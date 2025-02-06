VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0375

BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE INC. ("SWAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed by the Directors' of the Company on January 9, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (8) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, February 10, 2025, the common shares of Black Swan Graphene Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Other Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

37,716,260 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 12,984,474 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: SWAN (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 09226M209 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0376

PALISADES GOLDCORP LTD. ("PALI") ("PALI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement; New Listing – Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arrangement agreement dated December 9, 2024 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. ("Palisades" or the "Company") and Radio Fuels Energy Corp. ("Radio Fuels"). On February 6, 2025, pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement and a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") under Section 192 of the Canadian Business Corporations Act, Palisades completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Radio Fuels (the "Arrangement").

Under the Arrangement, former Radio Fuels shareholders received 0.060538 of a Palisades common share (each, a "Palisades Share") for each one Radio Fuels share (each, a "Radio Fuels Share") held.

The Exchange has been advised that Radio Fuels shareholders approved the Arrangement on January 30, 2025 at an annual and special meeting of shareholders. The Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Plan of Arrangement on February 3, 2025 and the Arrangement closed on February 6, 2025.

New Listing – Warrants

Effective at the opening Monday, February 10, 2025, 31,903,511 warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Investment' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 31,903,512 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated December 6, 2021, as amended on February 6, 2025, of which 31,903,511 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: ODYSSEY TRUST COMPANY (New) Trading Symbol: PALI.WT (New) CUSIP Number: 69639F118 (New)



These warrants were previously listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol CAKE.WT (the "Warrants"). Following the completion of the plan or arrangement between the Company and Radio Fuels, the warrants have been adjusted and will be traded on a new CUSIP and trading symbol as noted above.

Pursuant to a supplemental warrant indenture dated February 6, 2025, on a post adjustment basis, each whole warrant is exercisable to acquire 0.060538 of a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 6, 2026. The maximum number of issuable shares of the Company is 1,931,374.

No fractional Palisades Shares will be issued on exercise of the warrants and therefore the warrants will need to be exercised in sufficient numbers to provide for the delivery of a whole number of shares of the Company. All other material terms of the warrants remain unchanged.

No action is required by holders of warrants with respect to the adjustments above under the Plan of Arrangement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 10, 2024, January 8, 2025, January 30, 2025 and February 6, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0377

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0065

Payable Date: February 14, 2025

Record Date: January 31, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: February 07, 2025

The common shares should have commenced trading ex-dividend on January 31, 2025, however due to late notification to the TSX Venture Exchange, the common shares have been trading on a cum-dividend basis instead. The common shares will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis, effective February 07, 2025. The payment date and record date remain unchanged.

Impacted Participants should maintain a record of holders and direct any questions or concerns to the issuer. (Brad Docherty, President, C.E.O. & Director 403-472-5767).

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0378

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00095

Payable Date: March 31, 2025

Record Date: March 13, 2025

Ex-distribution Date: March 13, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0379

MERCANTO HOLDINGS INC. ("MUSH")

[formerly The Good Shroom Co Inc. ("MUSH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on January 29, 2025, the Company has changed its name from The Good Shroom Co Inc. to Mercanto Holdings Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, February 10, 2025, the common shares of Mercanto Holdings Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of The Good Shroom Co Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Cannabis product manufacturing" company (NAICS Number: 312310).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 50,774,683 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: MUSH (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 58757P107 (NEW)

MERCANTO HOLDINGS INC. (« MUSH »)

[Anciennement Les bons Champignons Inc. (« MUSH »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 février 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution spéciale adoptée par les actionnaires de la société le 29 janvier 2025, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Les bons Champignons Inc. à Mercanto Holdings Inc. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Mercanto Holdings Inc. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires lundi le 10 février 2025 et les actions ordinaires de Les bons Champignons Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Fabrication de produits du cannabis » (numéro de SCIAN : 312310).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 50 774 683 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation



Titres entiercés : Aucun



Agent des transferts : Compagnie Trust TSX Symbole au téléscripteur : MUSH (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP : 58757P107 (NOUVEAU)

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2025-0380

HIGHCLIFF METALS CORP. ("HCM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

NEX Company

Highcliff Metals Corp. ("Highcliff") announced on December 20, 2024 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced letter of intent with Greyridge Exploration Corp. ("Greyridge"), whereby Highcliff agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Greyridge.

The agreement was initially announced September 30, 2024.

Effective at the market open, Monday, February 10, 2025 the common shares of Highcliff Metals Corp. will resume trading.

_______________________________________

25/02/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0381

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, February 6, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0382

CARIBOO ROSE RESOURCES LTD. ("CRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length option agreement acquisition of six (6) mineral claims located approximately 60 kilometers northeast of 100 Mile House, BC (the "Property").



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $50,000 over 3 years 900,000 Common Shares over 3 years N/A



The Property subject to a 2.0% NSR, reducible to 0.75% for $1,250,000 cash. 500,000 common shares of the Company are also payable to the optionor within 36 months of a positive preliminary economic assessment being completed.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 17, 2025, and February 6, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0383

CLEGHORN MINERALS LTD. ("CZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $210,000



Offering: 4,200,000 Listed Shares with 4,200,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a period of 36 months



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 14, 2025, January 23, 2025, and January 31, 2025.



CLEGHORN MINERALS LTD. (« CZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 février 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 210 000 $



Placement : 4 200 000 actions inscrites et 4 200 000 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,05 $ par action inscrite



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,08 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 36 mois



Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 14 janvier 2025, 23 janvier 2025, et du 31 janvier 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0384

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property and Option Purchase Agreement dated October 28, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and arm's length party (the "Seller"), whereby the Company acquired 100% interest in 11 claims and the right to earn a 100% interest in an additional 8 claims held by a third-party. The combined claims cover approximate 233 hectares and are all contiguous with the newly expanded Delta-1 Property (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired the Property in exchange for a cash payment of $95,000 payable over the period of three years and issuance of 1,250,000 common shares. Furthermore, the Seller retains a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR"). The Company will have the option to buy back a 0.5% NSR at any time for $500,000 and will have a right of first refusal on the second 0.5% NSR for a maximum of $500,000. The claims are all subject to a 2% NSR related to underlying agreements and the Company will have the right to purchase 1% at any time for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0385

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $299,960.01000



Offering: 4,285,143 Listed Shares with 4,285,143 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.07 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. N.A.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 30, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0386

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC. ("GPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering Gross Proceeds: US$3,000,000 Offering: 3,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: US$1 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

ThinkEquity LLC 0 150,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at US$1.25 for a three-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus dated October 28, 2024 and company's news releases dated October 28, 2024 and October 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0387

INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $100,000



Offering: 2,000,000 Flow through units with 2,000,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.05 per flow-through unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.10 per warrant for a 3-year period, subject to accelerated expiry.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 140,000



Commission Terms: Each warrant (non-transferable) is exercisable at $ 0.10 for a 3-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 20, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0388

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arms length arrangement agreement dated October 28, 2024, as amended on December 6, 2024, (the "Agreement") between Minera Alamos Inc. (the "Company"), Sabre Gold Mines Corp. ("Sabre") and 16474471 Canada Inc., whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sabre by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act.

Under the Agreement, each Sabre shareholder received 0.693 of a common share of the Company (each, a "Minera Share") for each common share of Sabre held (the "Exchange Ratio"). Further, all unexercised options to acquire Sabre shares were surrendered and the holders thereof received in exchange therefor an equivalent option ("Replacement Options") to purchase from the Company the number of Minera Shares (rounded down to the nearest whole share) equal to: (A) the Exchange Ratio multiplied by (B) the number of Sabre shares subject to such option immediately prior to the effective time of the arrangement.

In accordance with the foregoing, 76,499,114 common shares of the Company have been issued under the Agreement on closing. Further, up to an aggregate of 2,546,775 common shares may be issuable on exercise of the Replacement Options.

The Exchange has been advised that approval from the Sabre shareholders was received at an annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on January 14, 2025. Further, a final order approving the Arrangement was issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on January 20, 2025. The Arrangement became effective on February 6, 2025.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 28, 2024, November 18, 2024 and February 6, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0389

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:48 a.m. PST, February 6, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0390

SOUTH PACIFIC METALS CORP. ("SPMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $6,300,000



Offering: 13,125,000 Listed Shares with 6,562,493 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.48 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.90 per warrant for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 11, 2024, January 4, 2025 and February 4, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0391

STARDUST SOLAR ENERGY INC. ("SUN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,159,610.40



Offering: 11,596,104 Listed Shares with 11,596,104 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a period of 18 months



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 675,850

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a period of 18 months



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 4, 2024, January 14, 2025, January 20, 2025, January 25, 2025, and January 30, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0392

THUNDER GOLD CORP. ("TGOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,250,000



Offering: 20,833,333 Listed Shares with 10,416,664 warrants



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a eighteen-month period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,041,665





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for an eighteen-month period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 15, 2025 and January 27, 2025.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]