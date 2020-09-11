VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EVERTON RESOURCES INC. ("EVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's news release dated September 10, 2020, the common shares of Everton Resources Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

The delisting of the Company's common shares is effectuated at the request of the Company. The delisting has been approved by the majority of the minority of the Company's shareholders by resolution on April 6, 2020.

For more information, please consult the Company's news release dated September 10, 2020.

RESSOURCES EVERTON INC. (« EVR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Radiation de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Suite au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 septembre 2020, les actions ordinaires de Ressources Everton inc. (la « société ») seront retirées de la cote de Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires mardi le 15 septembre 2020.

Le retrait de la cote des actions ordinaires de la société survient suite au dépôt d'une demande de retrait volontaire déposée par la société. La radiation de la cote a été approuvée par la majorité de la minorité des actionnaires de la société par une résolution datée du 6 avril 2020.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse daté du 10 septembre 2020.

________________________________________

SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC. ("SCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's Class A Subordinate Voting Shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, under the symbol "SCR".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "SCR" on TSX Venture Exchange after September 14, 2020, and its Class A Subordinate Voting Shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP. ("NZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23. 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 22, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 15, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

__________________________________

20/09/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, September 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AUX RESOURCES CORP. ("AUX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Share Purchase Agreement dated June 6, 2020 between AUX Resources Corp. (the "Company") and the shareholders of Isla Gold Corporation ("Isla"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest of the Independence and Silver Crown properties (the "Properties") located at north-northeast of Stewart, British Columbia. In consideration, the Company will issue 11.5 million shares to Isla, subject to an underlying option agreement with payments of $650,000 and 5 million shares over the next 5 years.

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, September 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:59 a.m. PST, September 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, September 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 27, 2020 among CloudMD Software & Services Inc., SMF Investments Ltd., Das Holdings Ltd., and Jason P. Fuller (collectively the "Sellers"), whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of South Surrey Medical Clinic Inc. for the consideration of $200,000 in cash ($175,000 in the first year) and the issuance of a total of 826,448 shares (628,100 shares in the first year) over a two-year period.

________________________________________

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, September 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, September 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:20 a.m. PST, September 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, September 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GUYANA GOLDSTRIKE INC. ("GYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 7, 2019 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an acceleration of the term and reduction in the conversion price with respect to the previously accepted Private Placement of Convertible Debentures announced February 14, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: $300,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 4,000,000 common shares at $0.075 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: September 1, 2021



Warrants: 1,500,000 detachable common share purchase warrants. Each detachable

warrant will have a term expiring at the Maturity date and entitle the holder to

purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of

$0.10.



Interest rate: 15%



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

The Company issued a news release dated August 26, 2020 announcing the proposed amendments.

________________________________________

LAST MILE HOLDINGS LTD. ("MILE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 10, 2020, the bulletin header should have read as follows:

LAST MILE HOLDINGS LTD.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. ("OS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, September 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PINEHURST CAPITAL II INC. ("PINH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:20 a.m. PST, September 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PINEHURST CAPITAL II INC. ("PINH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PISTOL BAY MINING INC. ("PST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated September 9, 2020 between Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (the Company) and DG Resource Management Ltd. (Jody Dahrouge) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Icefields Gold Project (7 claims, 6,750 hectares) located in southeastern BC. Consideration is $50,000 cash, 7,000,000 common shares and 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants over two years. In the event of a NI 43-101 gold equivalent resource of 1,000,000 ounces being outlined, the Company shall pay the Vendor $1,000,000 cash or an equivalent number of shares, or a combination thereof. Each share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.06 for three years from issuance. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to purchase 1% for $1,000,000 at any time.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:32 a.m. PST, September 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:37 a.m. PST, September 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SEASHORE RESOURCE PARTNERS CORP. ("SSH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on October 4, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of October 5, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated July 24, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:56 a.m. PST, September 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,602,934 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 21,602,934 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,602,934 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 65 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Graham Keevil I 130,000





Mohammed Bilal Bhamji I 100,000





Javelin Minerals Inc. (Dominic O'Sullivan) I 500,000







Finder's Fee: Received an aggregate of $186,820 in cash and 1,116,933 in Broker Warrants.

Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC – 32,000 Broker Warrants; Leede Jones Gable

Inc. – 131,200 Warrants; Raymond James Ltd – 44,400 Warrants; Industrial

Alliance Securities Inc. – 405,600 Warrants; Mann Mann Jensen Partners LP. –

225,333 Warrants; Haywood Securities Inc. – 268,000 Broker Warrants; CG

Financial Inc. – 10,400 Warrants.

Each non-transferable Broker Warrants are exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 03, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated July 31, 2020, pursuant to which the Company may purchase one lease of six contiguous minerals claims encompassing 90 hectares in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario known as the Rivard Property. In consideration, the Company will make payments totaling $400,000 and issue a total of 400,000 shares in stages, as follows:



CASH SHARES Year 1 $100,000 100,000 Year 2 $100,000 100,000 Year 3 $100,000 100,000 Year 4 $100,000 100,000

The acquisition is subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty of which 0.75% may be purchased for $1,200,000.

________________________________________

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated January 10, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an amending agreement dated August 17, 2020 between White Metal Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Sokoman Iron Corp. ("Sokoman") whereby the Company's option to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Startrek property can be completed by the issuance of 750,000 shares. In addition, a 1% net smelter return royalty in favour of Sokoman can be repurchased by the payment of $175,000 and the issuance of shares equaling $250,000.

________________________________________

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.25 per Unit



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.30 for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

YDX INNOVIATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated July 9, 2020 between YDX Innovation Corp. (the "Company") and Render GG Ltd. (Ben Watson, Tania Vaughn, "Render") pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Render. In consideration, the Company will issue 3,500,000 shares and make a cash payment as follows: A finder's fee of 347,561 shares is payable to The Sarwal Group Enterprise Inc. (Kailash Sarwal) in stages as indicated below.



CASH SHARES Staged Finder's Fee Shares Year 1 nil 3,500,000 286,227 Year 2 $150,000 nil 61,334

________________________________________

