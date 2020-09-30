VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NGX ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.WT")

[formerly CruzSur Energy Corp. ("CZR") ("CZR.WT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on September 11, 2020, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 2, 2020, the trading symbol for Cruzsur Energy Corp. will change from ('CZR') to ('GASX') and the trading symbol for Cruzsur Energy Corp.'s warrants will change from ('CZR.WT') to ('GASX.WT') and the common shares and warrants of NGX Energy International Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cruzsur Energy Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas' company.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of NGX Energy International Corp. at a price of $10.50 per share, and will expire on July 31, 2022.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

70,452,548 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Common Shares

Trading Symbol: GASX (new) CUSIP Number: 62890N102 (new)



Warrants

Trading Symbol: GASX.WT (new) CUSIP Number: 62890N110 (new)

________________________________________

PACGEN LIFE SCIENCE CORPORATION ("PBS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of PACGEN LIFE SCIENCE CORPORATION ("Pacgen") on September 15, 2020, Pacgen and General Biologicals Corporation ("GBC") have completed a plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Plan of Arrangement has been completed on Sept 30, 2020, and has resulted in all issued and outstanding common shares of Pacgen ("Common Shares"), other than Common Shares held by GBC, its Executive Chairman and affiliated companies (the "Continuing Shareholders"), being acquired by GBC at an acquisition price of $0.0275 per Common Share (the "Acquisition Price").

Effective at the close of business, Thursday Oct 1, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

Further information on the arrangement is available on the Company's SEDAR profile in the Information Circular dated August 17, 2020 and in a news release dated July 7, 2020 & Sept 30, 2020.

________________________________________

REBEL CAPITAL 2.0 CORP. ("RBZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 2, 2020, the securities of Rebel Capital 2.0 Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on September 25, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on September 30, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

20/09/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL I CORP. ("ALBS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on October 30, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of October 30, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated February 20, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

ARCTIC HUNTER ENERGY INC. ("AHU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, September 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Discretionary Waiver Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2020:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Warrants: 25,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the even the closing price of the Company shares is greater than $0.08 for a period of 10 non-consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release dated September 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second tranche of a Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020 and August 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares

1,161,128 Flow-Through "A" shares



Purchase Price: $1.30 per share

$1.56 per Flow-Through "A" share



Warrants: 1,580,564 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,580,564 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.80 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Agent's Fee: Sprott Capital Partners - $185,277.11and 132,767 Compensation Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $1.30 per share for a two-year period.





Clarus Securities Inc. - $52,936.31and 37,933 Compensation Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $1.30 per share for a two-year period.





PI Financial Corp. - $26,468.16 and 18,967 Compensation Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $1.30 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 25, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the third and final tranche of a Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020 and August 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,384,615 shares



Purchase Price: $1.30 per share



Warrants: 1,692,307 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,692,307 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.80 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Agent's Fee/Commission: Sprott Capital Partners - $184,799.98 and 142,154 Compensation Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $1.30 per share for a two-year period.





Clarus Securities Inc. - $52,799.99 and 40,615 Compensation Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $1.30 per share for a two-year period.





PI Financial Corp. - $26,400.00 and 20,308 Compensation Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $1.30 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLUEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("BAQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on October 30, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of October 30, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective September 15, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated September 15, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.

The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on September 22, 2020, for gross proceeds of $20,789,700. The over-allotment option was exercised in full.

Please refer to the news release issued by the Company on September 22, 2020.

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Beacon Securities Limited on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters

including Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation



Offering: 15,065,000 shares



Share Price: $1.38 per share



Underwriters' Fee: The Underwriters received an aggregate of 1,054,550 broker warrants as well as a

cash commission of $1,455,279. Each broker warrant is exercisable to acquire one

share of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. at the exercise price of $1.38 per common

share for a period of 24 months.

_______________________________________

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has closed its financing pursuant to its prospectus supplement dated September 24, 2020 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to a short form base shelf prospectus dated July 8, 2019 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada on July 12, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on September 30, 2020, for gross proceeds of $34,537,375 (including the Over-Allotment Option defined below).

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Co-Lead

Underwriters"), Desjardins Securities Inc. Eight Capital, Laurentian Bank

Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively

with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters")



Offering: 14,650,000 common shares (the "Shares")



Share Price: $2.05 (the "Offering Price")



Underwriter's Fee: The Underwriters received cash commissions in the amount of $2,072,242.50



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to

purchase up to an additional 2,197,500 shares at the Offering Price, for a

period of up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering. The Over-Allotment

Option has been fully exercised.

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 133,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.075, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 1, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



$ $

Patrick Wood Y 10,000.00 0.075 133,333

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 14, 2020.

________________________________________

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,750 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $7,500.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

E36 CAPITAL CORP. ("ETSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:05 a.m. PST, September 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

E36 CAPITAL CORP. ("ETSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 572,470 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $28,623.50.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares 0999650 BC Ltd.







(Rodney Gelineau) Y $52,500.00 $0.05 1,050,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 999,999 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 999,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 30, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2020, July 10, 2020 and August 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PACGEN LIFE SCIENCE CORPORATION ("PBS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, September 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue ‎‎363,636 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$20,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 22, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC. ("PLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:51 a.m. PST, September 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the Exchange") bulletins dated April 13, 2018, March 20, 2020 and July 3, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Prospectus Offering:





# of Warrants: 12,545,350



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 17, 2020



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

These warrants were issued pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated March 14, 2018, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 6, 2016, of 25,090,700 common shares with 12,545,350 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 13, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2020.

________________________________________

TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on October 29, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of October 29, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 21, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,824,100 shares to settle outstanding debt for $91,205.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of

Shares



















TPG Commercial Finance, LLC Y $47,215 $0.05 944,300 (J. Culver)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED ("AMO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

TSX Venture NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 2, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,333,331 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 4,166,665 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,166,665 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 19 Placees



Finder's Fee: North Beach Mining Pty Ltd. $15,726 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,629,188 shares at $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $562,918.80.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Stephen Millen Y $60,562.38 $0.10 605,624 Harold Forzley Y $257,417.11 $0.10 2,574,171 Sean Orr Y $20,000 $0.10 200,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

