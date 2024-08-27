TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 27, 2024, 20:01 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2570
BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.045
Payable Date: September 15, 2024
Record Date: September 4, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: September 4, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2571
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening, September 3, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire September 3, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 3, 2024.
TRADE DATES
September 3, 2024 - TO SETTLE – September 3, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
24/08/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2572
CANADIAN PREMIUM SAND INC. ("CPS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 5, 2022, the Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
26,494,908
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 31, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 31, 2024
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.40 (unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 32,100,000 common shares with 32,100,000 common share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 5, 2022. Since then, 5,605,092 of these warrants have been exercised.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2573
DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,521,909.30
|
Offering:
|
76,095,465 Listed Shares with 76,095,465 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.02 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per warrant for a 2-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 13, 2024, July 3, 2024, July 30, 2024, August 20, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2574
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$539,000.000
|
Offering:
|
4,491,666 Listed Shares with 4,491,666 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.12 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share for a five-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
314,417
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a five-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 19, 2024, August 23, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2575
FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 27, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2576
GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,650,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $82,500.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price per
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
2
|
$82,500
|
$0.05
|
1,650,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2577
GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD. ("GDP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$842,500.00
|
Offering:
|
2,000,000 Listed Shares with 1,000,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Offering:
|
1,770,000 Flow- Through Shares with 885,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.30 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders
|
0
|
94,000
|
Commission Terms: 31,500 non-transferable warrant exercisable at $0.30 for a two-year period, and 62,500 non-transferable warrant exercisable at $0.25 for a two-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 2, 2024, July 10, 2024 and August 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2578
INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Amendment agreement dated August 16, 2024, to an option agreement dated August 24, 2022, between arm's length party. (the "Vendor") and Intrepid Metals Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company may acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Mesa Well project, located in Arizona, United States.
As per the amendment, the Company requests an extension to complete the required $250,000 (U.S.) work commitment from Aug. 24, 2024, to Aug. 24, 2026, in exchange for the issuance of an additional 50,000 common shares to the vendor.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 23, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2579
KESTREL GOLD INC. ("KGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,522,100 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $45,663.00
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$45,663.00
|
$0.03
|
1,522,100
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 15, 2024 and August 27, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2580
KOVO HEALTHTECH CORPORATION. ("KOVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 57,542,906
shares at $0.035 and 4,863,861 shares at $0.05 to settle outstanding debt for $2,257,229.56.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$2,257,229.56
|
$0.035
$0.05
|
57,542,906
4,863,861
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated May 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2581
LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 27, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2582
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:04 a.m. PST, Aug. 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2583
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, August 27, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2584
VISCOUNT MINING CORP. ("VML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 161,189 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to settle outstanding property payment debts for $40,297.26.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2585
VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$500,000.00
|
Offering:
|
25,000,000 Listed Shares with 25,000,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.02 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per warrant for a 2-Year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Units
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Commission Terms: N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 19, 2024, July 2, 2024, August 6, 2024 and August 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2586
VIZSLA ROYALTIES CORP. ("VROY.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:17 a.m. PST, Aug. 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2587
VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 23, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the date of the first interest payment of the following convertible debenture:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$2,646,000 principal amount outstanding
|
Original Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at $0.50 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.
|
Original Maturity Date:
|
May 11, 2025
|
Interest Rate:
|
12% per annum
|
Original Date of the First
|
June 30, 2024
|
Interest Payment:
|
Amended Date of the First
|
September 30, 2024
|
Interest Payment:
The Company shall pay a one-time premium payment equal to 1% of the principal amount of the Initial Debentures in cash on September 30, 2024 to holders of record as of May 31, 2024.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2588
WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the letter of amendment dated July 18, 2024 ("Amending Agreement"), between the Company and a non-arm's length party ("Lender"), pursuant to the original loan extension agreement dated May 18, 2024. Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the parties will extend the repayment date of certain existing loans ("Extension"). In consideration for the Extension, the Company will issue to the Lender an aggregate of 7,251,925 non-transferable bonus common share purchase warrants ("Bonus Warrants"), with each Bonus Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share of the company ("Share") at an exercise price of $0.135 per Share for a period of two years from the date of Extension.
For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated May 21, 2024; July 18, 2024; and August 21, 2024.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article