see the news releases of the Company dated September 28, 2021, the joint news releases of the Company and InPlay dated November 29, 2021 and November 30, 2021, respectively, and the management information circular of the Company dated October 26, 2021, each of which has been filed on the Company's SEDAR profile.

ZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED ("ZUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.003

Payable Date: December 30, 2021

Record Date: December 10, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 09, 2021

NEX COMPANY:

CHAMPION GAMING GROUP INC. ("WAGR")

[formerly Prime City One Capital Corp. ("PMO.H)]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover - Completed, Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Consolidation, Name Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

NEX Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Reverse Takeover of Prime City One Capital Corp. (the "Company") as described in the Company's Filing Statement dated November 14, 2021, which includes the following transactions:

The Company acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of Champion Gaming Inc. ("Champion") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation in accordance with the terms and conditions of the acquisition agreement dated September 8, 2021 and issued 62,895,334 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Resulting Issuer Share") to the shareholders of Champion (each, a "Champion Shareholder"), including those issued pursuant to the financing described below.

As a result of the Transaction, a total of 21,641,025 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement.

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Industrial Issuer (NAICS Number: 519130).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 14, 2021, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated April 8, 2021, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Concurrent Non Brokered Private Placement Financing:

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Private Placement (the "Financing") announced on July 19, 2021 and August 26, 2021. The Financing included 18,470,000 common shares of Champion at a price of $0.25 for the gross proceeds of $ 4,617,500.

Number of Resulting Issuer Shares: 18,870,000



Purchase Price: $0.25 per consolidated share



Number of Placees: 205 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares N/A N/A N/A

In consideration for the services performed by Canaccord Genuity Corp. as the finder of the Financing, Champion (i) paid aggregate cash consideration of $322,000; and (ii) issued 1,288,000 finder warrants, each of which converted into one finder warrant of the Company (each, a "Finder Warrant") pursuant to the Transaction. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per common share until September 3, 2023.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Financing via press releases dated September 8, 2021 and November 3, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 14, 2021 available on SEDAR.

Graduation

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Thursday, December 2, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Toronto.

Name Change and Consolidation

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on October 13, 2021, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's share capital consolidation on the basis of 4 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share as well as a special resolution approving the Company's name change. The consolidation was effected and the name of the Company has been changed from "Prime City One Capital Corp." to "Champion Gaming Group Inc.".

Effective at the opening on Thursday, December 2, 2021, the shares of Champion Gaming Group Inc. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of Prime City One Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

65,945,840 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 21,641,025 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: WAGR (new)





CUSIP Number: 158498105 (new)



Issuer Contact: Ken Hershman, Chief Executive Office Issuer Address: 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, ON M5V 0R2 Issuer Phone Number: 917-768-5010 Issuer email: [email protected]

21/11/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated November 9, 2021 between Valore Metals Corp. (the "Vendor") and Azincourt Energy Corp. (the "Company") whereby the Company wishes to acquire the right to acquire up to a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in and to a series of six (6) mineral claims (collectively, the "Property") located in the Province of Saskatchewan and covering an area of approximately 13,711 hectares, commonly referred to as the "Hatchet Lake Uranium Project".

Consideration, staged over a three-year period, is $850,000 cash, $1,750,000 in common shares at a deemed price equivalent to the 20-day VWAP immediately prior to the issuance of any particular consideration shares subject to a minimum price of $0.05 and $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures.

In the event the rights granted pursuant to the Property Option Agreement are exercised in full, the Company will hold a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Property, and the Company and the Vendor will negotiate the terms of a joint venture for the mutual advancement of the Property. In the event that the Company cannot complete the final cash payment ($250,000) and shares issuance ($500,000), and incur the final expenditure ($2,000,000), the Company will have earned a fifty percent (50%) interest in the Property.

CDM Capital Partners Inc. (Darryl Cardey and Darren Devine) will receive a finder's fee totaling $105,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 10, 2021.

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,213,445 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.72 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 4 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,944,445 [2 placees]



Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $30,000.00 and 20,833 shares.





Glores Securities Inc. - $54,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated November 17, 2021 and November 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 735,294 shares



Purchase Price: $0.68 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares



Georg Pollert Y 735,294

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Goldshore Resources Inc. ("GSHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 1, 2021 and November 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,810,692 flow-through shares

3,911,908 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.65 per flow-through share

$0.76 per charity flow-through share



Number of Placees: 37 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y/

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Brett Richards Y 20,000 Douglas Ramshaw Y 30,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 30,000 1 placee

Finder's Fee: Eventus Capital Corp. – $194,366.25 cash, 286,116 shares and 572,231 compensation warrants.

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. - $59,805 cash, 88,036 shares and 176,071 compensation warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $44,853.75 cash, 66,027 shares and 132,053 compensation warrants.





Each non-transferable compensation warrant is exercisable into one common

share of the Company at a price of $0.65 per share for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

Green Battery minerals Inc. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2021, November 16, 2021 and November 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,444,001 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through share



Warrants: 7,722,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,722,001 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y/

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 150,000 1 placee

Finder's Fee: EMD Financial Inc. – $48,928 cash and 326,186 shares.

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. – $40,000 cash and 266,666 finder's warrants.

GloRes Securities Inc. – $52,000 cash and 173,333 finder's warrants.

Marquest Asset Management Inc. – 173,333 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an agreement and plan of merger ("Definitive Agreement") dated November 19, 2021 between NuLeaf Naturals, LLC and its shareholders (the "Vendors") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the Company will acquire an 80% interest in NuLeaf Naturals, LLC from the Vendors in return for a total purchase price of US$31.24 Million to be satisfied through the issuance of 4,429,809 common shares ("Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of US$7.0529 per common share.

25% of the Consideration Shares will be subject to certain escrow conditions for up to two years following the closing date of this transaction. In connection with this Definitive Agreement, the Vendors have provided the Company with a three year option ("Call Option") to have the opportunity acquire the remaining 20% interest in NuLeaf Naturals, LLC to become the sole owner based on an enterprise value ("Valuation") further detailed out in the Definitive Agreement. The Vendors will also be granted an eighteen (18) month option ("Put Option") which will, if exercised, require the Company to purchase the remaining shares of NuLeaf Naturals, LLC not previously owned at a similar Valuation as mentioned above.

The Call Option and Put Option will be subject to Exchange review and approval at the time when either of the options are exercised.

Class VI Investments, LLC will also be provided 138,383 common shares out of the Consideration Shares as a commission fee for their assistance in this transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated November 22, 2021 and November 29, 2021.

HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC. ("HMAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 31,027,529 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Number of Placees: 54 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y/

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Triz Corporate Pty Ltd. (Scott Patrizi) Y 525,714 Jeremy Ross Y 357,143

Finder's Fee:

Morpheus Corporate Pty Ltd. - $114,092.81 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 8,976,666 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 8,976,666 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,976,666 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 33 Placees Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y /

ProGroup = P # of shares Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. Y 1,000,000 Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee) P 100,000





Finder's Fee: One finder received a cash commission totaling $11,550 and 77,000 common

share purchase warrants to purchase 77,000 common shares at a price of $0.20

per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated September 13, 2021 and September 16, 2021.

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. (« IPG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 30 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 8 976 666 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 8 976 666 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 8 976 666 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 33 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Nom Initié = Y /

Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. Y 1 000 000 Aggregate Pro Group (1 souscripteur) P 100 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 11 550 $ et

77 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 77 000 actions ordinaires

à un prix de 0,20 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du

placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 13 septembre 2021 et 16 septembre 2021.

JACK NATHAN MEDICAL CORP. ("JNH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement (the 'Agreement') dated November 23, 2021, between several arm's length parties (collectively, the 'Vendors') and Jack Nathan Functional Health Inc. ('Subco') and Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (the 'Company'). Pursuant to the Agreement, Subco shall acquire assets with respect to the operation of 5 medical clinics located in British Columbia

As consideration, the Company shall pay an aggregate of $1,500,000 and issue up to 4,200,000 common shares over a two year period to the Vendors.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 24, 2021.

JURA ENERGY CORPORATION ("JEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2021:

Number of Units: 2,214,287 units



Purchase Price: CDN$0.07 per unit



Warrants: 2,214,287 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,214,287common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.11 per share for a three (3) year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 25, 2021 and further amended on October 26, 2021 and October 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,922,817 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Warrants: 6,922,817 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,922,817 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 60 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 99,333 [ 5 placees] Finder's Fee: $900.00 cash payment payable to Haywood Securities Inc.;

$33,999.99 cash payment payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.;

$30,000.00 cash payment payable to PI Financial Corp. ; and

$127,244.52 cash payment payable to Ocean Wall Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated November 10, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

MINTO METALS CORP. ("MNTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov.30, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 28, 2021, November 3, 2021 and November 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 34, 971,112 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 17,485,556 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,485,556 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period subject to an accelerated expiry at the discretion of the Company



Number of Placees: 88 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Darcy Krogh Y 333,333 Kathleen Crook Y 3,333,333 Pacific West Mercantile Group (Mike Marrandino) Y 166,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 572,500 [4 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee:







Research Capital Corp. - 233,870 common shares at $0.30 per share and 233,870 broker's warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $10,151.40 cash and 33,838 broker's warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $5,250 cash and 17,500 broker's warrants

Richardson Wealth Ltd. - $16,170 cash and 53,900 broker's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $7,803 cash and 26,010 broker's warrants

IA Private Wealth - $22,050 cash and 73,500 broker's warrants





Each non-transferable broker's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.30 per share for an eighteen-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PRAIRIE STORM RESOURCES CORP. ("PSEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:26 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the warrants originally issued pursuant to the Rights Offering ("Warrants") announced on November 15, 2019:

Number of Warrants Issued: 16,272,075



Original Expiry Date: December 20, 2021



New Expiry Date: September 14, 2023

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,499,999 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 14,499,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,499,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period







Number of Placees: 28 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y/

ProGroup=P # of Shares Roger Connors Y 85,000 Graham Keevil Y 466,666 Javelin Minerals Ltd. (Dominic O'Sullivan) Y 2,000,000 Mohammed Bilal Bhamji Y 333,333 Robert Power Y 250,000 Finder's Fee: Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC - $10,836 cash and 180,600 broker's warrants





Each non-transferable broker's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on November 29, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

