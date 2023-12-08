TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
08 Dec, 2023, 21:40 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2023-0207
PACIFIC SILK ROAD RESOURCES GROUP INC. ("PP.H")
[formerly Pacific Silk Road Resources Group Inc. ("PP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 2, 2022 and the Company's press release dated February 22, 2023, effective at opening on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of December 12, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from PP to PP.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0208
IMPACT DEVELOPMENT GROUP INC. ("IMPT")
formerly Yubba Capital Corp. ("YUB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Qualifying Transaction-Completed
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Yubba Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") described in its Non-Offering Prospectus dated October 16, 2023 (the "Prospectus"). As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Transaction includes the following:
The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Impact Housing Corporation (the "Target") and issued 12,313,252 post-consolidation common shares in the capital of the Company to the existing shareholders of the Target (not including the common shares issued in the Financings, as defined below).
Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's shareholders on June 21, 2023, the Company has consolidated its common shares on a 1 new for each 26.0903 old basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to Impact Development Group Inc.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the common shares of Impact Development Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Yubba Capital Corp. will be delisted.
Private Placement - Non-Brokered
Prior to the completion of the Transaction, the Target completed a non-brokered private placement of Convertible Notes (the "Financings") which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Company:
Number of Shares: 1,608,596 common shares
Purchase Price: US$3.62 per common share
Warrants: 1,608,596 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,608,596 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: US$3.62 until November 30, 2026
Number of Placees: 2 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees|
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:|
|
2
|
1,608,596
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The Company issued a news release dated December 1, 2023 confirming the closing of the Transaction, and the release of net proceeds from the Financings to the Company.
Post - Consolidation
Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario
Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 14,141,927 common shares are issued and outstanding.
Escrow: 10,924,087 common shares
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: IMPT (new)
CUSIP Number: 45259H105 (new)
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 16, 2023.
The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Construction of Buildings" company (NAICS 236)
Resume Trading
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated December 1, 2022, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "YUB.P" to "IMPT".
|
Company Contact:
|
Thomas Wenz, CEO
|
Company Address:
|
2131 Lawrence Ave. East, Suite 207, Toronto, ON M1R 5G4
|
Company Phone Number:
|
1 (406) 370-2603
|
Company Email Address:
______________________________________
23/12/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2023-0209
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
3,500,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 23, 2023 (as to 1,940,000 warrants)
|
December 31, 2023 (as to 1,560,000 warrants)
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 23, 2024 (as to 1,940,000 warrants)
|
December 31, 2024 (as to 1,560,000 warrants)
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15 (Unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,500,000 shares with 3,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 7, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0210
DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:20 a.m. PST, Dec. 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0211
DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 08, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 16, 2023 and November 11, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
18,333,334 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.45 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
1
|
18,333,334
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on November 14, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0212
GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of eight claims totaling 434.4 hectares in the Sept Iles area of Quebec (the "Property") pursuant to property purchase and sale agreement dated October 16, 2023 between the Company and an arm's length vendor.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
Consideration
|
N/A
|
1,500,000 units.
|
N/A
Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of sixty (60) months.
The arm's length vendor is granted a 2% NSR on the Property with the Company being granted a buyback of 1% of the NSR at any time for C$1.0 million.
Pursuant to an underlying transfer agreement dated May 31, 2018 between the arm's length vendor and two (2) transferors, the two (2) transferors are granted a 0.5% NSR on the Property.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 17, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0213
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 32 mineral claims covering approximately 660 hectares in the Province of British Columbia also known as the Vigh Graphite Project (the "Property") pursuant to mineral property option agreement dated December 7, 2023 between the Company and arm's length vendors. The aggregate consideration over a period of three (3) years is as follows:
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
Consideration
|
N/A
|
3,000,000 common shares
|
N/A
One of the arm's length vendors is granted a 5% NSR on the Property with the Company being granted a buyback of 3% of the NSR at any time for C$3.0 million.
A sales participation right (SPR) of 10% is payable to one of the vendors from the gross proceeds of any future transaction where the Company sells the property in the next 10 years.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 21, 2023 and December 7, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0214
NORTHSTAR GAMING HOLDINGS INC. ("BET")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 31, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
29,528,458 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.175 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
29,528,458 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,528,458 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
14,764,229 warrants at $0.36 per share and 14,764,229 warrants at $0.40 per share for a period of five years
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee(s)
|
Aggregate# of Shares
|
Aggregate Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
28,942,858
The Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 31, 2023:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$5,167,480.25 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into up to 25,837,399 common shares at $0.20 per share until maturity
|
Maturity date:
|
3 years from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
8% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate Principal Amount
|
Aggregate Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
$5,065,000.25
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0215
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 492,783 common shares at a deemed price of US$2.66 per share and having an aggregate value of US$1,310,803, in settlement of a debt relating to accrued interest under the unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") issued in connection with the private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022:
Number of Creditors: 3 creditors
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup =
|
# of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's length Party
(1 Placee)
|
NP
|
123,196
Under the Notes the Company has the right to deliver the share certificates to the creditors upon maturity, conversion or redemption, as the case may be, of the Notes.
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated October 1, 2023.
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : 8 décembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 492 783 actions ordinaires à un prix de 2,66 $US par action pour un montant total de 1 310 803 $US, en règlement d'intérêts courus aux termes des billets convertibles non garantis (les « Billets ») émis dans le cadre du placement privé annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse le 8 novembre 2022 :
Nombre de créanciers : 3 créanciers
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :
|
Nom
|
Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance
|
# d'actions
|
Participation totale de personnes ayant
|
NP
|
123 196
En vertu des Billets, la Société a le droit de remettre les certificats d'actions aux créanciers à l'échéance, à la conversion ou au remboursement, selon le cas, des billets.
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 1 octobre 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0216
THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered-Convertible Debenture(s)
BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 29, 2023:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$3,000,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 8,532,423 common shares at $0.3516 purchase price until maturity
|
Maturity date:
|
May 10, 2026
|
Interest rate:
|
9.5% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0217
THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered-Convertible Debenture(s)
BULLETIN DATE: December 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 10, 2023:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$2,000,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 5,714,285 common shares at $0.35 purchase price until maturity
|
Maturity date:
|
May 10, 2026
|
Interest rate:
|
11.5% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
