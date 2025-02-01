TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Feb 01, 2025, 21:25 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2025
TSX VENTURE COMPANY
BULLETIN V2025-0282
EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC.H")
[formerly Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. ("EAC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, January 30, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.
As of January 30, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from EAC to EAC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated September 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (« EAC.H »)
(auparavant, Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. [« EAC »])
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Transfert et ajout à NEX, changement de symbole, maintien de la suspension
DATE DU BULLETIN : le 28 janvier 2025
Bourse de croissance TSX – société de groupe 2
Selon la Politique 2.5 de la Bourse de croissance TSX, la Société n'a pas satisfait aux exigences relatives au maintien de l'inscription à la cote pour une société de groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX. Par conséquent, l'inscription de la Société sera transférée à NEX à compter de l'ouverture le jeudi 30 janvier 2025, la Société passera du groupe 2 à NEX, et le bureau de dépôt passera de celui de Montréal à celui de NEX.
À compter du 30 janvier 2025, la Société sera soumise à des restrictions prévues dans les politiques de NEX quant aux émissions d'actions et à certains types de paiements.
Le symbole de négociation de la Société passera de EAC à EAC.H. Aucun changement ne sera apporté à la dénomination sociale ou au numéro CUSIP de la société, et il n'y aura pas de consolidation de capital. Le suffixe du symbole différencie les symboles de NEX des symboles des groupes 1 ou 2 du marché de la Bourse de croissance TSX.
À la suite du bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 5 septembre 2024, la négociation des actions de la Société demeurera suspendue.
Il est interdit aux membres de négocier les titres de la Société pendant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à nouvel ordre.
_______________________________________
25/01/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0283
ARGO CORPORATION ("ARGH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 9, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the following convertible debenture ("Convertible Debenture"):
Maturity Date: Extended from February 8, 2025 to February 8, 2026
Additionally, the expiry date of the common share purchase warrants, issuable as part of the underlying unit of the Convertible Debenture, will be amended as follows:
Expiry Date: Extended from February 8, 2025 to February 8, 2026
The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 9, 2024. For additional information, refer to the Company's press release dated January 10, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0284
CYBERCATCH HOLDINGS, INC. ("CYBE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,088,742
|
Offering:
|
7,258,280 Listed Shares with 7,258,280 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 20, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0285
EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$500,000
|
Offering:
|
10,000,000 Listed Shares with 10,000,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 27,2 024, December 19, 2024, January 23, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0286
HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Securities Issued:
|
809,000 warrants
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.42 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated September 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0287
INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$4,000,000.00
|
Offering:
|
80,000,000
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05
|
Non-Cash Commissions
|
Shares Warrants
0 0
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated August 6, 2024, August 8, 2024, and January 22, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0288
K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: Jan 28, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
# of Warrants:
|
11,988,250
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 01, 2025
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 01, 2025
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30
These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 23,976,500 common Shares with 11,988,250-share purchase warrants attached to purchase 11,988,250 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 02, 2023.
Please refer to the Company's new release dated January 27, 2025, for further details.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0289
MIMEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("MIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
$1,060,822
|
Securities Issued:
|
3,928,970 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.27 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated January 16, 2025.
_______________________________________
