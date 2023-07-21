TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
21 Jul, 2023, 18:27 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AVARON MINING CORP. ("AVR")
[formerly BENZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BCC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors July 6, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the common shares of Avaron Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Benz Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a ''Mining" company.
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
13,726,497 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: 3,500,000
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: AVR (New)
CUSIP Number: 05352J101 (New)
________________________________________
23/07/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,958,293 shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,343,744.46.
Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
3
|
$449,674.79
|
$0.15
|
2,997,831
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on July 18, 2023 confirming that the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 13, 2023:
Number of Shares: 700,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares
1,175,000 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) shares
Purchase Price: $0.42 per FT share
$0.49 per CFT share
Warrants: 937,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 937,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$52,185
|
N/A
|
112,500
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on July 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
CONSTELLATION CAPITAL CORP. ("CNST.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 21, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EUROPACIFIC METALS INC. ("EUP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 30% interest in EVX Portugal, UniPessol, LDA and, consequently an indirect 30% in the Borba 2 exploration property in Portugal pursuant to an amendment to the definitive agreement dated June 3, 2023 and an amendment to amending agreement dated April 25, 2023 between the Europacific Metals Inc. (the "Company"), European Electric Metals Inc. and EVX Portugal, UniPessol, LDA.
|
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES (S)
|
$70,000
|
700,000 common shares
|
NIL
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 4, 2023.
________________________________________
HIGHWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. ("HAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 466,667 shares and 233,334 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $2,800,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$2,800,000
|
$6.00
|
466,667
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Warrants: 233,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 233,334 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $7.50 for a one year period
$7.50 in the second year
$7.50 in the third year
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 7, 2023:
Number of Shares: 21,928,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.07 per share
Warrants: i) 10,964,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,964,000 shares
ii) 10,964,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,964,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: i) $0.10 for a six month period
ii) $0.15 for a two year period
Number of Placees: 35 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
3,427,142
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$42,151.50
|
N/A
|
595,021 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on March 7, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023:
Number of Shares : 6,397,000 Flow-Through Units (the 'FT' Unit)
3,611,927 Non-Flow-Through Units (the 'NFT Unit)
Purchase Price : $0.32 per FT Unit
$0.27 per NFT Unit
Warrant : 10,008,927 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,008,927 shares
Warrant Purchase Price: $0.40 for 2 years from the date of issuance, subject to accelerated expiry
Number of Place : 36 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
3
N/a
|
992,593
N/a
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$ 99,602
|
N/A
|
318,757
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 23, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 24, 2023:
Number of Shares: 300,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per share
Warrants: N/A
Number of Placees: 3 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on July 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SOLID IMPACT INVESTMENTS CORP. ("SOLI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:12 p.m. PST, July 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
YERBAE BRANDS CORP. ("YERB.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,363 shares at a deemed price of US$2.20, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 15, 2023, as amended on June 19, 2023.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 19, 2023 and July 21, 2023.
________________________________________
