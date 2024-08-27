VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2570

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.045

Payable Date: September 15, 2024

Record Date: September 4, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: September 4, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2571

GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, September 3, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire September 3, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 3, 2024.

TRADE DATES

September 3, 2024 - TO SETTLE – September 3, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

24/08/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2572

CANADIAN PREMIUM SAND INC. ("CPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 5, 2022, the Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 26,494,908 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 31, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 32,100,000 common shares with 32,100,000 common share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 5, 2022. Since then, 5,605,092 of these warrants have been exercised.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2573

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement











Gross Proceeds: $1,521,909.30











Offering: 76,095,465 Listed Shares with 76,095,465 warrants attached











Offering Price: $0.02 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a 2-year period











Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 13, 2024, July 3, 2024, July 30, 2024, August 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2574

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $539,000.000



Offering: 4,491,666 Listed Shares with 4,491,666 warrants











Offering Price: $0.12 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a five-year period











Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 314,417









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a five-year period

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 19, 2024, August 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2575

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 27, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2576

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,650,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $82,500.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount

Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $82,500 $0.05 1,650,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2577

GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD. ("GDP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement











Gross Proceeds: $842,500.00











Offering: 2,000,000 Listed Shares with 1,000,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period











Offering: 1,770,000 Flow- Through Shares with 885,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Listed Share for a two-year period



















Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Finders 0 94,000









Commission Terms: 31,500 non-transferable warrant exercisable at $0.30 for a two-year period, and 62,500 non-transferable warrant exercisable at $0.25 for a two-year period.







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 2, 2024, July 10, 2024 and August 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2578

INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Amendment agreement dated August 16, 2024, to an option agreement dated August 24, 2022, between arm's length party. (the "Vendor") and Intrepid Metals Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company may acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Mesa Well project, located in Arizona, United States.

As per the amendment, the Company requests an extension to complete the required $250,000 (U.S.) work commitment from Aug. 24, 2024, to Aug. 24, 2026, in exchange for the issuance of an additional 50,000 common shares to the vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2579

KESTREL GOLD INC. ("KGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,522,100 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $45,663.00

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $45,663.00 $0.03 1,522,100

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 15, 2024 and August 27, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2580

KOVO HEALTHTECH CORPORATION. ("KOVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 57,542,906

shares at $0.035 and 4,863,861 shares at $0.05 to settle outstanding debt for $2,257,229.56.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $2,257,229.56 $0.035 $0.05 57,542,906 4,863,861 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated May 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2581

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 27, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2582

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:04 a.m. PST, Aug. 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2583

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, August 27, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2584

VISCOUNT MINING CORP. ("VML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 161,189 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to settle outstanding property payment debts for $40,297.26.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2585

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement











Gross Proceeds: $500,000.00











Offering: 25,000,000 Listed Shares with 25,000,000 warrants attached







Offering Price: $0.02 per Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a 2-Year period, subject to an acceleration right.







Non-Cash Commissions:

Units Warrants









Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A









Commission Terms: N/A











Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 19, 2024, July 2, 2024, August 6, 2024 and August 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2586

VIZSLA ROYALTIES CORP. ("VROY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:17 a.m. PST, Aug. 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2587

VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 23, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the date of the first interest payment of the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture: $2,646,000 principal amount outstanding



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.50 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Original Maturity Date: May 11, 2025



Interest Rate: 12% per annum



Original Date of the First June 30, 2024 Interest Payment:





Amended Date of the First September 30, 2024 Interest Payment:



The Company shall pay a one-time premium payment equal to 1% of the principal amount of the Initial Debentures in cash on September 30, 2024 to holders of record as of May 31, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2588

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the letter of amendment dated July 18, 2024 ("Amending Agreement"), between the Company and a non-arm's length party ("Lender"), pursuant to the original loan extension agreement dated May 18, 2024. Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the parties will extend the repayment date of certain existing loans ("Extension"). In consideration for the Extension, the Company will issue to the Lender an aggregate of 7,251,925 non-transferable bonus common share purchase warrants ("Bonus Warrants"), with each Bonus Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share of the company ("Share") at an exercise price of $0.135 per Share for a period of two years from the date of Extension.

For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated May 21, 2024; July 18, 2024; and August 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

