June 20, 2019

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")

[formerly Havilah Mining Corporation ("HMC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a shareholders' approval passed on June 18, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows: 1911 Gold Corporation. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 24, 2019, the common shares of 1911 Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Havilah Mining Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining & Oil & Gas Extraction' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

37,612,394 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

AUMB (NEW) CUSIP Number:

65442J107 (NEW)

________________________________________

APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC. ("APLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering Prospectus dated June 12, 2019, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on June 13, 2019, by the securities regulatory authorities in Nova Scotia, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Manitoba pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts. The Class A common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The prospectus qualified the distribution of 3,257,665 Common Shares issuable for no additional consideration upon the exercise or deemed exercise of special warrants of the Company (the "Special Warrants"). The Special Warrants were issued in multiple tranches on a private placement basis under applicable securities legislation. Subsequent to the completion of the private placement, the Company subdivided the Common Shares on the basis of 3.86 post subdivision Common Shares for each one pre subdivision Common Share (the "Share Split"). The Special Warrants were deemed to be exercised into Common Shares on June 17, 2019 without any additional consideration on the part of the holders.

The Company is classified as a "biotechnology" company (NAICS Number 541710).

Offering: 843,956 special warrants (432,478 Special Warrants through a brokered private placement and 411,478 special warrants through a non-brokered private placement) Offering price: $4.25 per Special Warrant (pre-Share Split and implied $1.10 per Special Warrant post-Share Split) Agents: Mackie Research Capital Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Bloom Burton Securities Inc. Agents' fee: A cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the brokered private placement Agents' Warrants: The agents were granted an aggregate of 34,597 broker warrants representing 8% of the number of Special Warrants sold by the agents pursuant to the brokered private placement. Each broker warrant is exercisable to acquire 3.86 Common Shares at a price of $1.10 until November 21, 2020 Finders' fee: A cash fee equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the non-brokered private placement Finders' Warrants: The Finders were granted an aggregate of 30,918 finder warrants representing 8% of the number of Special Warrants issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement. Each finder warrant is exercisable to acquire 3.86 Common Shares at a price of $1.10 until November 21, 2020 Commence Date: At the opening on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada Capitalization: Unlimited Common Shares with no par value of which 33,539,474 Common Shares will be issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 15,193,799 Common Shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: APLI CUSIP Number: 03783R107

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 12, 2019.

Company contact: Kimberly Stephens, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Company address: 1344 Summer Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia B3H 0A8

Company phone number: (902) 442-4655

Company E-mail address: kstephens@appilitherapeutics.com

Company website: https://www.appilitherapeutics.com/

____________________________________________________

JERVOIS MINING LTD. ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 19, 2019, the Bulletin incorrectly stated the ticker symbol. The ticker symbol is JRV as stated above.

________________________________________

ORLETTO CAPITAL II INC. ("OLT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 24, 2019, the securities of Orletto Capital II Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on May 17, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its Qualifying Transaction; which was previously announced on February 5, 2019.

__________________________________

ZTR ACQUISITION CORP. ("ZTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a debt settlement agreement dated February 21, 2019, (the "Agreement") among Oyster Oil and Gas Ltd. (now ZTR Acquisition Corp., the "Company"), Northbay Capital Partners Corp., and Gunsynd PLC (together, the "Creditors")

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will transfer its wholly owned subsidiary Oyster Oil & Gas Ltd. to the Creditors in settlement of outstanding indebtedness in the principal amount of $1,232,215, including any interest accrued on this amount.

The Exchange has been advised that shareholders approved the Agreement at an Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 7, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 1, 2019, June 17, 2019 and June 19, 2019 as well as the Management Information Circular dated May 1, 2019, each of which is available on SEDAR.

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change:

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Continued Listing Requirements and Inter-Tier Movements, the Company does not meet Continued Listing Requirements. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, June 24, 2019 the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ZTR to ZTR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening June, 24, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

_______________________________________

19/06/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("CGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.06 a.m. PST, June 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP. ("EGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:54 p.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. ("FYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,666,666 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 2, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 2, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: 0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,333,333 shares with 1,666,666 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 3, 2017.

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.05 a.m. PST, June 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.00 a.m. PST, June 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 19, 2019 and February 26, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,113,154 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.115 per share Warrants: 15,113,154 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,113,154 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 2,045,333 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 2,045,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,045,333 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 67 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 625,000 [3 places]











Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $12,861.60 cash and 111,840 warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $33,240 cash and 289,043 warrants payable.

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. $4,600 and 40,000 warrants payable.

EMD Financial Inc. $35,450 cash and 50,000 warrants and 204,533 Flow-through warrants.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $736 cash and 6,400 warrants.

-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.18 for 2 years from closing. Each Flow-through warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.20 for 2 years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PARA RESOURCES INC. ("PBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.23 a.m. PST, June 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending clarification of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("PRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 1, 2019:

Number of Shares: 33,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 8 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Falkirk Resource Consultants Ltd.



(Michael McPhie) Y 1,200,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,562,500 [2 Placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: None





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases on May 27, 2019 and June 19, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,020,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 1,510,000 warrants



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 exercisable until June 17, 2021



Number of Placees: 4 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Burkhard Franz Y 1,000,000 Savi Franz Y 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: None





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on June 18, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RIDER INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RDR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, June 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 17, 2019, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,918,678 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange during the period starting on June 24, 2019 to June 24, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a press release dated May 8, 2019:

Number of Securities: 3,575,000 units, each unit consisting in one common share and one half common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.20 per unit



Warrants: 1,787,500 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,787,500 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a period of 18 months following the closing of the private placement.



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated June 18, 2019.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. («SOI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 20 juin 2019

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 mai 2019:

Nombre d'actions : 3 575 000 unités, chaque unité étant composée d'une action ordinaire et d'un demi-bon de souscription d'actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,20$ par unité



Bons de souscription : 1 787 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 787 500 d'actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,30$ pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 7 souscripteurs



Honoraires d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 18 juin 2019.

____________________________________________

TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.16 a.m. PST, June 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 79,365 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $25,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

________________________________________

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 20, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,069,640 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: 5,234,820 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,234,820 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 16 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares John Putters Y 1,200,000 Randa Kachkar Y 480,000 Gilbank Kevin Y 340,000 Debra Williams Y 440,000 James Duke Y 840,000 Paul Fairbridge Y 300,000







Finder's Fee:

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $3,000.00 cash; 200,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Same terms as unit warrants

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

