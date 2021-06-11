VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTALEY MINING CORPORATON ("ATLY")

[formerly TELSON MINING CORPORATION ("TSN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated May 20, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening June 11, 2021, the common shares of Altaley Mining Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Telson Mining Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

252,522,454 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ATLY New CUSIP Number: 02138F107 New

________________________________________

BADGER CAPITAL CORP. ("YVR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated May 14, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 19, 2021; pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open June 14, 2021 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on June 14, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

8,600,100 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 4,930,100 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

YVR.P CUSIP Number:

05652M101 Agent:

Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Agent's Warrants: 400,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 14, 2021.

Company Contact: Neil Currie Company Address: 1090-510 Burrard St. Vancouver, BC V6C 3B9 Company Phone Number: 604-569-2209 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 3 CORP. ("ECCT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated May 5, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions, effective May 6, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Monday, June 14, 2021, the Common Shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: At the opening on Monday, June 14, 2021, the Common Shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED



on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4. common shares with no par value of which

5,650,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares

Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol:

ECCT.P CUSIP Number:

268276 10 2 Sponsoring Member:

Research Capital Corporation

Agent's Options: 200,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share expiring 5 years from the date of listing.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 5, 2021.

Company Contact: Scott Ackerman, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director

Company Address: 1600 - 609 Granville Street



Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1C3

Company Phone Number: (778) 331-8505

Company Email Address: [email protected]



________________________________________

MEDIAVALET INC. ("MVP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Monday, June 14, 2021, under the symbol "MVP".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "MVP" on TSX Venture Exchange after June 11, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION ("OCG")

[formerly Outcrop Gold Corp. ("OCG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors May 19, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday June 14, 2021, the common shares of Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Outcrop Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 101,927,838 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow: Ni

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: QNC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 74767K103 (NEW)

________________________________________

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

[formerly Quantum Numbers Corp. ("QNC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 27, 2021, the Company has changed its name from Quantum Numbers Corp. to Quantum eMotion Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, June 14, 2021, the common shares of Quantum eMotion Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Quantum Numbers Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Research and development in the physical, engineering and life sciences" company (NAICS Number: 54171)

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 101,927,838 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: QNC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 74767K103 (NEW)

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. (« QNC »)

[Anciennement Quantum Numbers Corp. (« QNC »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 27 mai 2021, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Quantum Numbers Corp. à Quantum eMotion Corp. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Quantum eMotion Corp. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires lundi le 14 juin 2021 et les actions ordinaires de Quantum Numbers Corp. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « recherche et développement en sciences physiques, en génie et en sciences de la vie » (numéro de SCIAN : 54171).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 101 927 838 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation

Titres entiercés : Aucun

Agent des transferts : Services aux investisseurs Computershare inc. – Montréal et Toronto Symbole au téléscripteur : QNC (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP : 74767K103 (NOUVEAU)

__________________________________

21/06/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 9, 2021 with respect to the extension in the expiry date of 11,350,000 warrants, the amended expiry date should have been to December 22, 2021 and January 2, 2022.

________________________________________

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:03 p.m. PST, June 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, June 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Leases and Claims Transfer Agreement dated November 30, 2020 between the Company, Anfield Precious Metals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Southwest Exploration Inc. (Daniel Bleak), the "Vendor, whereby the Company will acquire the Newsboy Project located in Maricopa County, Arizona. Consideration is $125,000 within a 6 month of closing and upon receipt of a Resource Report, $250,000 within 18 months of closing and upon receipt of a Preliminary Economic Assessment and $250,000 within 30 months of closing and upon receipt of a Feasibility Study, 5,000,000 common shares upon closing and $2,000,000 in exploration expenditures within 12 months and $1,000,000 within 24 months.

The Project is subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on commercial production. In the event the Project is not brought into commercial production within 48 months of closing, the Project will be returned to the Vendor.

________________________________________

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 2,029,250 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2021 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.20 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 28, 2022

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 4,058,500 common shares and 2,029,250 warrant, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on February 7, 2021.

__________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 16, 2021:

Convertible Advance: USD$19,000,000 principal amount

Conversion Price: Convertible into 26,685,393 common shares at USD$0.712 purchase price until maturity

Maturity date: June 30, 2022

Interest rate: 9.7% per annum

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Principal Amount Frontera Energy Corporation I USD$19,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 28, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

DASH CAPITAL CORP. ("DCX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:17 p.m. PST, June 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Ethos Gold Corp. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,555,556 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.24 per flow-through share

Warrants: 2,777,777 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,777,777 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Crescat Portfolio Management LLC (K. Smith) Y 5,555,556

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 400,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 400,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of two years

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 31, 2020, and February 8, 2021. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 24, 2019, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,416,667

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 17, 2021 (tranche 1) and July 22, 2021 (tranche 2)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 17, 2022 (tranche 1) and July 22, 2022 (tranche 2)

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 2,833,333 common shares, with 1,416,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 24, 2019.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2021.

________________________________________

INSURAGUEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ISGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated April 29, 2021:

Number of Securities: 10,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share

Warrants: 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares.

Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.35 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement, subject to an acceleration clause.

Number of Placees: 35 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (3 Placees) P 1,150,000

Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission of $57,360 and 286,800 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 286,800 common shares at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the private placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated June 9, 2021.

________________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 25,610,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 19,207,500 common share purchase warrants to purchase 19,207,500 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.06 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause

Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Marcel Vienneau Y 500,000 Louis-Bélanger Martin Y 1,000,000 Allan Rosenhek Y 1,000,000 Hanna (Johnny) Hawa Y 760,000 9199-5886 Quebec Inc. (David Beauchemin) Y 300,000

Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received a cash commission of $80,000 and 1,600,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,600,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.06 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated January 28, 2021 and February 9, 2021.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 10 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 25 610 000 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 19 207 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 19 207 500 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,06 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération

Nombre de souscripteurs: 11 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Marcel Vienneau Y 500 000 Louis-Bélanger Martin Y 1 000 000 Allan Rosenhek Y 1 000 000 Hanna (Johnny) Hawa Y 760 000 9199-5886 Quebec Inc. (David Beauchemin) Y 300 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. a reçu une commission en espèces de 80 000 $ et 1 600 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 600 000 actions à un prix d'exercice de 0,06 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivante la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 28 janvier 2021 et 9 février 2021.

________________________________________

NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Property Sale Agreement dated April 01, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between NewOrigin Gold Corp. (the "Company"), non-arm's length party - O3 Mining Inc. ("O3") and its wholly owned subsidiary: Chalice Gold Mines (Ontario) Inc (together "the Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% interest in the Kinebik Gold Project (the "Property"), located between the towns of Matagami and Lebel-sur-Quévillon, in northern Quebec.

As consideration for the Property, the Company will issue 2,700,000 common shares of the Company to O3. Additionally, the Company has assumed a 1% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") on the Property which is payable to Chalice Gold Mines (Ontario), the royalty holder.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2021 and May 31, 2021.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 18,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 18,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Agregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,000,000 [1 Placee]

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $12,000 in cash and 240,000 finders' warrants payable to Research Capital Corporation. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.07 until May 31, 2024.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 7, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 7, 2021, between Northern Graphite Corporation (the "Company") and Dean Fraser and Terry Christopher (together, the "Vendors"), arm's length parties to the Company, in connection with the option to acquire an 80% interest in the South Okak nickel-copper-cobalt project, located 80 kilometres southeast of Voisey's Bay, in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 500,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor, pay $200,000 in cash over a 3 year period, make payments over a 3 year period totaling $400,000 in common shares or in cash at the Company's option, and incur $1,500,000 of exploration expenditures over a 4 year period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 8, 2021.

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 1, 2021, between the Company and NewOrigin Gold Corp. (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company has sold Kinebik Gold Project located between the towns of Matagami and Lebel-sur-Quevillon in northern Quebec (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell the Property for 2,700,000 common shares of the Purchaser.

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2021.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,917,170 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.60 per share

Warrants: 2,917,170 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,917,170 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.85 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 32 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Joe Ovsenek Y 8,334 Ken McNaughton Y 200,000 Olav Langelaar Y 25,000 Ron MacDonald Y 60,000 Michelle Romero Y 83,334

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 35,000 [1 Placee]

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $54,780 payable to Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, 6132987 Canada Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities, Odlum Brown and Richardson Wealth Ltd.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 175,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.45 over a two (2) year period, in connection with a consulting services agreement with an arm-length consultant.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a press release dated May 27, 2021 in connection with that transaction.

_______________________________________

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, June 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

