TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 30, 2020, 22:36 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
NGX ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.WT")
[formerly CruzSur Energy Corp. ("CZR") ("CZR.WT")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on September 11, 2020, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening October 2, 2020, the trading symbol for Cruzsur Energy Corp. will change from ('CZR') to ('GASX') and the trading symbol for Cruzsur Energy Corp.'s warrants will change from ('CZR.WT') to ('GASX.WT') and the common shares and warrants of NGX Energy International Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cruzsur Energy Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas' company.
Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of NGX Energy International Corp. at a price of $10.50 per share, and will expire on July 31, 2022.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
70,452,548
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
NIL
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Common Shares
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GASX (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
62890N102 (new)
|
Warrants
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GASX.WT (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
62890N110 (new)
________________________________________
PACGEN LIFE SCIENCE CORPORATION ("PBS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of PACGEN LIFE SCIENCE CORPORATION ("Pacgen") on September 15, 2020, Pacgen and General Biologicals Corporation ("GBC") have completed a plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Plan of Arrangement has been completed on Sept 30, 2020, and has resulted in all issued and outstanding common shares of Pacgen ("Common Shares"), other than Common Shares held by GBC, its Executive Chairman and affiliated companies (the "Continuing Shareholders"), being acquired by GBC at an acquisition price of $0.0275 per Common Share (the "Acquisition Price").
Effective at the close of business, Thursday Oct 1, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.
Further information on the arrangement is available on the Company's SEDAR profile in the Information Circular dated August 17, 2020 and in a news release dated July 7, 2020 & Sept 30, 2020.
________________________________________
REBEL CAPITAL 2.0 CORP. ("RBZ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Friday, October 2, 2020, the securities of Rebel Capital 2.0 Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on September 25, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on September 30, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
_______________________________________
20/09/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A-LABS CAPITAL I CORP. ("ALBS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on October 30, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of October 30, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated February 20, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
____________________________________
ARCTIC HUNTER ENERGY INC. ("AHU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, September 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Discretionary Waiver Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
25,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.02 per share
|
Warrants:
|
25,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the even the closing price of the Company shares is greater than $0.08 for a period of 10 non-consecutive trading days.
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release dated September 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second tranche of a Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020 and August 19, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,000,000 shares
|
1,161,128 Flow-Through "A" shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.30 per share
|
$1.56 per Flow-Through "A" share
|
Warrants:
|
1,580,564 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,580,564 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.80 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Sprott Capital Partners - $185,277.11and 132,767 Compensation Warrants that
|
Clarus Securities Inc. - $52,936.31and 37,933 Compensation Warrants that are
|
PI Financial Corp. - $26,468.16 and 18,967 Compensation Warrants that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 25, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the third and final tranche of a Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020 and August 19, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,384,615 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.30 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,692,307 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,692,307 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.80 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Agent's Fee/Commission:
|
Sprott Capital Partners - $184,799.98 and 142,154 Compensation Warrants that
|
Clarus Securities Inc. - $52,799.99 and 40,615 Compensation Warrants that are
|
PI Financial Corp. - $26,400.00 and 20,308 Compensation Warrants that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BLUEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("BAQ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on October 30, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of October 30, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
_________________________________________
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective September 15, 2020, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated September 15, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.
The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the prospectus offering (the "Offering") occurred on September 22, 2020, for gross proceeds of $20,789,700. The over-allotment option was exercised in full.
Please refer to the news release issued by the Company on September 22, 2020.
|
Underwriters:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Beacon Securities Limited on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters
|
Offering:
|
15,065,000 shares
|
Share Price:
|
$1.38 per share
|
Underwriters' Fee:
|
The Underwriters received an aggregate of 1,054,550 broker warrants as well as a
_______________________________________
CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has closed its financing pursuant to its prospectus supplement dated September 24, 2020 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to a short form base shelf prospectus dated July 8, 2019 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada on July 12, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on September 30, 2020, for gross proceeds of $34,537,375 (including the Over-Allotment Option defined below).
|
Underwriters:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Co-Lead
|
Offering:
|
14,650,000 common shares (the "Shares")
|
Share Price:
|
$2.05 (the "Offering Price")
|
Underwriter's Fee:
|
The Underwriters received cash commissions in the amount of $2,072,242.50
|
Over-Allotment Option:
|
The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to
________________________________________
DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 133,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.075, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 1, 2020.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
$
|
$
|
Patrick Wood
|
Y
|
10,000.00
|
0.075
|
133,333
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 14, 2020.
________________________________________
E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,750 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $7,500.00.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
E36 CAPITAL CORP. ("ETSC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:05 a.m. PST, September 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
E36 CAPITAL CORP. ("ETSC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 572,470 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $28,623.50.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
5 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
0999650 BC Ltd.
|
(Rodney Gelineau)
|
Y
|
$52,500.00
|
$0.05
|
1,050,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 16, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
999,999 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.11 per share
|
Warrants:
|
999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 999,999 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 30, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2020, July 10, 2020 and August 11, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,250,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.80 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.20 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PACGEN LIFE SCIENCE CORPORATION ("PBS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, September 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 363,636 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$20,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 22, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC. ("PLU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:51 a.m. PST, September 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the Exchange") bulletins dated April 13, 2018, March 20, 2020 and July 3, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Prospectus Offering:
|
# of Warrants:
|
12,545,350
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 30, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 17, 2020
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.75
These warrants were issued pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated March 14, 2018, to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 6, 2016, of 25,090,700 common shares with 12,545,350 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 13, 2018.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2020.
________________________________________
TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on October 29, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of October 29, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 21, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
____________________________________
VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,824,100 shares to settle outstanding debt for $91,205.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
3 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of
|
TPG Commercial Finance, LLC
|
Y
|
$47,215
|
$0.05
|
944,300
|
(J. Culver)
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED ("AMO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
TSX Venture NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 2, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,333,331 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,166,665 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,166,665 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
North Beach Mining Pty Ltd. $15,726 cash payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,629,188 shares at $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $562,918.80.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
10 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Stephen Millen
|
Y
|
$60,562.38
|
$0.10
|
605,624
|
Harold Forzley
|
Y
|
$257,417.11
|
$0.10
|
2,574,171
|
Sean Orr
|
Y
|
$20,000
|
$0.10
|
200,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
