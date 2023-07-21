OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVARON MINING CORP. ("AVR")

[formerly BENZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BCC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors July 6, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the common shares of Avaron Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Benz Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a ''Mining" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

13,726,497 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 3,500,000

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: AVR (New)

CUSIP Number: 05352J101 (New)

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,958,293 shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,343,744.46.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $449,674.79 $0.15 2,997,831 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on July 18, 2023 confirming that the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 700,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares

1,175,000 Charity Flow-Through (CFT) shares

Purchase Price: $0.42 per FT share

$0.49 per CFT share

Warrants: 937,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 937,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $52,185 N/A 112,500



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on July 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

CONSTELLATION CAPITAL CORP. ("CNST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 21, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EUROPACIFIC METALS INC. ("EUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 30% interest in EVX Portugal, UniPessol, LDA and, consequently an indirect 30% in the Borba 2 exploration property in Portugal pursuant to an amendment to the definitive agreement dated June 3, 2023 and an amendment to amending agreement dated April 25, 2023 between the Europacific Metals Inc. (the "Company"), European Electric Metals Inc. and EVX Portugal, UniPessol, LDA.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S)

$70,000 700,000 common shares NIL



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 4, 2023.

________________________________________

HIGHWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. ("HAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 466,667 shares and 233,334 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $2,800,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $2,800,000 $6.00 466,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: 233,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 233,334 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $7.50 for a one year period

$7.50 in the second year

$7.50 in the third year



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 21,928,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.07 per share

Warrants: i) 10,964,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,964,000 shares

ii) 10,964,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,964,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: i) $0.10 for a six month period

ii) $0.15 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 3,427,142 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $42,151.50 N/A 595,021 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 7, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023:

Number of Shares : 6,397,000 Flow-Through Units (the 'FT' Unit)

3,611,927 Non-Flow-Through Units (the 'NFT Unit)

Purchase Price : $0.32 per FT Unit

$0.27 per NFT Unit

Warrant : 10,008,927 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,008,927 shares

Warrant Purchase Price: $0.40 for 2 years from the date of issuance, subject to accelerated expiry

Number of Place : 36 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 N/a 992,593 N/a









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 99,602 N/A 318,757



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 23, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 300,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: N/A

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on July 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOLID IMPACT INVESTMENTS CORP. ("SOLI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:12 p.m. PST, July 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

YERBAE BRANDS CORP. ("YERB.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,363 shares at a deemed price of US$2.20, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 15, 2023, as amended on June 19, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A



For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 19, 2023 and July 21, 2023.

________________________________________

