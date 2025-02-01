VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC.H")

[formerly Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. ("EAC")]

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2025

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, January 30, 2025, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of January 30, 2025, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from EAC to EAC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated September 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (« EAC.H »)

(auparavant, Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. [« EAC »])

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Transfert et ajout à NEX, changement de symbole, maintien de la suspension

DATE DU BULLETIN : le 28 janvier 2025

Bourse de croissance TSX – société de groupe 2

Selon la Politique 2.5 de la Bourse de croissance TSX, la Société n'a pas satisfait aux exigences relatives au maintien de l'inscription à la cote pour une société de groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX. Par conséquent, l'inscription de la Société sera transférée à NEX à compter de l'ouverture le jeudi 30 janvier 2025, la Société passera du groupe 2 à NEX, et le bureau de dépôt passera de celui de Montréal à celui de NEX.

À compter du 30 janvier 2025, la Société sera soumise à des restrictions prévues dans les politiques de NEX quant aux émissions d'actions et à certains types de paiements.

Le symbole de négociation de la Société passera de EAC à EAC.H. Aucun changement ne sera apporté à la dénomination sociale ou au numéro CUSIP de la société, et il n'y aura pas de consolidation de capital. Le suffixe du symbole différencie les symboles de NEX des symboles des groupes 1 ou 2 du marché de la Bourse de croissance TSX.

À la suite du bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 5 septembre 2024, la négociation des actions de la Société demeurera suspendue.

Il est interdit aux membres de négocier les titres de la Société pendant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à nouvel ordre.

_______________________________________

25/01/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0283

ARGO CORPORATION ("ARGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 9, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the following convertible debenture ("Convertible Debenture"):

Maturity Date: Extended from February 8, 2025 to February 8, 2026

Additionally, the expiry date of the common share purchase warrants, issuable as part of the underlying unit of the Convertible Debenture, will be amended as follows:

Expiry Date: Extended from February 8, 2025 to February 8, 2026

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 9, 2024. For additional information, refer to the Company's press release dated January 10, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0284

CYBERCATCH HOLDINGS, INC. ("CYBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,088,742 Offering: 7,258,280 Listed Shares with 7,258,280 warrants



Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 20, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0285

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $500,000 Offering: 10,000,000 Listed Shares with 10,000,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 27,2 024, December 19, 2024, January 23, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0286

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Securities Issued: 809,000 warrants



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.42 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0287

INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $4,000,000.00



Offering: 80,000,000



Offering Price: $0.05



Non-Cash Commissions Shares Warrants 0 0



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 6, 2024, August 8, 2024, and January 22, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0288

K2 GOLD CORPORATION ("KTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: Jan 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 11,988,250 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 01, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 01, 2025 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 23,976,500 common Shares with 11,988,250-share purchase warrants attached to purchase 11,988,250 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 02, 2023.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated January 27, 2025, for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0289

MIMEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("MIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $1,060,822



Securities Issued: 3,928,970 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.27 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 16, 2025.

_______________________________________

